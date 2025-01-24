The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon, everyone, happy Friday.

** Education

It is not only Friday, but today is also the International Day of Education. In his message, the Secretary-General says that education is a basic human right. On this important Day, he adds, let’s commit to keeping humanity at the centre of education systems, everywhere. After I brief, we will have Yasmine Sherif, the Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, to brief on education. She will also discuss Education Cannot Wait’s latest Global Estimates Report.

** Yemen

You will have seen that in a statement issued this morning by the office of the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen that the de facto authorities in Sana’a detained additional UN personnel working in areas under their control. In response to that, we suspended all official movements into and within areas under the de facto authorities’ control. The measure will remain in place until further notice. Our officials in Yemen are actively engaging with senior representatives of the de facto authorities, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all UN personnel and partners.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that distributions of food assistance are ongoing — and our partners report that, as of yesterday, more than 200,000 food parcels have been dispatched to more than 130 distribution points since the ceasefire took hold six days ago.

In North Gaza Governorate, humanitarian organizations are providing food parcels and wheat flour to families in parts of Jabalya that had been besieged for more than three months. For its part, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) has reached 5,000 people in Jabalya with water trucking and they have distributed hygiene and cleaning kits. Our partners report that hundreds of residents who had been displaced to Gaza City are now returning to North Gaza governorate.

In Deir al Balah and Khan Younis — in central and southern Gaza — the UN and our partners carried out a rapid assessment in 13 makeshift displacement sites yesterday. The team noted that, to date, few people sheltering at these sites have left, though many reported plans to move north to Gaza Governorate. People in these sites reported that over the past week they have received some assistance, including food, shelter, drinking water, cash, water and sanitation services, and other essential items. They reported that they are still in need of more water for drinking and domestic use, mats, blankets, clothing, hygiene kits, and food and cash support. Starting next week, humanitarians expect to see significant population movements between southern and northern Gaza. We and our partners are working to meet the needs of displaced families wherever they relocate.

And turning to the West Bank, OCHA warns that the situation there continues to deteriorate. The ongoing operation by Israeli forces in Jenin and Jenin Refugee Camp — now in its fourth day — has expanded to nearby villages. OCHA warns once again that lethal, war-like tactics are being applied, raising concerns over use of force that exceeds law enforcement standards. In Jenin refugee camp, it is estimated that 3,000 families have left over the past two months, including several hundred in the past week alone.

Alongside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), OCHA is mobilizing partners to monitor needs and prepare the humanitarian response. With the facilitation of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the parties have been coordinating the evacuation of trapped civilians and wounded persons. In line with international humanitarian law, the injured must be evacuated and receive medical care, and civilians must be allowed to move to safer areas.

Israel as the occupying Power has a legal obligation to protect Palestinians and maintain public order and safety in the West Bank, in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law. Meanwhile, OCHA has documented a surge in Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians and their property over the past week. At least 17 Palestinians were injured, and multiple structures — including homes — were damaged.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

We have an update on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The situation in the country’s East remains deeply worrying. Our peacekeeping colleagues — the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) — has intensified its support to the Congolese Armed Forces to counter the advances of the 23 March Movement (M23) armed group in North Kivu and its capital, Goma.

The Mission reports that heavy clashes are ongoing for the control of Sake. MONUSCO is conducting day and night joint patrols with the Congolese Armed Forces and they also supported the deployment of Congolese forces to reduce the threat to civilian populations. Unfortunately, during these clashes, nine UN peacekeepers were injured. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

Since Wednesday, 22 January, MONUSCO’s Quick Reaction Forces have also directly supported the Congolese Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the Mission continues to provide essential medical and logistical support to the Southern African Development Community Military Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. For its part, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that the clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 have led to significant new displacement of civilians in and around Goma.

Between 12 January and yesterday, more than 35,000 people fleeing violence in Masisi have sought refuge in displacement sites in Goma. Shelling in areas where displaced people are sheltering on the outskirts of Goma, including Mugunga, Bulengo, and Lushagala, has caused people to flee towards the city. This latest escalation follows intense fighting in Minova, in South Kivu, three days ago, which displaced thousands of people. Humanitarian access to the area remains restricted due to the ongoing insecurity.

