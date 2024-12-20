The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Sudan

Alright. Good afternoon. I will start off by reading into the record the statement that we issued on Sudan earlier today. The Secretary-General is outraged by the killing of three World Food Programme (WFP) staff members in Sudan on 19 December, when the agency’s field office in Yabus, in Blue Nile State, was hit by aerial bombardment. He sends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and their WFP colleagues. The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on the United Nations and aid personnel and facilities. He calls for a thorough investigation. Yesterday’s incident underscores the devastating toll that Sudan’s brutal conflict is having on millions of people in need and on the humanitarians trying to reach them with life-saving assistance. 2024 is the deadliest year for aid workers on record, in Sudan that is.

Just last month, in November, if you recall, a colleague from OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) was killed in El-Fasher. Yet despite these significant threats to their personal safety, our humanitarian colleagues continue to do all they can to provide vital support wherever it is needed. And as a reminder, Sudan is a country where 4.7 million children, as well as lactating and pregnant women, are facing acute malnutrition.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to adhere to their obligations to protect civilians, including aid personnel, as well as humanitarian premises and supplies. Attacks must not be directed against them and all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid harming them. After more than 20 months of conflict in Sudan, the Secretary-General once again stresses the need for an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations will continue to back international mediation efforts and work with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the war.

For her part, Cindy McCain, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, said that we are urgently working to establish the circumstances around this appalling incident. She also demanded a thorough investigation and for the perpetrators to be held to account. And just to note for the record that, yesterday in the Security Council meeting on Sudan, Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations at OCHA, spoke about the staggering humanitarian needs in the Sudan. She also reminded Council members that in 2024, humanitarian organizations faced significant funding gaps for their work in Sudan and called on donors to provide the $4.2 billion humanitarians need to support 21 million people inside Sudan in 2025.

** Sudan/Egypt

Also related to Sudan, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, today allocated $6 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to address the humanitarian needs of refugees fleeing conflict in Sudan to Egypt, in support of the ongoing response there. Our humanitarian colleagues note that the conflict in Sudan has created the world’s fastest-growing displacement crisis. Of the more than 3 million people who have sought protection across Sudan’s borders since April of last year, some 1.2 million are being hosted by Egypt — more than in any other country; that’s according to recent data from the Egyptian Government.

This influx of new arrivals has placed additional strain on host communities in Egypt, stretching public services and resources. The funding from CERF will help support people’s most urgent needs including food, water, shelter, cash assistance and protection services.

** Libya

Also, another country that is hosting Sudanese refugees is Libya. Yesterday, a high-level delegation from the UN visited Kufra, Libya, yesterday to assess the ongoing humanitarian response for Sudanese refugees. Stephanie Koury, the Officer-in-Charge of the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), led the mission, along with the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Aeneas Chuma. The UN delegation engaged with local authorities, partners, refugees, and host communities to discuss the implementation of the Sudanese Refugee Response Plan for Libya. This visit aimed to gain first-hand insights into the challenges and successes of the ongoing humanitarian efforts and to identify areas for improvement in providing assistance to the growing number of Sudanese refugees in that part of Libya.

** Syria

Turning to Syria: The cross-border operation from Türkiye is continuing. Yesterday, we had about 25 trucks carrying emergency aid, including food packages, crossing into north-west Syria through Bab Al-Hawa [border crossing]. Meanwhile, our health partners report that across the country only 33 per cent of public health centres are fully functional, the rest are either not — or only partially — operational. Before the recent developments, Syria was already one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world with 17 million people — that’s more than 70 per cent of the population — in need of support. And now the situation remains very fluid, with 1.1 million people displaced since 27 November.

Our colleagues at the World Food Programme warn that displacements may continue to rise in the coming weeks, reaching up to 1.6 million people. Basic services, including markets and bakeries, are interrupted as food prices soar. Bread prices have also skyrocketed by up to 900 per cent — that means that a 12-loaf bundle of bread increased from 400 Syrian pounds to 4,000 Syrian pounds for the same amount of bread. Before this latest escalation, Syria was already facing alarming levels of food insecurity, with three million people severely food insecure and an additional 12.4 million people at risk.

WFP continues to operate extensively in Syria and is committed to delivering support. The Agency is also set to expand its reach to 2.8 million people over the coming months. WFP is negotiating safe supply corridors to allow a rapid, substantial response across the country. However, it calls on everyone with influence and on all parties to ensure humanitarian workers, people, and humanitarian assets are all safe.

** Türkiye

Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator and head of OCHA, is continuing his regional tour. He is heading to Lebanon today, followed by Jordan. All of this is to continue his discussions on the developments in the region. He was in Ankara today, where he met with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan. Their discussions focused obviously on the latest developments in Syria, where 16.7 million people continue to need humanitarian assistance. The two agreed on the importance of utilising all available aid routes, including cross-border from Türkiye, to quickly scale up operations. They also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the need for greater assistance in Sudan.

