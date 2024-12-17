The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Syria

All right, good afternoon.

This morning, as you heard, our Syria Envoy, Geir Pedersen, as well as the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, both briefed the Security Council via video link from Damascus, where they both are currently.

Mr. Pedersen told Council members that we must ensure that the political process remains on track, otherwise he fears new instability. He reiterated that while resolution 2254 (2015) identified two parties, one of whom has been toppled and cannot feature in the process, it is still the case that a political transition is needed and that this will require an inclusive intra-Syrian process.

Mr. Pedersen said he discussed these elements in-depth with the caretaker authorities in Damascus.

He underscored that the transition must be credible and inclusive, and there must be a new constitution, in line with resolution 2254 (2015). He also discussed the fact that there must be free and fair elections, in accordance with international standards.

For his part, Tom Fletcher said that Syria was already one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, where 17 million people — that’s more than 70 per cent of the population — is in need of support.

The recent escalation has only added to these needs with more than a million people displaced in less than two weeks.

You will have seen the Secretary-General’s statement that we issued yesterday, in which he said he dispatched Mr. Fletcher to Damascus to engage with the Caretaker authorities on scaling up humanitarian assistance in Syria.

Mr. Fletcher reported that the authorities in Damascus have committed to what will be an ambitious scaling up of vital humanitarian support adding that we have received assurances that they will facilitate the movement of aid personnel and supplies from neighbouring countries — including from Türkiye, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq — for as long as humanitarian operations are required.

The Secretary-General welcomed these developments that will make it easier for our aid operations to resume. We are already seeing the fruits of these discussions.

Mr. Fletcher also noted that aid operations are now gradually resuming across most of our UN hubs, including Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus itself.

Tomorrow, Mr. Fletcher will travel to Aleppo, after which he plans to visit Idlib, where humanitarian needs are among the most severe.

** UN Disengagement Observer Force

An update from our peacekeeping colleagues on the Golan Heights, where UNDOF (United Nations Disengagement Observer Force) continues to implement its mandate of observing and reporting from its positions throughout the area of separation. However, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) presence in its area of operations has severely impacted the Blue Helmets’ freedom of movement and its ability to conduct its operational, logistic and administrative activities.

UNDOF’s movement remains severely constrained in the current context. UNDOF used to conduct approximately 55-60 daily operational tasks and logistics activities. It is currently restricted to three to five essential logistics movements per day, which significantly affects its operations.

It is imperative that UN peacekeepers are allowed to carry out their mandated tasks without obstruction and in a safe and in a secure manner.

UNDOF reports that the IDF has entered the area of separation and deployed at key locations, including Mount Hermon and at least nine other positions inside the area of separation, and one position, known as “Tank Hill,” east of the Bravo line. The Mission has observed IDF movements and construction at four locations in the Mount Hermon area.

UNDOF has also observed Israeli flags at three positions inside the area of separation. All Israeli flags have been removed after a protest from UNDOF officials.

The Mission has consistently called on all parties to maintain the ceasefire, refrain from any actions in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and to respect UNDOF and its mandate. The Mission maintains its liaison with the IDF to ensure that it continues to carry out its operational activities, without any hindrance to its freedom of movement, in order to fully implement the mandate.

** Lebanon

And staying on the peacekeeping front, moving slightly to the west: our UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) peacekeeping colleagues report that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) continue to strengthen their deployment, including in Khiyam (Sector East) and Tyre (Sector West). The LAF have established temporary checkpoints and conducted road clearing operations and detonation of unexploded ordnance, which, as you know, pose a great risk to the population, especially children in these cases.

The Israel Defense Forces, for its part, meanwhile continue to conduct operations in southern Lebanon against what they state are Hezbollah targets, and they are restricting entry of people to villages close to the Blue Line, including Naqoura.

UNIFIL peacekeepers continue their operational tasks, including the maintenance of logistical routes and resupplying its various basis along the Blue Line.

The Mission also continues to engage with the IDF to coordinate its movements, the LAF and humanitarian missions in the Area of Operations.

Meanwhile, today, the Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met with religious and community leaders in north of Lebanon, in Tripoli.

The Special Coordinator reiterated the readiness and commitment of the UN to continue supporting all efforts aimed at consolidating Lebanon’s security and stability and advancing its long-term recovery.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that UN-led aid missions to the North Gaza Governorate continue to be overwhelmingly denied, especially those seeking to reach besieged areas in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and parts of Jabalya. OCHA reports that today, three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water to parts of besieged North Gaza were once again denied by Israeli authorities.

The situation around getting missions in the north remains extremely challenging.

As the Israeli siege on North Gaza continues, OCHA stresses once again that civilians who remain there must be protected, and their essential needs must be met.

Meeting their essentials also means facilitating the work of the UN and our humanitarian partners, who have been trying to deliver food, water, health and other critical assistance — only to see missions denied or impeded.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it managed to reach Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza governorate on Saturday — despite ongoing hostilities and explosions in the vicinity of the hospital.

In a social media post, WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], said that four other WHO missions planning to reach the hospital were arbitrarily denied over the past week. This included efforts to redeploy an international emergency medical team, which had to self-evacuate from the hospital 11 days ago, as you all recall, due to the ongoing fighting.

The team that reached Kamal Adwan on Saturday was able to deliver 5,000 litres of fuel; it was also able to deliver food, as well as medicines.

