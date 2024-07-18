Economic and Social Council Concludes High-Level Segment with Adoption of Ministerial Declaration

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council concluded its High-Level Segment today under the theme “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

It heard the introduction of the Secretary-General’s reports on the theme of High-level Political Forum — held under the Council’s auspices from 8 to 17 July — and the Council and on the long-term impact of current trends on the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as the introduction of the report of the Committee on Development Policy.

The Council also held panel discussions on the themes “Multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow: the role of the Economic and Social Council towards a sustainable and resilient path by 2030” and “Current trends and their impacts: Looking to the future and the realization of the SDGs”.

It concluded with the adoption of a ministerial declaration and closing remarks by Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, and Paula Narváez (Chile), President of the Economic and Social Council.

The programme is available online.