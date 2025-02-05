The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Palestinians

This afternoon, as you saw, the Secretary-General has a scheduled appearance at the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. In the remarks that we shared with you under embargo, he will tell the committee, following the agreement that has been in effect, that we must keep pushing for a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages without delay. We cannot go back to more death and destruction.

In speaking to the broader situation, the Secretary-General will say that in the search for solutions we must not make the problems worse. It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing and, of course, he will reaffirm the two-State solution. And you can follow those remarks on UN WebTV starting at 3 p.m.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, is continuing his visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. On the political level, Mr. Fletcher held discussions over the past two days with Israeli authorities, including President Isaac Herzog, as well as officials from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Fletcher described these engagements as practical, emphasizing the need to build on the progress since the ceasefire and sustain the large-scale delivery of UN aid into Gaza. On the ground, Mr. Fletcher visited today different areas of the West Bank. In East Jerusalem, he visited Silwan neighbourhood where he met with residents facing home demolitions and the threat of forcible eviction by Israeli authorities.

Mr. Fletcher also toured what is known as Area C of the Ramallah governorate, where he heard and saw the humanitarian impact of access restrictions on the livelihoods of Palestinian and their daily lives. These restrictions include Israeli checkpoints and of course the 712-kilometre-long barrier.

And just a short while ago in Ramallah, Mr. Fletcher held discussions with national Palestinian NGOs, who are at the heart of humanitarian response efforts across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

** Gaza — Humanitarian

In Gaza, our humanitarian colleagues report that our aid operations — together with our partners — continue to scale up across the Gaza Strip. We are also carrying out assessments to determine the needs of impacted and displaced families, particularly the most vulnerable.

Across Gaza, 22 bakeries supported by the World Food Programme are now operational. And our health partners continue to provide health services as well. We and our partners estimate that more than half a million displaced Palestinians have now returned to the governorates of both Gaza and North Gaza, where there is an urgent need for tents and shelter materials. Our partners say they’ve transported 22 truckloads of tents from southern to northern Gaza yesterday to address these needs but we need to get more tents in.

For its part, UNICEF continues to distribute nutrition support for infants. Across Gaza, the World Food Programme has provided lipid-based nutrient supplements to more than 80,000 children and pregnant or breastfeeding women since the ceasefire took effect. Humanitarian partners have screened more than 30,000 children under the age of five for malnutrition since the ceasefire took effect. Of those children under five screened, over 1,000 cases of acute malnutrition have been identified, including 230 cases of severe acute malnutrition.

And to sustain learning activities across the Gaza Strip, education partners established three new temporary learning spaces yesterday in Gaza, Rafah, and Khan Younis governorates, benefiting some 200 children.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo — Humanitarian

You heard, I think quite extensively on the security situation in the eastern part of the Congo. Just a few humanitarian notes to complement the information from our colleague. Our humanitarian colleagues warn that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the crisis in the east of the country.

We and our partners are doing everything we can to respond, in line with humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

Efforts are currently focused on reducing the risk of epidemics and providing emergency relief. We also continue to carry out assessments, including in and around Goma.

Although some water and electricity services have been partially restored in Goma, much more is needed to ensure that people have access to adequate services.

As we have been saying in the past few days, the capacity of our humanitarian partners has been impacted by the recent violence, with the looting of humanitarian facilities.

We have also been hampered by access constraints. We reiterate our call for the urgent reopening of Goma airport, as we need to evacuate wounded people and bring in humanitarian supplies and staff in. We need roads and transport links between Goma and the rest of the country.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues tell us they are deeply alarmed by the impact of the continuing conflict on civilians and healthcare facilities in Khartoum State. Yesterday, artillery shelling struck Al Naw Hospital in the city of Omdurman, reportedly killing six people and injuring 60 others, including medical staff, including volunteers and including patients who are seeking treatment at the hospital. The number of casualties is expected to rise. These attacks on hospitals must stop.

Al Naw Hospital, which is reportedly the only functioning hospital in and around Omdurman, is under severe strain. There are critical shortages of medicines and food, as insecurity and funding constraints have forced local community kitchens to shut down. Our humanitarian colleagues are also gravely concerned about the safety of local volunteer aid work and aid workers amid shifting conflict lines in Khartoum.

