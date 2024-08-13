General Assembly Adopts Draft on Fostering Sustainable Forest Management, Proclaims 20225-2034 Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences

(Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

“At the heart of the resolution lies a fundamental principle of planting [the] right tree in [the] right place for the right reason,” said the representative of Uzbekistan.

Introducing the draft resolution on “Fostering sustainable forest management, including afforestation and reforestation, in degraded lands, including drylands, as an effective solution to environmental challenges” (document A/78/L.95), which was adopted without a vote, he said its adoption by the UN’s chief policymaking body sends a strong signal to world community, “confirming once again our commitment to protecting the Nature for current and future generations”.

“Glaciers and the poles are among the first victims of climate change […] This UN Decade will provide the political impetus needed to make this issue a priority on the multilateral agenda,” said the representative of France.

Introducing the draft resolution establishing the “Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, 2025–2034” (document A/78/L.99) — also adopted without a vote — he said the Decade “will be an important platform/process in the lead up to the International Conference on the glacier’s preservation to be held in Tajikistan in 2025”.

...