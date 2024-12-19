Secretary-General Gravely Concerned by Reports of Israeli Air Strikes on Yemen

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with grave concern reports of Israeli air strikes earlier today in and around the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa and on power stations in Sana’a in Yemen. He is also deeply concerned over the concurrent launch of ballistic missiles by the Houthis towards Israel that hit and badly damaged a school in central Israel.

Initial reports indicate civilian casualties, including nine reportedly killed and three injured, and considerable damage to the Red Sea ports that will lead to the immediate and significant reduction in port capacity.

Today’s air strikes follow around a year of escalatory actions by the Houthis in the Red Sea and the region that threaten civilians, regional stability and freedom of maritime navigation.

The Secretary-General recalls that all parties are to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and to respect and protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint. These actions also undermine the mediation efforts led by Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to reach a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

The Secretary-General also reiterates his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.