As clashes continue, these local humanitarian responders face mounting risks, including harassment and attacks. Across Sudan, volunteer aid groups are providing essential food, medical assistance and other support within their communities. OCHA stresses once again that civilians, including front-line aid workers, are not a target and must be protected.

** South Sudan

Back here, Nicholas Haysom, Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, who is here in person, briefed Security Council members this morning on the latest developments in the country.

He called on the Government to urgently fulfil outstanding peace benchmarks so that elections can be held in December of next year (2026). A unified approach by the regional and international community, he said, should be clear on the need to avoid another extension of the transitional period.

As South Sudan continues to grapple with humanitarian, economic and security stressors, Mr. Haysom reaffirmed that the Mission stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the South Sudanese on their journey from conflict to stabilization and democratization.

** Sweden

And I just wanted to say since I was asked, that the Secretary-General is of course, deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Sweden yesterday and extends his condolences to the victims as well as the families and the people and government of Sweden.

** Aga Khan

And also, yesterday we issued a statement last night expressing the Secretary-General’s profound sadness at the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan IV, a global spiritual leader, philanthropist, and advocate for peace, development, and pluralism.

The UN recognizes the Aga Khan’s invaluable contributions to the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals and his partnership with the UN in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the Aga Khan’s family, the Ismaili community, and all those who were touched by his vision, compassion, and leadership.

** Iraq

Just to note that today, Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO the conducted an end-of-work visit, few weeks before the official inauguration of the emblematic monuments in the historic centre of Mosul. Ms. Azoulay visited the Al-Nouri mosque — that was destroyed by Daesh in 2017. She says that the mosque’s reconstruction symbolizes resilience and renewal.

This is part of the “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” initiative, which is one of the most ambitious reconstruction campaigns in recent decades. Mobilizing $115 million and 15 partners, UNESCO rehabilitated 124 historical homes, renovated hundreds of classrooms and created many local jobs.

Spokesman : Edie. Oh, Michelle. Sorry. I didn't see, sorry. Michelle, you didn't even raise your hand. Sorry, Edie. Rules are rules.

Question : Thank you, Stephane, for your remarks and what the Secretary-General will tell us later. Does the Secretary-General believe that President Trump's plan for the US to take over Gaza is ethnic cleansing?

Spokesman : Any forced displacement of people is tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

Edie, so sorry. Sorry. You gotta be a little quicker.

Question : Well, I have to keep reporting. Will the Secretary-General try to speak with President Trump about his plan?

Spokesman : Obviously, we're waiting. As soon as there's some contact, I will let you know. The Secretary-General did speak this morning with His Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan on the situation in the region.

Question : And when did the Secretary-General first hear about this plan?

Spokesman : He heard it, like, I think, all of us, and watching the news. Edie Lederer, Associated Press.

Question : As a follow-up to that, can we assume that his comments this afternoon to the Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinians, where you said he is going to call, for avoiding ethnic cleansing and support for a two-State solution, as being a response to what President Trump said.

Spokesman : I think that would be a fair assumption.

Question : And we just heard that in Congo, the International Organization for Migration and some NGOs, have been affected by the USAID stop work order. Can we get some more details?

Spokesman : We're trying to, yes. We will try to do that for you. Before we go on, I was just given a Senior Personnel Appointment, which I need to share with you. And that today, the Secretary-General is appointing Bjørg Sandkjær of, sorry, of Norway as Assistant Secretary-General for policy coordination in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs. She will succeed Maria-Francesca Spatolisano of Italy, to whom the Secretary-General and the under Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs are grateful for her commitment and dedicated service to the Organization. Our new Assistant Secretary-General has over 26 years of experience in policy-making, international development, and she served as Deputy Minister for International Development at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dezhi and then Abdelhamid.

Question : A follow-up on Trump's plan. Steph, can you, obviously, you answered Michelle and Edie. But can you clearly tell us, is his plan against international law, and how this will harm two-State solution?

Spokesman : I don't think you need me to answer that question, correct? So, what the Secretary-General will say, and obviously you'll quote, you can quote me freely on this and you'll quote him when he delivers [his remarks], that in our search for solutions, we shouldn’t make the problem worse. And whatever solutions we find need to be rooted in the bedrock of international law.

Question : I'm curious. Today, Palestinian President Abbas said he urged the UN Secretary-General as well as the Security Council to assume their responsibilities to enforce international resolutions. Has the Secretary-General received any communications from the Palestinian president?

