Humanity’s Relationship with Nature ‘at a Tipping Point’, Warns Secretary-General, Calling for Greater Conservation Finance, in World Wildlife Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Wildlife Day, observed on 3 March:

Humanity’s relationship with nature is at a tipping point. Our addiction to fossil fuels and unsustainable use of resources is driving ecosystems to collapse and species to extinction, while investments in biodiversity protection are dwindling. This is a recipe for disaster not only for nature, but for communities around the world counting on healthy ecosystems for their well-being and very survival.

It’s time to choose another, smarter path. This year, World Wildlife Day highlights the need for conservation finance. Investing in healthy ecosystems is vital to providing clean air and water, regulating our climate, and supporting livelihoods.

This requires mobilizing public and private resources to conserve wildlife and habitats; honouring financial commitments and supporting vulnerable countries where biodiversity is most at risk; reducing financial pressure from debt distress and climate shocks; developing innovative solutions like green and blue bonds; applying the United Nations multidimensional vulnerability index to steer affordable financing; and ensuring that Indigenous Peoples and local communities — the first line of defence for our ecosystems — have equitable access to funds.

The recently adopted Pact for the Future includes a revitalized commitment to halt and reverse global biodiversity loss by 2030.

Getting there requires financing. Together, let’s invest in a future where nature and people thrive together.