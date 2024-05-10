General Assembly: Plenary

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

DENNIS FRANCIS (Trinidad and Tobago), President of the General Assembly’s seventy-eighth session, said that, for almost the entire lifespan of the United Nations, peace in the Middle East, and for the people of Palestine in particular, has remained elusive. Today, this untenable situation continues to deteriorate at an alarming speed — bringing countless innocent victims into its deadly fold and pushing the region further to the brink of full-scale catastrophe. While numerous diplomatic efforts and UN resolutions have been deployed, none have yet quelled the current cycle of death and destruction. “Yet, this is not a moment for the international community to falter or to look away,” he stressed, adding that “the horrendous events of the last seven months have only hastened the urgency of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution to the situation in the Middle East”.

“As today’s United Nations, we cannot lose sight of the history we inherit — or the bold proposition that brought our Organization into being: Peace for all,” he declared. The only viable path towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East is through the two-State solution — with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in line with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant UN resolutions. Most immediately, he urged the parties to this conflict — with the support of those with leverage — “to do their utmost to secure an agreement of ceasefire that will end the suffering, end the bloodshed, free all hostages, protect innocent civilians and ensure immediate, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, without conditions, for all who are in dire need”. While “we have lost too much time,” “no problem of human relations is insoluble”, he said, echoing the words of diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ralph Bunche, urging all Member States “to seize the opportunity before us today — to unify our purpose and our actions” to help bring lasting peace, to save lives and to end violence.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates , speaking on behalf of the Arab Group , introduced the draft resolution Admission of new Members to the United Nations (document A/ES-10/L.30/Rev.1), which recommends that the Security Council reconsider Palestine’s application for full membership in the United Nations, following the United States delegation’s veto against a Security Council resolution, submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab Group in April. “By voting in favour of today’s draft resolution, you will demonstrate that the international community refuses to settle for anything less than upholding the legitimate rights of peoples and rejecting double standards,” he said. “This is the protective shield for our countries in the face of current conflicts and crises.” He called the draft resolution “unambiguous”. It recommends the Council reconsider and support Palestine’s request, considering the Assembly’s recognition of Palestine’s eligibility, the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice dated 28 May 1948 and in accordance with Article IV of the Charter of the United Nations.

Yet this resolution alone does not do justice to the State of Palestine, as it only grants additional rights, meaning that Palestine will remain an observer State without the right to vote in the Assembly or put forward its candidature for United Nations organs. Therefore, he called upon the Council to respond to the General Assembly by issuing a positive recommendation regarding the State of Palestine’s membership. This will let the Assembly decide on Palestine’s admission to the United Nations. The draft resolution also affirms the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, including their right to establish an independent and sovereign State. It also calls for renewed international efforts to end the Israeli occupation began in 1967, and to reach a just, lasting and peaceful settlement for the Palestinian question. Voting against this resolution would be an abandonment of moral and legal responsibilities towards the Palestinian cause. “It may also be interpreted as a green light for Israel to continue its violations, which undermine the two-State solution,” he said, asking the Assembly President to suspend the debate to act on the draft at 11 a.m.

The observer for the State of Palestine said “I stand before you as more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, 80,000 have been maimed, 2 million have been displaced and everything has been destroyed.” Palestinians in Gaza are hunted by bombs and bullets in an ever-narrowing space, famine is setting in and, instead of opening crossings, Israel has closed them. “At the time where the world was calling to flood Gaza with humanitarian aid and calling for a ceasefire, Israel imposed a drought,” he emphasized, adding: “Its plan has not changed — destroy and displace.” Recalling that he “has stood hundreds of times before at this podium” — often in tragic circumstances — he underscored that he has never done so ahead of a more significant vote than the one about to take place — “a historic one”. He stressed that, while Palestinians did not write the Charter of the United Nations — nor enact international law — “we just demanded to see them applied to us — and have been, until now, denied their protection”.

Stating that occupation, colonialism, death and destruction are not Palestinians’ fate — they are imposed — he underscored: “But freedom is our sole destiny.” Israel has made clear that it wants to destroy Palestinian Statehood, and he questioned what it means to support a two-State solution if one allows for the destruction of the Palestinian State. Palestine has been — for generations — “the ultimate test for humanity’s ability to live up to its promises”, he stressed, calling on those who invoked the Charter during negotiations to abide by Palestinians’ right to self-determination, which is guaranteed by that document. Voting “yes” today is a vote for Palestinian existence — it is not against any State, but it is against attempts to deprive Palestinians of a State. He added: “In simple words, voting yes is the right thing to do.”