Spokesman : Not that I'm aware of, as of now.

Question : Then what can the Secretary-General do? I mean, except for calling out?

Spokesman : Well, the Secretary-General, I think, has been very clear across the world in the many conflicts that we're seeing, in clearly calling out violations of international law and reminding member states of their duties to uphold it. He will continue to do that.

Question : Thank you, Stephane. So, this major developments of…

Question : Thank you, Stephane. So, this major developments of…

Spokesman : Sorry.

Question : The head of the most important and powerful country decided in his speech to take over a piece of land that doesn't belong to him. Doesn't worth having a special statement on that, and not to include it in one line in a speech that he will deliver. Why he didn't… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, you and I can disagree on the delivery mechanism. The fact that…

Question : [mumbling]

Spokesman : The fact is, that I've previewed what he will say at 3 o’clock in not just any forum, right? In the specific forum that he'd been invited to. Obviously, he'd been scheduled. And you will take, see his words. And you may not agree with them. You may think he should have said more. Some people maybe think he should say less. He will say what he says. He will say it very clearly, and whatever he says, will be anchored in the values of the Charter of this Organization and the values of international law that every Member State has a duty to uphold.

Question : Do you think that activating Article 99 might be fitting at this occasion?

Spokesman : I think we will see what steps are taken. I think one thing is probably fairly true to say that there will be further developments.

Margaret Besheer

Question : Steph, yesterday, President Trump also signed three executive orders withdrawing The United States from the Human Rights Council and UNRWA, no more funding, and looking at the US relationship with UNESCO. He had a lot of words about the UN when he was signing them and, seemed to target the Secretary-General. He said the UN is not meeting its potential, and he said that the leadership of the United Nations is to blame.

Spokesman : Look. I think from day one US […]. She knows something we don’t, maybe exactly. No, In all seriousness, I mean, you know, we saw the executive orders, we saw the comments. A lot of this had been telegraphed before. I think from day one, it has been clear for us that US support for the United Nations has saved countless lives and advanced global security. As I've mentioned, the Secretary-General looks forward to speaking to President Trump. He looks forward to continuing what was a very, I think, frank and productive relationship during the first term. And he looks to strengthening that relationship, I think, in the turbulent times that we live in. I think as President Trump said yesterday, the United Nations has a lot of potential, and he's also indicated in the past that the UN has a critical role to play on, taking on big challenges so that individual countries don't have to do it on their own at far greater expense. The United Nations can be described as many things. There is the responsibility of the Secretary-General, his duties, and his authority under the Charter or small authority under the Charter is very clear. It is also an organization that is at its strongest when Member States work together coherently as one, in an effort to achieve the ideals that are enshrined in the very Charter that they've signed on to.

Linda, then madame.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a question regarding the WHO. We know that the US is withdrawing, but now it seems that Argentina is indicating that it too will withdraw, citing deep differences with the agency and also criticizing, its handling of health issues including COVID.

Spokesman : I haven't seen anything official of any other country withdrawing from WHO. What remains consistent is the Secretary-General's support for the critical work the World Health Organization does, for the benefit of all mankind, for everyone on this planet, and hoping that Member States continue to support it.

Serife.

Question : Thank you. Stephane, I want to go back to President Trump's declaration on taking over the Gaza Strip. He also did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to the Strip. So, I want to know if the Secretary-General is worried that this latest plan will further encourage more destruction on Palestinian territories. And, also, does he fear that such declaration, such declarations such as President Trump's to control or annex sovereign lands. Could this set a dangerous precedent and encourage other countries to do things of this sort as well?

Spokesman : I think for your last part, I think we see what the current situation is around the world in that regard. On your first part, I think what I've previewed and what the Secretary-General say, I think will answer your question. We, as a matter of rule, as a matter of principle, support efforts to resolve conflicts through dialogue, through negotiations that respect the rights and the dignity of all involved.

Yes, please. and then Stefano.

Question : Thank you. Actually, just also to touch on what Serife was saying. You know, between Trump's comments last night, and with the executive orders that are withdrawing support to UNRWA, is the Secretary-General concerned that this, that these actions and these statements could undermine ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Palestine?

Spokesman : With that, which could the statements made by the White House yesterday?

Question : Yes.

