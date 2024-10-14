General Assembly: Sustainable development in Africa

(Note: Complete coverage of today's meeting will be available after its conclusion.)

Several speakers, with a history of providing funding and financing to Africa’s development projects — whether in sustainable development, good governance, public health, food security or climate security — also spoke, with some promising to continue to grow their country’s strategic relationship with the continent.

“In the last year and a half alone, the Biden-Harris Administration has supported and helped close 547 new deals for a total estimated value of over $14 billion,” said the representative of the United States. He shared how Washington, D.C., has helped increase digital infrastructure, transportation and clean energy projects across the continent. “This is not about what the United States is doing for African nations; it's about what the United States is doing with African nations,” he said. The partnership with Africa runs deep because as much as his Government allocates to Africa in foreign assistance, the country’s private sector invests four times that amount into the African economy.

The Russian Federation’s speaker — referencing the part of the Secretary-General’s report on who bears responsibility for crises which impede development throughout the continent — said it is the United States, with its highly speculative trading practices, that has destabilized global markets. Moreover, the European stance to lower the dependence on Russian energy sources led to higher prices of foodstuffs in the European Union — which Moscow had nothing to do with. Welcoming the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 and African voices in the bloc comprising his country, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, known as the BRICS, he called for fairer representation of African countries on the Security Council. Ukraine “is directly supporting extremism separatists on the African continent”, he said also adding: “Time has come to correct the artificial imbalances of the past, when most of Africa was still a colony.”

That past colonial history only sows seeds of conflict, India’s representative added. The rapid rise of external debt and associated economic vulnerability has limited Africa’s ability to invest in both the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063. Financial innovation must be focused on delivering the economic transformation required. As Africa moves ahead, India will continue to be a strong partnership with a current concessional line of credit to the continent valued at $12 billion.

“What can an African mother say to her son when he's asking for food and water that she can't give him?” Kuwait’s representative asked, stressing: “The lack of water and medication is a sin.” Enough confrontation, negligence, conflict, misery and double standards in development.

Several speakers from African countries questioned why Africa is struggling to catch up in areas of energy and food security when it is a continent rich in both energy reserves and agricultural potential.

“We must promote an open, inclusive and fair global transformation that integrates Africa to the world economy,” Algeria’s delegate said, stressing also that economic and political assistance to Africa should never come at the cost of its integrity.

Zimbabwe’s representative said the current debt dynamics shaped by the historically extractive nature of Africa’s economies have created an overreliance on borrowing that is just not meaningfully driving economic transformation. “Without addressing Africa's debt challenge, the Africa we want risks being indefinitely postponed,” he said, stressing: “What Africa seeks is not charity, but access to long-term financing at competitive and fair interest rates.”

Echoing that call, Nigeria’s representative said: “We also stress the need for greater transparency and accountability from credit rating agencies, whose assessments significantly impact access to capital markets for developing countries.” Special drawing rights provide much needed liquidity to vulnerable economies in addressing the challenges caused by external shocks, such as inflation, rising interest rates and food insecurity.

Noting that Africa is “lagging behind” as attested by several reports, including ones examined today, Cameroon’s representative said investments should especially be focused in energy, research, science, technology, innovation, health, training and education. The digital sphere, which is “quickly skyrocketing under the hallmark of artificial intelligence, with all of its pros and cons” is also a vehicle of Africa's development. He called on the General Assembly President to have a “true Africa moment” this year with all those who “desire to bring about action, rather than simply declarations”.

...