(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council today opened its segment on operation activities for development.

The opening featured a video message from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and remarks from Dennis Francis, President of the General Assembly, Li Junhua, Under Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, and Tarek Ladeb, Vice-President of the Economic and Social Council responsible for the operational activities for development segment. Afterwards, the Council then held a high-level dialogue on the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of General Assembly resolution 75/233 on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system.

Later, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in her capacity as Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, presented the report of the Chair on the Development Coordination Office and the Resident Coordinator System.