The representative of Israel said that while Holocaust Remembrance Day is commemorated this week, “this shameless body has chosen to reward the modern-day Nazis with rights and privileges”, he said. Today’s destructive vote will only open the doors of the United Nations to the terrorists-supporting Palestinian Authority, which does not even have control of its own territory. Hamas controls Gaza and has also taken over Palestinian neighbourhoods in the West Bank. The group is predicted to win a Palestinian election. “You are about to grant privileges and rights to the future terror State of Hamas,” he said. In the years to come, the Assembly will have to explain how — in opposition to all morality and the Charter of the United Nations — it supported mass murderers — “the Hitler of our time”. If Hamas rises to power, the Palestinian representative who just spoke here will be recalled, and the UN will have a representative of Hamas sit in this Hall. “Today another travesty is being committed by the Assembly,” he said.

According to the Charter of the United Nations, its membership can be granted to all “peace-loving States”, he recalled, adding: The admission of any such State to membership is decided by the Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council. “With today’s vote, you’re totally bypassing the Security Council in violation of the Charter,” he said. The Palestinians are the exact opposite of peace-loving. They have only tried to destroy Israel. The Palestinians indoctrinate their children to murder Israelis and commit terrorism. When Israel defends itself, the Palestinian representative comes here shedding his crocodile tears. When it comes to the lives of Israelis and Jews, the Charter “means nothing to you”, he deplored. “I will hold up a mirror — this is your mirror so you can see exactly what you are inflicting upon the UN Charter with this destructive vote,” he said, and shredded a few pages of a UN Charter booklet before leaving the podium.

The representative of the Russian Federation , speaking in explanation of vote before the vote, said that seven months ago, another escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began. Over this time, more than 34,000 people have died in Gaza, mostly women and children, and another 78,000 civilians have been injured. “This monstrously tragic statistic has nothing comparable to it in modern history,” he stressed, adding that if Israel goes ahead with its plan to assault Rafah, where more than 1.5 million have congregated, the consequences will be catastrophic. The tragic situation on the ground reaffirms the position of the vast majority of the international community about the need for a ceasefire.

Against this backdrop, he emphasized that Palestine’s full-fledged UN membership would provide an equal negotiating position with Israel, which received this status more than 75 years ago. On 18 April, the whole world bore witness to yet another veto by the United States, blocking the Palestinian application for UN membership. The spike in violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict shows what tragic consequences can arise from attempts to monopolize the mediation efforts of one country that depicts itself as the world’s police, he cautioned. Today’s resolution “is far from standard”, he observed, noting that many of its elements are being considered for the first time. However, they pertain to providing future rights to Palestine, he said, noting that his delegation will vote in favour.

Speaking before the vote, the representative of Pakistan said the right of self-determination given to the Palestinian people under the Charter has been trampled on for more than 70 years. The Assembly is being asked to respond appropriately to this injustice and to take a historic step today. He noted the Assembly’s 1947 vote that partitioned Palestine. Yet, only Israel became a member of the United Nations and the Palestinian people have been denied their rights. The Assembly can redress this historic injustice by admitting Palestine as a full member. This attempt was blocked in 2011 and again by one member through the veto’s use in April. Palestine is qualified for membership. This resolution also reflects efforts to revive the peace process.

The Assembly then adopted the resolution by a recorded vote of 143 in favour to 9 against (Argentina, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 25 abstentions.

Speaking in explanation of vote after the vote, the representative of Iran expressed support for the Assembly’s decision today, which represents a “modest, yet crucial step” towards fulfilling the international community’s obligations to Palestinians. Palestine has demonstrated its commitment to peace and its ability to fulfil the obligations contained the Charter of the United Nations — consequently, it deserves full membership in the Organization. He stressed, however, that the Israeli regime’s actions render it “ineligible as a peace-loving entity capable of upholding” such obligations. It consistently violates international law, refused to comply with legally binding orders of the International Court of Justice and persists in massacres, war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide. Adding that “today’s vote shows how the United States is isolated in its unconditional support of the Israeli regime”, he expressed hope that the Security Council will reconsider its stance regarding Palestine’s request for full UN membership.

