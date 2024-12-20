Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Observer Force in Golan for Six Months through Resolution 2766 (2024), Amid Reports of Israel Incursion

The Security Council today renewed the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan for six months until 30 June 2025 and requested the Secretary-General to ensure that the Force has the required capacity and resources to fulfil its mandate “in a safe and secure way”.

UNDOF was established immediately following the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria, with a mandate to maintain the ceasefire and supervise the area of separation — a demilitarized buffer zone — as well as the area of limitation — where Israeli and Syrian troops and equipment are restricted — in the Golan.

Today’s unanimous adoption of resolution 2766 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2766(2024)) follows reports of Israeli troops entering the demilitarized zone after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month.

Speaking after the adoption, Algeria’s delegate highlighted that the collaborative efforts of the Russian Federation and the United States in drafting the text “has enabled us to unanimously renew the mandate of UNDOF, which comes at a critical juncture for Syria and the whole region”.

He said the resolution underscores that there should be no military forces, equipment or personnel in the area of separation other than those of UNDOF. “The actual presence of Israeli forces in the area is illegal and constitutes a flagrant violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement and relevant Security Council resolutions,” he warned.

Drawing attention to a protest in the Dara’a Governorate in Syria earlier today during which Israeli soldiers opened fire, injuring a young man, he said: “To those who still doubt that we are witnessing the occupation of new territories in Syria, I would ask: What is your stance on this?”

The mandate of UNDOF has been extended every six months, last renewed on 27 June. (See Press Release SC/15748.)