Our humanitarian colleagues say the situation in Goma is dire, with the territory of Goma and neighbouring Nyiragongo territory also hosting more than 700,000 displaced people. OCHA warns that the recent surge in violence will only aggravate an already critical humanitarian situation, further increasing the suffering of thousands of men, women, and children who are experiencing displacement and inhumane conditions. Our humanitarian partners are also concerned about the increasing numbers of wounded people arriving in already-overwhelmed health facilities.

And you will have seen that, yesterday, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General expressed his alarm at the resumption of hostilities in the country’s east. He condemned in the strongest terms the renewed offensive launched by the M23 since the beginning of the year and its expansion into North and South Kivu. This offensive, he said, has a devastating toll on the civilian population and heightens the risk of a broader regional war.

The Secretary-General calls on the M23 to immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas and abide by the 31 July 2024 ceasefire agreement. The Secretary-General also said he is deeply troubled by the most recent report of the Group of Experts, concerning the presence of Rwandan troops on Congolese soil and continued support to the M23. He calls on all actors to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to put an end to all forms of support to armed groups, whether Congolese or foreign.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his unwavering support for the peace efforts led by President João Lourenço of Angola to de-escalate tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and commends him for the progress made so far. He urges the parties to remain engaged in the Luanda process and maintain momentum on the neutralization of the FDLR and withdrawal of Rwandan forces, as well as the swift operationalization of the Reinforced Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism. The full statement us available online.

** Sudan

On Sudan, I was asked yesterday about our reaction to the Rapid Support Force’s (RSF) statement that gave a 48-hour ultimatum to forces allied to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to vacate El Fasher and indicated a forthcoming offensive. I can tell you that the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, is deeply alarmed about reports of an imminent attack by the RSF in El Fasher, in North Darfur State, and continues to be gravely concerned about the safety of civilians caught in crossfire. She appeals to all sides to the conflict in Sudan to think of the many innocent lives at stake and urges them to de-escalate tensions. She also urges them to prioritize the protection of civilians, as mandated by their obligations under international humanitarian law. Further violence will only deepen the tragedy for civilians and hinder prospects for peace and stability in Sudan, she warned.

** Nigeria

Turning to Nigeria, we and our humanitarian partners today launched the 2025 response plan in Abuja, which calls for $910 million. Like it did last year, the plan will focus on the north-eastern States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, where conflict, climate shocks and economic instability are exacting a heavy toll on civilians. This year’s plan aims to reach 3.6 million people in the north-east with health services; food, water, sanitation and hygiene; nutrition for children; protection, education and other vital support.

** International Day of Clean Energy

And on Sunday, we will mark the International Day of Clean Energy. In a message for the Day, the Secretary-General stresses that the end of the fossil fuel age is certain, but Governments must ensure that it comes swiftly and fairly.

** Honour Roll

And last, we wish to thank Denmark, Ethiopia and New Zealand for their full payments to the regular budget. These payments take the Honour Roll to 28. That’s it from me. Gabriel?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Farhan. A couple of follow-ups. First, on the Houthi detentions in Sana’a. Can you tell us, were all of the UN staff who were detained Yemenis, or were there any international staff?

Deputy Spokesman : I’m not aware of the nationalities at this point, and I’m not sure, even if I had that information, I’m not sure I can share it with you at this point. We’re not disclosing a lot of details about them. But in the past, as you know, a lot of the staff had been Yemeni, but sometimes it had included international people.

Question : And what were these staff doing? Were they all in the same place? Were they delivering aid?

Deputy Spokesman : They were in a couple of different locations, and they belong to a couple of different agencies, so it’s not the same tasks. Gabriel and then Dezhi.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. A quick follow-up on that. Can you tell us how many staff are detained?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe it’s seven.

Question : Thank you. And on Lebanon, the deadline for the ceasefire agreement and Israeli troops to pull out of Lebanon is Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister has said Israeli troops will remain in Lebanon past Sunday. Your reaction to them breaking that agreement?

Deputy Spokesman : What I can say is we urge Israel and Lebanon to fulfil their commitments to the cessation of hostilities’ understanding and to avoid further action that could raise tensions and further delay the return of residents on both sides to their towns and villages. We continue to call for the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) as a comprehensive path towards longer term peace, security, and stability on both sides of the Blue Line. The UN, including the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, remains absolutely committed to supporting the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities and their obligations under resolution 1701 (2006).