The representative of the United States underscored that sustainable peace in the region can be achieved only through a two-State solution, with Israel’s security guaranteed, where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in freedom and dignity. “Unilateral measures at the UN and on the ground will not advance this goal,” he asserted, adding that “this resolution is no exception”. However, he emphasized, “our vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian Statehood;” instead, it is an acknowledgment that Statehood will come only through a process that involves direct negotiations between the parties.

He noted his country’s commitment to intensifying its engagement with the Palestinians and the rest of the region to advance a political settlement that will create a path to Palestinian Statehood and subsequent UN membership. This resolution does not resolve the concerns about the Palestinian membership application raised in the Security Council through the Admissions Committee’s process in April. Additionally, the draft resolution does not alter the status of the Palestinians as a non-member State observer mission. “Even this unproductive text makes that explicit,” he added. As a result of this vote, the Palestinian non-member State observer mission has not gained the right to vote in the General Assembly or be elected as a member of the Security Council, and “it does not have the same standing as a Member State”, he said.

The representative of France , noting that his delegation voted in favour of the draft resolution, recalled that it also voted in favour of the text put forward in the Security Council by Algeria on this matter. The two-State solution is the only way to meet both Israel’s security needs and Palestine’s legitimate aspirations for Statehood, and this thinking is behind the resolution that France will present to the Security Council. In that vein, he called on Council members to support both that text and “a view to peace”. He also expressed opposition to the operation that has started in Rafah, which risks further victims and displacement “at a time where nowhere can be safe in Gaza”. It also risks disrupting the delivery of aid and, in that context, he condemned Hamas’ attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing and called on all parties to “do everything they can” to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The representative of the United Kingdom said her delegation remains firmly committed to a two-State solution that guarantees security and stability for both the Israeli and Palestinian people. As stated in the Council in April, her delegation is abstaining from this resolution because it believes the first step to achieving this goal is resolving the immediate crisis in Gaza and securing a deal that gets the hostages out and allows for a pause in the fighting in Gaza. Then this pause must be turned into a sustainable permanent ceasefire. Her delegation remains deeply concerned about the prospect about a major operation in Rafah.

The representative of Tunisia said that his delegation supported the draft resolution, as Palestine meets all requirements for UN full membership. The text garnered support from more than two thirds of Member States in a clear indication of the need to ensure the inalienable and legitimate rights of Palestine to end the occupation and crimes against them. He requested the Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s full UN membership favourably.

The representative of Syria observed that Israel’s crimes in Gaza have led to the death of 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. “The pain and suffering of the Palestinian people have been met with widespread international solidarity and accompanied by a strong demand to put an end to the genocide perpetrated by Israel,” he said. Syria voted in favour of the resolution, he said, adding that granting Palestine full UN membership is an entrenchment of the principles of international law. Attempts by the United States and its allies to stop the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State on Palestinian soil will only contribute to prolonging the lack of security and stability that was created by the Israeli occupation of the lands of several Arab States in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. Condemning “the barbaric attack” that continues against the Palestinian people and the accompanying and repeated attack on the Syrian people, he demanded an end to this aggression and warned against the danger of attacking Rafah — “the last resort of the people of Gaza”.

The representative of Hungary said that her delegation’s position today was guided by a “wish to preserve legal clarity and diligent processes” within the United Nations regarding both admission and participation in the Assembly’s work. At present, the current resolution is not conducive to easing the situation and finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East, she stated, condemning the 7 October terrorist attack by Hamas that ignited the current war in Gaza and calling for the immediate, unconditional release of the remaining hostages. Also noting that Article IV of the Charter lays out a clear process that starts with a positive recommendation from the Security Council, she said that — in the absence of such a recommendation — the Assembly is not in a position to make the determination present in operative paragraph 1 of the present text.

The representative of Papua New Guinea expressed concern about the serious ongoing peace and security challenges of both Palestine and Israel and their wider implications for the Middle East region and beyond. He called for the unconditional release of the Hamas-held hostages and encouraged direct negotiations among all relevant stakeholders towards a lasting solution. He said that Papua New Guinea voted against the resolution as “any right and privileges to be granted to parties seeking UN membership and their obligations arising from such undertaking must be accorded in a manner that is fully compliant with the Charter of the United Nations”. He also disassociated himself from the statement to be delivered by the Non-Aligned Movement as elements therein are inconsistent with his country’s national position.

