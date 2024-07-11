General Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding Russian Federation Urgently Withdraw Military from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Return Full Control to Ukraine

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

Condemning Moscow’s failure to implement its relevant resolutions and those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the General Assembly today demanded that the Russian Federation urgently withdraw its military and other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and immediately return the plant to the full control of Ukraine’s competent authorities to ensure its safety and security.

Adopting resolution “Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” (document A/78/L.90) with 99 votes in favour, 9 against and 60 abstentions, the Assembly also demanded that the Russian Federation immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognized borders.

The Assembly also adopted the draft decision “non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level Summit of the Future decision (document A/78/L.89), as well as an amendment (document A/78/L.91) by which it added 44 organizations to the list of organizations approved for participation in the Summit. The amendment was adopted by a recorded vote of 62 in favour, 16 against and 53 abstentions.

The Assembly also concluded its debate on the responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, as well as on the commitment to prevent and protect populations from atrocity crimes.