Spokesman : Well, I think it's, that question is answered in what I previewed from the remarks.

Linda, sorry.

Question : Well, a follow-up on Margaret, because originally it was the Margaret question. Do you know specifically what Trump doesn't like? He said it has a huge potential, as you mentioned, but do you know by any chance what he specifically doesn't like? And do I understand?

Spokesman : Who does specifically dislike?

Question : Trump about the UN because he said it's not run properly, so…

Spokesman : I think let me know. I think, listen. I struggle to be the Spokesman for the Head of this Organization. I can't speak to others. I think my answer to Margaret is, maybe it'll be cryptically saying, you know, the UN is many things. It has many components to it.

Question : And so do I understand it well that Guterres requested a call with Trump or nothing was requested from your side?

Spokesman : No, what I've said even before this is that, obviously, as soon as there is contact established between the Secretary-General and the newly inaugurated President, I will let you know.

Okay, yes, you.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have follow-up question.

Spokesman : Sorry. That's Stefano. I forgot about you, Stefano.

Question : Yeah, I have follow-up question about Trump. So just to make sure, so has the Secretary-General had ever once contact with Trump, since Trump take office? If not, why not?

Spokesman : As I said, as soon as there is contact, between the Secretary-General and the President, I will let you know.

Question : So far, nothing?

Spokesman : That’s a simpler way of answering your question than my many words in trying to answer your question.

Stefano.

Question : Thank you, Stephane. Yes, it's a follow-up on what's going on with Gaza in the press conference yesterday. Senator Chris Murphy, from Connecticut, he said that this is actually a mass media distraction, but really what they're really actually, the most important story is what's going on in the United States. He's talking about, Musk and the coup and… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I don't know where you're going with this, but I bet you I'm not going to answer the question.

Question : The question is, is the Secretary-General worried of what's going on at the moment in Washington?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General is not going to be the column commentator on everything that happens in every Member State.

Tony.

Question : Shukran, Steph, just a very brief question. Where is, Ms. Sigrid Kaag from all these talks about the whole reconstruction of Gaza and all these plans. Because if I remember correctly, she still holds the title of interim and senior humanitarian and reconstruction Gaza.

Spokesman : I mean, some of those functions have been, she continues to have, but her job now is the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. Obviously, having taken some of that portfolio with her, her focus, continues on beyond the political and security on, as that job, entails on the reconstruction, on the humanitarian. We're still very much in the humanitarian phase. Obviously, we're also very much in the phase of trying to remove as many unexploded ordinances as possible.

Dezhi and Abdelhamid.

Question : Well, a quick question. With all the withdrawal of Trump Administration with all those UN agencies, what is your forecast of this year's UN financial status? Would it be okay? The financial…

Spokesman : I'm not a weatherman.

Question : Alright.

Spokesman : Sorry. Didn't mean to be glib. We are very grateful to all those Member States that are paying their dues, and that's why we honour them. With the Honour Roll, we mark them every time they pay. But I cannot forecast what Member States will do. They're all sovereign States. What I can tell you, and I think we've been telling you about this for at least two years now is the Secretary-General has been managing the budget of this Organization in a liquidity crisis to ensure that, while some member states delay and some Member States who are paying earlier now pay later, that we are able to literally keep the lights on.

Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you again. I have two questions. One is very short. Can you tell us who called to the King Abdullah?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General…

Question : What has been said?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General, I believe, reached out to His Majesty.

Question : And no content of the talk, or…?

Spokesman : I think as I said to Michelle, it was about the situation in the region as can be.

Question : My second question. Can they ask Secretary-General the bigger picture? There is a war to disseminate the question of Palestine once and for all, what happened in Gaza, the war in the West Bank, banning the UNRWA, and now Trump's statement about taking over them. Isn't that clear that [cross-talk]…

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General has a very clear view of what is going on the ground and has had it for quite some time. And then yes. One last question, then I need to go eat.

Question : I'll try to make it quick. The Secretary-General and President Trump have not spoken or at least as that…

Spokesman : That is a true fact.

Question : But has there been contact between the Secretary-General's office and the United States Government in the last few weeks?

Spokesman : Yes. There has been contact.

Question : In light of the recent news as well given, you know, The United States' position on Gaza?

Spokesman : I can't give you a TikTok of the contact, but there's been contact.

Have a good day, all.