Secretary-General Concerned about Reports of Troops from Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Being Sent to Help in Moscow’s War against Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is very concerned about reports of troops from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea being sent to the Russian Federation, including their possible deployment to the conflict zone. This would represent a very dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Everything must be done to avoid any internationalization of this conflict.

The Secretary-General reiterates his support for all meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and resolutions of the General Assembly.