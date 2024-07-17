High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Concludes

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development concluded its three-day ministerial segment today, with the adoption of a Ministerial Declaration and the Forum’s procedural report. It concluded its general debate on the theme “From the SDG Summit to the Summit of the Future” and held voluntary national reviews, with presentations by Austria, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Congo, Ecuador, Namibia, Oman, Brazil, Mexico and Vanuatu.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum took place from 8 to 17 July. This year’s theme was “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session included the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

The programme is available online.

* This includes the Economic and Social Council plenary, 34th Meeting.