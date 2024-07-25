Citing Focus on Displacement Crisis, Artificial Intelligence, Financing Gaps, New President Presents Priorities, as 2025 Economic and Social Council Session Opens

The Economic and Social Council opened its 2025 session today, with the incoming President establishing the global displacement crisis, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite achievement of sustainable development, and greater engagement with international financial institutions to address financing for development gaps as his top areas of focus for the coming year.

The Council elected Robert Rae of Canada, from the Western European and Other States, as its President. It then elected Lok Bahadur Thapa (Nepal) from the Asia-Pacific States; Krzysztof Szczerski (Poland); and Maritza Chan-Valverde (Costa Rica), from the Latin American and Caribbean States as Council Vice-Presidents for the 2025 session. All were elected by acclamation. The election of the Vice-President from the African States will be held at a later date.

Delivering his opening remarks as Council President, Mr. Rae commended outgoing President Paula Narváez Ojeda (Chile) for articulating clear priorities and drawing collective attention to key issues around the future of work, as well as AI. “I look forward to really building on that success,” he said, adding that, with her inclusive approach, she helped turn the Council into a true “House of the People”. She also focused attention on the situation in Haiti.

“This is a critical moment for the United Nations,” he said. Over 80 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) need to get back on track. On issues like food insecurity, nutrition, the prevalence of malaria and greenhouse-gas emissions backtracking, the international community is regressing.

Presenting his priorities for the new session, he said they are guided by the theme for the 2024-2025 session, to advance sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And they will seek to accelerate implement of the SDGs under review for 2025.

The Council will work to deal with the crisis of the displacement of people we see around the world — because of conflict, climate change and deep inequalities. “That means promoting well-managed migration systems and adherence to the international protection of those tens of millions forced to the margins of existence,” he said.

Second, it will shed light on how to harness AI to accelerate implementation of the SDGs in a manner that is safe, responsible, inclusive and rights-based. And third, the 54-member body will seek to deepen engagement between with international financial institutions to address gaps in financing for development and for fragile and conflict-affected countries. Gender equality — not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world — will cut across all three priorities, he said.

“We have an ambitious and busy session ahead of us. I will count on your constructive and proactive engagement in all aspects of this Council’s work,” he said.

In her parting remarks, outgoing President Narváez Ojeda said the past year had been marked by deepening conflict, food insecurity, extreme poverty, inequality and the worsening effects of climate change. She detailed the nearly 300 commitments over the past 12 months in pursuit of her presidency’s eight priorities — among them a meeting in Chile and another on AI in support of the SDGs.

The High-Level Political Forum in July demonstrated delegations' commitment to the Global Goals, she said, noting that 36 countries presented their national reviews and recalling that the ministerial declaration adopted by the Forum calls for intensified action by 2030. She recommended taking advantage of the rich institutional fabric of debates, forums and other subsidiary bodies as tools to advance the achievement of the SDGs. “We cannot do without a body as important as ECOSOC,” she said, stressing that trust in multilateralism is at stake.

Neil Pierre, Acting Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, underscored the urgent need for renewed multilateralism to protect people and the planet. He also highlighted the Council’s crucial responsibility to implement the outcomes of the SDG Summit and other fora. He also stressed the need to advance preparations for the World Summit for Social Development, among other upcoming conferences, while working to expedite implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Concluding the meeting, the Council adopted without a vote the provisional agenda of its 2025 session (document E/2025/1) and a draft resolution titled “Working arrangements for the 2025 session of the Economic and Social Council” (document E/2025/L.1). By the latter’s terms, the Council decided to hold its coordination segment on 6 and 7 February 2025; operational activities for development segment on 20 and 22 May 2025; management segment on 10-11 June 2025, and 29-30 July 2025; humanitarian affairs segment on 18 and 20 June 2025; and organization session for the 2026 session on 31 July 2025. The High-Level Political Forum on sustainable development convened under the auspices of the Council will be held from 14 to 18 July 2025, and the Council’s high-level segment, including the three-day ministerial segment of the forum from 21 to 24 July 2025.

In accordance with established practice, Mr. Rae drew a lot to determine the seating arrangement for the 2025 session, selecting Mauritania to take the first seat, with others to follow in English alphabetical order.