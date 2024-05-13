General Assembly Concludes Debate on United Nations Membership for State of Palestine

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The General Assembly resumed its tenth emergency special session today to continue its debate on the admission of new Members of the United Nations.

On 10 April, the Assembly adopted a resolution that — as of 10 September 2024 — upgrades the State of Palestine’s rights at the United Nations as an Observer State, urging the Security Council to favourably consider its full membership. The Assembly adopted the resolution titled “Admission of new Members to the United Nations” (document A/ES-10/L.30/Rev.1) by a recorded vote of 143 in favour to 9 against (Argentina, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 25 abstentions. By its terms, it determined that the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and should, therefore, be admitted to membership in the Organization. (See Press Release GA/12599 of 10 April.)