** Israel/Yemen

And yesterday afternoon, you saw we issued a statement expressing the Secretary-General’s grave concern at reports of Israeli air strikes in and around the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ra’s Isa in Yemen, and as well as the power station in Sana’a. He was also deeply concerned over the concurrent launch of ballistic missiles by the Houthis from Yemen toward Israel that hit and badly damaged a school in central Israel.

The Secretary-General recalls that all parties are to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and to respect and protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure. The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint. He also reiterates his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the UN and other personnel that continue to be arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza: the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that attacks across the Gaza Strip have killed and injured dozens of people. Amid the nonstop hostilities in Gaza, OCHA underscores that civilians must be protected and those fleeing the fighting must be afforded safe passage. And wherever they go, civilians must have their essential needs met, whether they go or whether they stay. In Gaza City yesterday, OCHA heard from families displaced by the Israeli offensive in the north. And a team including OCHA and other UN agencies and offices visited four sites hosting some 1,600 families who have arrived from North Gaza governorate since the start of the Israeli siege there almost 11 weeks ago.

Families are packed into tents or damaged buildings with no electricity. Women and girls told our teams that they cannot safely reach the shared bathroom at night, forcing them to use containers inside their tents instead. People sheltering at these sites lack the most basic items, including shoes, clothing, mattresses, blankets, and kitchen supplies. They also reported a shortage of medicines, with diseases spreading rapidly due to the cold. At one of the four sites the team visited, there were no basic services at all: no bathroom, no water and no food. Tents were packed so close that people have no privacy and no safe route to quickly evacuate if needed. Today, it rained in Gaza. Our OCHA colleagues saw water accumulating in streets filled with debris. They warn that tents along the street are at high risk of being flooded.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, OCHA warns that Israeli authorities continue to demolish or seize Palestinian-owned structures. This is due to a lack of Israeli-issued building permits, which are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain. In a report issued yesterday, OCHA noted that between 10 and 16 December, more than 70 structures were affected, 16 of which had been provided by humanitarian assistance for the local population. As a result, more than 100 people were displaced, nearly half of them children.

** Security Council

This afternoon, the [Security] Council is expected to reconvene for the adoption of the draft resolution renewing the mandate of UNDOF, which is the UN Disengagement Observer Force. This will be followed by a briefing on threats to international peace and security regarding Ukraine. Izumi Nakamitsu, the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, will brief. Also today, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2765 (2024) renewing MONUSCO's (United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) mandate for a 1-year period, maintaining the Mission’s mandated priorities. As you know that is our peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

** West Africa/Sahel

This morning, Leonardo Santos Simão, the Head of our Office for West Africa and the Sahel — UNOWAS — briefed the Security Council. He said that the Pact for the Future was a key milestone that will keep strengthening his work in a region beset by geopolitical strains that heighten tensions and worsen the security situation. His full remarks were shared with you, and he will be available to speak to you at the stakeout after he’s done with closed consultations.

** Central African Republic

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of our peace operations department, just completed his week-long visit to the Central African Republic. During a press conference earlier today, he highlighted the significant progress made in the country, crediting the collaborative efforts of the Central African people, their authorities, partners, and the diplomatic community. He noted visible improvements in areas such as enhanced security and in some regions the extension of State authority, and the increased presence of uniformed forces, all of which are contributing to better living conditions for the people.

Mr. Lacroix also acknowledged that much remains to be done, noting that one of the key challenges for next year will be to unite efforts to ensure the elections are held in peaceful, transparent and inclusive manner. And as we mentioned a few days ago, Mr. Lacroix met with the country’s leaders, civil society, and our UN colleagues; he was in Bangui and in Bambari.

** Liberia

Turning to Liberia, I wanted to tell you that the Secretary-General is concerned by the increasing political tensions in Liberia. He condemns the violent clashes between the police and protesters in Monrovia on 17 December and notes that an investigation has been requested into the 18 December fire incident at the Capital Building, which is the seat of the Legislature in Liberia. He also urges all stakeholders to act responsibly, settle their differences through peaceful means and continue to consolidate peace and democracy in Liberia.

** Ukraine

Just two more notes, one about Ukraine, where our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that today and yesterday, hostilities in front-line areas and attacks in several urban centres killed and injured civilians and caused damage to apartment blocks, hospitals and schools; that’s what authorities are telling us. In the capital, Kyiv, heating was also disrupted to more than 600 apartment buildings and 30 health and education facilities. In Kherson, a vehicle belonging to an aid organization was damaged while transporting patients to hospital. Thank God, no injuries were reported.