The representative of Mauritania , speaking for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), pointed out that the Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire during Ramadan has “remained largely unimplemented” and recalled that the Council resolution calling for the granting of membership to the State of Palestine was defeated by veto. “Notwithstanding the foregoing gloomy picture”, he welcomed UN efforts to provide relief and humanitarian assistance to besieged Palestinians in Gaza. In that context, he commended the support provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and said that the latest report by the independent review panel “has put paid to the campaigns of calumny” launched by Israeli authorities against the Agency. “Equally commendable”, he said, “is the overwhelming support of more than 140 UN Member States for the admission of the State of Palestine” as a full member of the Organization.

He went on to stress that, given the Council stalemate, the General Assembly is better placed to sustain momentum for the peace process in the Middle East. He therefore called on all UN members to support the adoption of practical measures to exert maximum pressure on Israeli authorities to “comply with the international consensus on the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people”. He also called on Member States to support the convening of an international peace conference to chart a path towards a comprehensive, expeditious and durable resolution of the Palestinian peace process. Additionally, he urged Member States to continue to demand the immediate implementation of the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice, and requested the Secretary-General to include the “Israeli occupation army” in the appendix to the Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict for parties that commit grave violations against children.

The representative of Venezuela , speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , said that some have recently claimed it is “premature” to admit the State of Palestine as a full Member State of the Organization. He asked these countries, which are the main obstacle for peace and stability in Palestine and the Middle East as a whole, how it could be premature if the State of Palestine submitted its application for membership more than 12 years ago. He asked how it could be premature to advance the legitimate national aspirations, which have been delayed for 75 years, of the Palestinian people?

The international community cannot continue to perpetuate this matter and political will must be translated into concrete actions and decisions that will end one of the most painful conflicts of contemporary times. “Returning to the previous status quo is not an option,” he said. The situation on the ground is beyond dire and a ceasefire that would allow for full, unhindered and safe humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip must be reached. A political platform must be established to liberate the Palestinian people from Israel’s colonial oppression: the admission of the State of Palestine — today recognized by 144 nations — as a full Member State of the United Nations. He reiterated the Group’s firm commitment to the just cause of Palestine and urges that the question of the admission of the State of Palestine as a full Member State of the United Nations be urgently redressed.

The representative of Uganda , speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement , said that Israel’s military actions in Gaza have led to mass killings and forced displacements of two thirds of the Palestinian population there. The conflict has also become a danger to humanitarian workers, medical personnel and journalists. He deplored the punitive and inhumane siege imposed by Israel on Gaza, depriving the Palestinian civilian population of basic needs, including access to food, water, medicines and fuel, causing widespread hunger, diseases and the onset of famine and epidemics. Warning against the catastrophic ramifications of an Israeli invasion of Rafah — the refuge of over 1.4 million Palestinians — he said “it will result in yet another massacre against 2.3 million Palestinians who are starving due to the Israeli siege in Gaza”.

Further, he stated, “an independent State of Palestine will restore the dignity of the people of Palestine as a full Member State of the United Nations, with sovereign rights, privileges and obligations, alongside all other nations in the international community.” Reaffirming the continued indispensability of UNRWA in alleviating the plight of the Palestinians, he urged the international community to provide the Agency with sufficient and predictable funding.

The representative of Egypt , thanking “all countries who stood by what is right today”, noted the results of a vote where all countries held equal footing without the right to a veto. Nevertheless, he said that the crimes committed by the “rogue Israeli war machine” against Palestinians — including mass graves that will “lead, without a doubt, to an angry Arab generation” — have led to a growing sense that there would not have been so many civilian casualties “if those victims were from the aggressor’s side — or any other Western countries”. Calling on those present to agree that ending this brutal war and preventing crimes against humanity is possible — “and not difficult, as some say” — he underscored that the tools available must be used to ensure the supremacy of international law. Underscoring that Palestinians’ rights to Statehood and full UN membership are inalienable, he called on all Member States to adopt a resolution that grants such membership as soon as possible.