Question : If I may do one more, briefly. The elders put out a statement today, among which was signed by the former Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, saying that the Gaza ceasefire is in jeopardy if the Israeli legislation against UNRWA is implemented. Would the Secretary-General agree with that assessment?

Deputy Spokesman : I don’t think we have any comment on what the Elders said, but our concerns about UNRWA and our inability to support the people of Gaza and indeed of the Palestinian territories overall without UNRWA being part of this, is on the record. And we continue to stand by the idea that there is no replacement to UNRWA. Dezhi?

Question : So, a follow-up, since we mentioned about UNRWA. You still said there’s no replacement for UNRWA. Then what’s going on? What’s the update of the negotiation between Israeli authorities and the UN, or you don’t have any talks?

Deputy Spokesman : I think the situation is as Philippe Lazzarini has described it to you a week ago, and as Muhannad Hadi described to you on Tuesday. We are in touch, but we have continued to emphasize the indispensability of UNRWA.

Question : Then what is the contingency plan if the two bills has been implemented?

Deputy Spokesman : We will see what the future brings. Obviously, we are doing our utmost and UNRWA will do its utmost to continue to provide aid to the people under our mandate, as much as we can.

Question : And speaking of the ceasefire, it’s been reported that Hamas will release four female soldiers tomorrow, next day, on Saturday, which the Israeli prime minister accused that it’s in violation of the terms of the ceasefire deal, because they first need to release four civilian females rather than soldiers. How worried is the Secretary-General on the situation of the implementing of the ceasefire deal?

Deputy Spokesman : We hope and expect that the parties will continue to implement the ceasefire fully, and we want them to be able to resolve any differences over the implementation of the ceasefire. Amelie?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. Follow-up on the situation in the DRC. You said nine peacekeepers were injured. Do you have any information about the seriousness of their injuries?

Deputy Spokesman : We take all of the injuries seriously, but they are receiving medical care now, and we hope that they will recover. Yes, please?

Question : Farhan, I understand that President [Isaac] Herzog is coming on Monday, right?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. That’s the expectation.

Question : Does the Secretary-General intend to raise the question of UNRWA with him, since he’s the highest-ranking official of his meeting?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, I don’t want to prejudge the meeting. Certainly, the Secretary-General does intend to meet and looks forward to meeting with President Herzog. We’ll provide you details of that meeting after it’s happened. Denis?

Question : Yesterday, President [Donald J.] Trump, in his message to Davos, told that he wants to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. And today, Russian [Federation] President told that he’s open for talks. So, do you have any comment on that, do you encourage?

Deputy Spokesman : We encourage all talks between the leadership of the United States and the Russian Federation. And we hope that they continue to engage in dialogue. Yes, Ephrem?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Hello. The former New York Mayor and the UN Climate Envoy, Michael Bloomberg, as you have seen, announced yesterday that his philanthropies will help funding to help cover the US contributions to the UN climate budget after President Trump withdrew from the Paris deal. Do you have any comment on that first?

Deputy Spokesman : I think, the important point is that we encourage all contributions to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. But, certainly, we want to make sure that all Governments are part of this process, because governments are a crucial part of moving forwards with the climate agenda.

Question : That mean in terms of the status of the membership of the US now in the climate, it has to be the Government that puts in the funds if private philanthropies put it?

Deputy Spokesman : Although we certainly appreciate philanthropic funds, it’s important that governments support the work of the UNFCCC, both financially and more importantly politically. Yeah. Dezhi and then Edie.

Question : Okay. Speaking of the support for the climate change issue. Also in Davos speech, President Trump said that the Green New Deal was a total disgrace, and it was conceived by people that were average students, less than average students. Do you think the US Government, I mean, this Administration could show support for tackling climate change?

Deputy Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General has been on record as pointing out that it’s in the advantage of all governments, including of the United States, to support this agenda. This is the way of the future, and the Secretary-General’s comments from earlier this week in Davos reflect what the reality is, which is that it is to everyone’s advantage to be a part of shaping the future climate agenda. Yes. Edie?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I listened to the statement from the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan that you just read about El Fasher, but I didn’t hear anything about what’s happened with the ultimatum by the Rapid Support Forces.