Aga Khan IV ‘Dedicated His Life to Improving Quality of Life for Millions around World’, Says Secretary-General, Expressing Profound Sadness at Imam’s Passing

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General expresses his profound sadness at the passing of the Aga Khan IV, a global spiritual leader, philanthropist and advocate for peace, development and pluralism. For decades, the Aga Khan dedicated his life to improving the quality of life for millions around the world, particularly in the most vulnerable communities, through his unwavering commitment to humanitarian work, education and cultural preservation.

The Aga Khan’s leadership extended beyond his role as the Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims. He was a bridge-builder between cultures and faiths, promoting mutual understanding and respect in an increasingly interconnected world. His efforts to address poverty, advance gender equality and foster sustainable development have left an indelible mark on the global community.

The United Nations recognizes the Aga Khan’s invaluable contributions to the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and his partnership with the UN in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the Aga Khan’s family, the Ismaili community, and all those who were touched by his vision, compassion and leadership.