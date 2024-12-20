Security Council Renews Mandate of Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2765 (2024)

The Security Council today extended for one year the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), expressing grave concern over the ongoing offensive by the 23 March Movement (M23) in North Kivu, in violation of the ceasefire, and the unauthorized presence of external forces from a neighbouring State in the eastern part of the country.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2765 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2765 (2024)), the Council — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — decided that the new mandate expires on 20 December 2025. The mandate includes, on an exceptional basis and without precedent to peacekeeping’s basic principles, its Force Intervention Brigade.

The draft further decided that MONUSCO’s authorized troop ceiling will comprise 11,500 military personnel, 600 military observers and staff officers, 443 police personnel and 1,270 personnel of formed police units.

The text also decided to retain the Mission’s key strategic priorities — protecting civilians, supporting the stabilization and strengthening of State institutions and key governance and security reforms. In this regard, it authorized MONUSCO to use “all means at its disposal … to promptly and effectively prevent armed groups’ attacks against civilians”.

By its other terms, the text requested the Secretary-General — in his quarterly reports on MONUSCO — to provide updates on progress towards the implementation of its gradual, responsible and sustainable withdrawal to evaluate the Mission’s performance, including its Force Intervention Brigade, and provide operational assessments and recommendations.

Furthermore, the text requested a tailored approach to MONUSCO’s gradual, responsible and sustainable withdrawal, considering evolving conflict dynamics and protection risks in hotspot areas across North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. It requested that this strategy be shared with the Council by 31 March 2025.

“Today’s adoption can be a moment that will significantly change the trajectory of the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict,” said the representative of Sierra Leone, a co-penholder of the draft. He supported Kinshasa’s efforts to protect civilians and stabilize and strengthen State institutions. However, he cautioned that M23’s territorial expansion remains deeply concerning, demanding that it end its offensive and cease its expansion in the east of the country without delay.

France’s delegate, noting that the text reaffirms that protection of civilians will be a priority task for MONUSCO, said the Mission will also continue its disengagement. Condemning all obstacles to the implementation of its mandate — including the territorial expansion of M23 — he reaffirmed support for the Luanda process and urged all stakeholders to continue negotiations.

After the vote, Mozambique’s delegate, speaking also for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, stressed that the resolution arrives “at a pivotal moment” for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region. Highlighting MONUSCO’s efforts to support Kinshasa in addressing the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the eastern part of the country, he underscored that effective implementation of its mandate remains crucial to the stability of the country and the protection of civilians. Effective collaboration with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is vital, particularly in planning the next steps for the Mission’s drawdown and consolidating the drawdown in South Kivu.

At the national level, he underlined the critical importance of revitalizing the Nairobi process in sustainably addressing the issue of local armed groups. Simultaneously, the establishment of a robust State presence in the eastern regions is vital in ensuring a well-equipped State apparatus capable of administering the territory and countering all threats against civilians. He also highlighted the critical contributions of the African Union in addressing the protracted conflict in the eastern part of the country as well as Angola’s leadership and mediation efforts. While national and regional efforts are vital, he called on the Security Council to continue playing a constructive role in achieving a peaceful conflict settlement.

China’s delegate, noting that the peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is at a critical juncture, commended Angola’s efforts to promote the Luanda process. He further voiced support for Kinshasa in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, adding that the UN should fully respect the views and demands of its Government and ensure that the withdrawal of MONUSCO does not create a security vacuum.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s delegate expressed disappointment that the Luanda process Heads of State summit was postponed and urged all parties to engage with the process in good faith. Also expressing concern about the surge in violence since 15 December, including the presence of Rwanda Defence Forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he called on parties to the conflict to refrain from obstructing the Mission's operations.

“While we fully support the extension of MONUSCO’s mandate”, the representative of the United States said, “we remain dismayed that some members of the Council resisted the inclusion of language factually describing Rwanda’s role in [the eastern part of the country],” especially in the face of “extensive evidence” of Rwanda’s deployment of troops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its influence over M23 operations. She also expressed disappointment that Rwanda’s President declined to attend the tripartite summit, “forfeiting a significant opportunity to advance peace efforts”. Highlighting the ceasefire agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and the establishment of the verification mechanism to monitor the ceasefire, she added: “We must not lose sight of how far we have come.”

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.