In Kyiv and in Kryvyi Rih, humanitarians supported first responders by providing initial medical and psychosocial assistance to people impacted by the attacks and distributing aid kits to help people repair damage. Ukraine’s state energy company says that workers are repairing damaged facilities and doing what they can to stabilize the power grid. They note that the country’s energy infrastructure is still recovering from 12 large-scale Russian attacks since the start of this year, which caused major power shortages.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Steph, does the Secretary-General have any comment on the killing of two Kurdish journalists today in clashes in Northern Syria?

Spokesman : Well, it's another tragic example of the risks that journalists take every day, whether in Syria, in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Sudan, and often also in places that are not in conflict, but in which journalists are put under great pressure. And we send our condolences to their families and their colleagues.

Question : And on a completely different issue, on the Israeli attacks on Hudaydah, on the port. You said yesterday that there was going to be a serious impact on the port facilities and what they could handle. Is there any update on how serious those attacks were?

Spokesman : No. We're still doing an assessment. I know there was a WFP warehouse, which, thank God, was not hit, but we're still trying to assess the damage. Dezhi, then Pam.

Question : Yes. Yesterday, the Swedish Government decided to stop funding UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency] for 2025. UNRWA has already expressed its disappointment on this decision. I'm just wondering what the Secretary-General has to say on the stopped funding.

Spokesman : Well, I mean, it's obviously unfortunate that one of the traditional donors to UNRWA will no longer do it. It is obviously their sovereign decisions. We hope that other donors will step forward. And we've also noted, since the beginning of this round of the UNRWA funding crisis, the immense response from the public. And UNRWA has managed to raise a lot of money from private and public sources.

Question : So one of the reason that the Swedish Government stopped funding UNRWA is because they feel after the implementation of the two bills by the Israeli Knesset will affect its ability. But technically speaking, UNRWA is beyond occupied Palestine. Right?

Spokesman : I mean, it operates…

Correspondent : Also in Jordan.

Spokesman : In Syria, in Lebanon and in Jordan.

Question : Yeah. So do you think that reason can be held? I mean, it's a strong reason for them to just to stop funding UNRWA?

Spokesman : I don't understand the question.

Question : I mean, UNRWA is obviously not only operate inside Israel or occupied Palestine. It also operates on other sites or other places. But if that reason that it will, the operation will be affected by the Israeli bill, would that be enough sufficient reason to stop funding it? Or it's just a…

Spokesman : I mean, I can't speak for those who stop funding, whatever reasons they give. What I can only say is that UNRWA’s operations throughout the region remain vital and should be funded fully.

Question : So let's talk about the core issue here, which is the bills. Does the UN have anything, any efforts, new efforts to, let's say, extend UNRWA's operation beyond the implementation of the two bills inside Israel?

Spokesman : UNRWA is continuing its work and will continue to do its work. Right? If it is blocked, if it is stopped, that will have an impact. I would encourage you to read the rather lengthy and detailed letter the Secretary-General sent to the Security Council, about 10 days ago or so, which I think will give you a very clear picture of the situation. Pam?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Two unrelated questions. First, the US [United States] put out a statement that US Central Command conducted a strike - maybe you said this in the first minute. I missed the first minute — but that ISIS [Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant/Da’esh] Leader Abu Yusuf was killed. Any comment on that?

Spokesman : No. I haven't seen those reports.

Question : Okay, that’s fairly recent. If you have something, that would be helpful. And apart from Syria, the USFAA [Federal Aviation Agency] has banned drones over critical infrastructure, but my understanding is the UN has always been a no-drone zone. Is that true? And when did it start?

Spokesman : I don't know. I don't know. I mean, I think whatever…

Spokesman : Alright. Dezhi. Yes?

Correspondent : So other question. The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported a story called “No civilians, everyone's a terrorist”. IDF [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers exposed arbitrary killings and rampant lawlessness in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor. In that report, they suggest that over 200 bodies, only 10 were confirmed what they called fighters, terrorists. For others, they said it went to a competition. If this Division 99 killed 100, 150, the next unit aims for 200.

Spokesman : What is the question, Dezhi?

Question : Has UN, is UN aware of this report? And what's the position here…?

Spokesman : Well, we’re aware of the fact that close to, if not more than, 45,000 people, Palestinians have been killed and have died in Gaza. We're aware of more than 200 of our colleagues have been killed in Gaza, and we're also aware that there will need to be accountability for everything that's happened in in Gaza, whether it's the killings of Palestinian civilians and the continuing holding of hostages by Hamas and others.

Question : And you urge for the immediate ceasefire?

Spokesman : As we do all the time.

Question : And you urge for the immediate ceasefire?

Spokesman : As we do all the time.