‘No Appetite for Another Extension’ of South Sudan Peace Agreement, Mission Head Tells Security Council, Urging Leaders Focus on Benchmarks without Delay

The Revitalized Peace Agreement in South Sudan is facing challenges due to low political will, trust deficit among the parties to the accord and lack of predictable funding, the Security Council heard today from senior officials assisting peacebuilding in that country.

Charles Tai Gituai, Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission — the official oversight body responsible for monitoring and evaluating the status of implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement — said that the parties in September 2024 agreed to extend the transitional period from 22 February 2025 to 22 February 2027, with elections rescheduled to December 2026. While the National Election Commission has completed its plans and has opened offices in the 10 states, financial constraints remain a hindrance in election preparations.

Further, election laws stipulate that parties with armed forces cannot be registered until they relinquish their forces — this includes the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition and others within the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, he said. This underscores the need to hasten the unification of forces so that these parties can participate in the elections. Also expressing concern about persistent levels of intercommunal violence in some parts of the country, he noted that the Sudan conflict exacerbates the humanitarian situation and has caused a huge influx of returnees and refugees in South Sudan. Further, oil production — the country’s main source of foreign earnings — was disrupted in the second quarter of 2024 because of that conflict.

Welcoming the work of the National Constitutional Amendment Committee and the Judicial Reform Committee, he said “the success of these institutions demonstrates that with funding availability, the Peace Agreement institutions and mechanisms can fully discharge their mandates”. The permanent ceasefire continues to hold, though recent skirmishes in Western Equatoria State are concerning. Commending the mediation talks ongoing in Nairobi, he said: “The people of South Sudan are looking forward to a positive outcome for these talks and hoping that it will bring practical and enhanced transformative approaches in addressing the root causes of conflict.” The Council must consider a visit to South Sudan to mobilize resources and political support to help South Sudan achieve its first democratic elections in December 2026, he added.

Also addressing the Council was Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who noted that this month marks the beginning of the fourth extension of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. “There is no appetite for another extension,” he stressed. Rather, “there is strong desire for the leaders to focus on the benchmarks set out in the Peace Agreement without further delay”. Urging parties to engage constructively, he acknowledged progress in some areas and welcomed the declarations of Governors to expand the civic and political space in their states. Also noting expanded access to justice, including through mobile courts, he pointed to the adoption of a national community violence reduction strategy. The National Elections Commission has launched its website and is rolling out a voter education strategy.

However, none of these achievements “are sufficient to significantly move the needle” on the critical conditions required for holding elections and adopting a new constitution, he added. Stressing the importance of “low-hanging fruit” measures such as voter registration, he reiterated that “the clock is already ticking on the extended transitional period”. Noting that constitution and census timelines do not fit into the framework for a December 2026 election, he added: “we have not yet seen the previously promised harmonized work plan with an operational timetable for elections.” The lack of Government funding is slowing down these processes, he said, underscoring that “neither UNMISS nor the international community or the electoral management bodies can provide the full measure of support if these critical decisions are not taken.”

“My country is struggling to transition from instability to stability through implementation of the R-ARCSS [Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan],” observed Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization. Noting that the Tumani Initiative under Kenya’s co-mediation provides an opportunity for transitioning the country from violence to peace, he added: “We are impressed by the process of embracing inclusive Government”. The only option for a peaceful transition is through elections, he said, pointing to the citizens’ disappointment over the last elections postponement. Noting that deadly intercommunal violence poses a challenge for the country’s transition, he said that elections will be credible if the Government creates conditions for holding them.

For her part, the representative of South Sudan acknowledged the concerns about delays in the transition process and assured the Council that “every effort is being made to accelerate key milestones, particularly the preparations for free, fair and credible elections”. Her Government is committed to providing the necessary funding and institutional support to advance the electoral process and has taken significant steps to draft a permanent constitution “that will reflect the aspirations of the South Sudanese people”, she pledged. The deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces remains a priority, and South Sudan is working to overcome logistical and financial challenges to complete Phase II of training and deployment, she added.

Urging all parties, including opposition groups, to negotiate in good faith within the framework of the Revitalized Agreement rather than seeking a parallel process that could complicate the peace road map, she expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Sudan. Recalling her country’s appeals to Sudan to cease harbouring rebels who actively destabilize its security efforts, she said this plea has gone unanswered. “The people of South Sudan have been deeply affected by videos depicting heartless killings” of their nationals, she said, adding that these are believed to be incited by General Yassir Al-Atta, Assistant to the Commander in Chief, who claimed that 65 per cent of the Rapid Support Forces are South Sudanese. Despite the anger provoked by this, her Government continues to call for restraint from its people, she said.

As Council members weighed in, they stressed the need to advance progress towards elections. The representative of Sierra Leone, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Somalia, highlighted the need for a credible and inclusive electoral process. For that, security sector reform and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups remains crucial. He also called for urgent action to finalize transitional security arrangements and establish a middle command structure for the Necessary Unified Forces. While the electoral road map’s implementation is critical for elections, consideration should be given to the participation of internally displaced people and returnees, he pointed out.

Pakistan’s delegate, noting that elections have been rescheduled to take place in 2026, encouraged South Sudan to use the two-year extension to move towards a credible path to elections. “This extension must not become a missed opportunity”, Greece’s delegate said, while Slovenia’s delegate urged the Government to secure the necessary funding for timely implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. “Promises must be turned into reality,” said Denmark’s representative, also calling for a clear elections plan and resources for election-related bodies.

The representative of the United States said the transitional Government failed to conclude the transitional period and use public revenue transparently for public needs. Despite significant international support, South Sudan’s President and other political leaders “have not demonstrated political will to seriously move towards elections”, he observed, adding: “In fact, they have made efforts worse.” While the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement was a “pivotal moment in South Sudan’s history that brought hope to a people long ravaged by war and oppression”, two decades later, that country’s leaders failed to meet their people’s expectations. He called on the transitional Government to start using public revenues for appropriate public purposes rather than to benefit the “small corrupt elite”.

Panama’s delegate was one among several Council members who expressed concern over persisting sexual and gender-based violence, noting that women and girls, as young as 11, have fallen victims to this crime. Hence, the Mission’ work is crucial, he stressed, highlighting the need for the equitable participation of women, young people and communities in peacebuilding. The representatives of the Republic of Korea and France also expressed support for UNMISS, highlighting its many crucial roles, which range from enabling humanitarian assistance to assisting with election preparations.

China’s delegate, Council President for February, speaking in his national capacity, said that, prior to the meeting, his country, using virtual technologies, conducted an underground inspection of the Mission’s work. A new “batch” of Chinese peacekeepers have recently completed their rotation and handover, he reported. He welcomed South Sudan’s steps towards elections and called on the international community to respect its sovereignty and ownership. Further, “sanctions, such as arms embargo, are constraining security capacity building in South Sudan and should be adjusted or lifted”, he stressed.

Along similar lines, the Russian Federation’s delegate said that sanctions make it difficult to strengthen South Sudan’s security and called for a review of the parameters of the arms embargo. Voting issues are South Sudan’s internal affairs, he observed, adding that the country’s leadership has managed to establish relative stability and attain progress in State-building and resolving security issues.