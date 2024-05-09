Speakers Focus on Potential of Artificial Intelligence to Address Climate Change, as Science, Technology and Innovation Multi-stakeholder Forum Opens

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

Discussions on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to address climate change took centre stage at a United Nations forum today, with speakers urging that investment in such technology should be more focused on solving global problems.

“I honestly felt almost ashamed” that the big AI builders — led by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and China — have been mostly focused on winning the AI race rather than collaborating to address the 17 problems that the United Nations summarized in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Daniela Braga, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Defined.ai., in her opening remarks to the ninth Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Investment in AI for sustainability “is severely underfunded and under-resourced”, she pointed out, welcoming the Bezos Earth Fund’s recent announcement of a $100 million grant to combat climate change with AI.

Detailing the benefits AI brings to humanity, such as productivity enhancement, access to information, personalization in education, increased access to health care, better management of waste and energy consumption, monitoring climate change, smart buildings and autonomous vehicles, she emphasized that “AI allows us to scale ourselves more.”

Also addressing the opening segment was Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, who noted that investment in renewable energy has almost doubled since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

But this disguises an alarming trend, he said, noting: Of the $1.8 trillion invested in clean energy in 2023, emerging and developing countries outside of China account only for 15 per cent despite that they represent two thirds of the global population and a third of global gross domestic product (GDP). The clean energy investment in these countries in 2023 also stayed the same from 2015, he said, calling for necessary finance.

For his part, Dennis Francis, President of the General Assembly, warned that the intensity of climate change is outpacing the international community’s coping capacities. “The technologies and insights provided by artificial intelligence and machine learning offer unprecedented opportunities to advance our knowledge and address complex global challenges — from improving climate modelling and enhancing renewable energy forecasts, to optimizing resource use and protecting biodiversity,” he said.

Yet, the benefits of scientific advancements are not equally shared by the least developed, landlocked developing and small island developing States, he said, urging: “Together, let us forge a future that fully embraces the potential of science, technology and innovation to catalyse progress.”

Paula Narvaez, President of the Economic and Social Council, urged intensified efforts to leverage science, technology and innovation for the SDGs, fostering action-oriented collaboration across borders and sectors to bridge divides and drive progress. “The Forum plays a crucial role in this endeavour,” she stressed.

The Forum, organized by the Economic and Social Council, will run through 10 May, featuring ministerial and thematic discussions, under the overall theme “Science, technology and innovation for reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

Ministerial Session

Chaired by Inga Rhonda King (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) and Christina Markus Lassen (Denmark), Co-Chairs of the 2024 of the 2024 Science, Technology and Innovation Forum, the ministerial session under the theme “Harnessing science and technology for the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions” featured statements by the following panellists: Li Junhua, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs; Muhammadou M.O. Kah, Chair, UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development; and Joyeeta Gupta, Co-Chair, United Nations Group of Ten High-level Representatives of Civil Society, Private Sector and Scientific Community to Promote Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the 10-Member-Group.

Mr. JUNHUA said that the solution to accelerating climate change and environmental degradation, increased conflict and growing geopolitical tensions will require action and determination delivered at speed and scale through partnerships at national, regional and global levels. “There is no time to lose,” he stated, noting that science, technology and innovation hold “immense potential to shape and drive global solutions to the most pressing problems”. This Forum is a platform for solutions, he said, adding that science and technology can create pathways for complex development challenges facing particularly small island and the least developed countries.

Mr. KHA, presenting the outcomes of the twenty-seventh annual session of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development held from 15 to 19 April in Geneva, underlined that “start-ups play an important role in connecting technology with society”, engaging research in frontier technologies such as quantum computing and renewable energy; improving the quality of higher education and developing scientific and technological research; promoting innovation and technology transfer; and ensuring investments in water desalination technologies. Further, he stressed, science, technology and innovation cooperation should aim at closing the technology gap between developed and developing countries, including through increased involvement in global research networks.

“The window is closing on climate and other environmental challenges, while many social and economic challenges remain unmet or even exacerbated,” warned Ms. GUPTA. These interrelated challenges have led to growing calls for justice by social movements and caused conflicts worldwide. If artificial intelligence (AI) is carefully regulated, it might enhance efficient, sustainable food production, she observed, adding that positive actions to promote women’s participation in science are critical for addressing several SDGs. Also, consumption patterns must change — including fast fashion and meat consumption — while investment must become sustainable to address the multiple challenges in the SDG road map. “We all have a right to develop but no longer at the expense of others,” she asserted, adding that “industrialized countries need the cooperation of developing countries to address the common challenges”.

The ensuing discussion featured statements by a number of ministers and high-level representatives, who underscored the need for efforts both national and international to harness science, technology and innovation to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Many speakers, including the representative of Belize, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), underlined the importance of collective efforts to create a “digital world” that is universally accessible, advances peace and security and improves lives. Similarly, Armenia’s representative said that a coordinated, multi-stakeholder approach — involving countries, organizations, civil society, the private sector and the scientific community — is “indispensable” for the development of science, technology and innovation. “Only together can we meet the moment and work to achieve the SDGs,” observed the representative of the United States. However, the representative of Uganda, speaking for the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, pointed out that developing States are challenged by an unjust prevailing international economic order.

Speakers also spotlighted national efforts and priorities in this field, including the representatives of Tajikistan and Türkiye, who detailed Government investment in renewable-energy projects in their respective countries. Others reported on national development strategies that focus on AI, with Serbia’s representative stating that the fusion of AI and biotechnology “is the next big thing” and Georgia’s representative noting his Government’s prioritization of AI in relation to agriculture technology. The representative of the Philippines, meanwhile, outlined Government efforts to bring high-speed Internet to underserved communities, unlocking opportunities for education, health care and socioeconomic development.

Amidst the many global challenges that impede the realization of the SDGs, flexible, responsive science is key to allow the international community to respond quickly to new, unexpected threats, said the representative of Poland, recalling the global push to develop COVID-19 vaccines in 2020-2021. “History shows that useful knowledge is often completely unanticipated,” observed the representative of the European Union, echoing others in underlining the importance of empowering individuals across cultures and nations to pursue their curiosity and develop new knowledge. Asking and answering the question of what politicians and policymakers can do, she said: “We, as funders, must keep funding — and, indeed, we must increase the funding — that is available for fundamental research.”

…