They also transferred three patients and six of their companions to Al Shifa Hospital. However, WHO says that hostilities around Kamal Adwan, and recent attacks have further damaged the hospital’s oxygen supplies and its generators.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, is in Nouakchott, Mauritania to attend “the Third Consultative Meeting on Enhanced Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts for Sudan”; those discussions will start tomorrow, Wednesday.

This third meeting is an important opportunity to discuss the status of good offices, mediation efforts and various peace initiatives, in the spirit of coordination and unity, with the purpose of restoring peace and stability in the Sudan.

The consultative group comprises high-level representatives from the AU (African Union), the EU (European Union), IGAD, which is, as you know, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the League of Arab States, as well as key countries with peace initiatives on Sudan. Those include Egypt, the Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

On the humanitarian situation, you had asked me, I think it was Edie, about food assistance going into El Fasher in North Darfur State. Unfortunately, our colleagues at the World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nothing is going into El Fasher.

Recent operational progress is fragile, as the situation on the ground is volatile and it remains dangerous. However, WFP is doing everything possible to expand assistance to all areas at risk of famine.

A WFP convoy reached Kalma Camp in Beleil, in South Darfur — which is another location at risk of famine — carrying 178 metric tons of food and nutrition assistance to nearly 15,000 people. This convoy was originally destined for Zamzam camp but was redirected by WFP due to insecurity along the route it was traveling. This convoy left Port Sudan on 12 November and travelled via Dabbah into the Darfur region.

The Agency reports that it delivered food assistance to more than 800,000 people in famine and famine risk areas as part of a large-scale surge in food aid — including in Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and Al Salam IDP (internally displaced persons) camps in North Darfur; and other areas, as well as locations in Khartoum including Jebel Awlia and Tuti Island. This accounts for nearly half of all 1.7 million people either facing famine or at risk of facing famine.

WFP is pushing to get vital food and nutrition assistance to 14 hunger hotspots, many in embattled locations across Darfur, Kordofan, Khartoum and Gezira states, where despite 20 months of fighting, conflict continues to get worse, and people continue to pay the price.

**Tropical Cyclone Chido

Turning southern Africa, [to Mozambique] and Tropical Cyclone Chido — the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that, according to preliminary figures, at least 174,000 people have been impacted since the cyclone made landfall in the country over the weekend. The National Disaster Management Authority in Mozambique tells us that at least 34 people have been killed and more than 300 injured.

Our teams on the ground report significant damage, with housing in some districts completely wiped out. Critical infrastructure is also severely damaged. In Mecufi district, medical professionals are having to operate from a school under extremely poor conditions.

We, along with our partners, are scaling up the response, despite critically low humanitarian supplies.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is providing essential items — including blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets and emergency shelter supplies — to more than 2,600 people sheltering at the largest accommodation centre in Pemba, which is the capital of Cabo Delgado Province.

Additional funding is urgently needed to sustain the humanitarian response — at a time when Mozambique is grappling with drought and conflict.

As you know, in the island of Mayotte, which was also severely hit, our colleagues at UNHCR are telling us, because there is a large asylum seeker population there, that there was devastating damage and increased risks for vulnerable communities, including asylum-seekers and refugees. Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that they are following the situation with concern and that they remain in close contact with the French authorities and stand ready to provide any support needed.

**Vanuatu

An update from Vanuatu, which as you know suffered from a large earthquake, just west of the capital, Port Vila: we are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with partners to support the Government-led response. Our team on the ground is coordinating with local disaster responders and the national disaster response agency to assess urgent needs and prioritize aid efforts.

Preliminary reports from authorities indicate damage to buildings and infrastructure. The Government reports at least 14 deaths and more than 200 people injured.

Key immediate needs include healthcare, shelter, access to clean water, and the restoration of emergency communications.

** Ukraine

Yesterday at the Security Council, you heard from Lisa Doughten, the Director of the Financing and Partnership Division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. She briefed Security Council members on Ukraine, noting that daily attacks continue, inflicting death, injury, and untold suffering on ordinary Ukrainians, and destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure.

In 2024, more than 630 humanitarian organizations provided at least one form of assistance to 7.7 million people across Ukraine.

**Guest Tomorrow

Tomorrow we will have as our guest from Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine.

He will join you virtually from Kyiv.

** Martin Nesirky

Finally, no money, but I do want to take notice that there’s a party going on in Vienna as we speak — and that’s to honour Martin Nesirky, who is retiring at the end of the year. So today is a good day to publicly acknowledge my esteemed predecessor.

As you know, Martin was Ban Ki-moon’s spokesperson from 2009 to March 2014, when he physically handed over a baton to me at this very podium.

Moving to Vienna, Martin revitalized the communications of the UN’s Vienna International Centre, opening its doors even wider to the public and to our partners

He was a tough act to follow at this podium. His deep knowledge about the vast work of the UN and his legendary attention to detail are things I can only envy. Not to mention his punctuality at this podium, which I think you can envy and only regret.

Martin, as you know, always went the extra mile — literally the extra mile for his work. Some of you may not know, but he helped get Ban Ki-moon in running shape ahead of the London Olympics where the Secretary-General ran the torch relay. And he was also an under-appreciated dancer. Some of you might recall his twerking performance at the various UNCA (United Nations Correspondents Association) Galas.

Most of all, during his time at the UN, Martin dedicated himself to the ideals of the United Nations. He did it with passion and dedication.

And I know that all of you who asked Martin many questions during this time here will join me in wishing him the best.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edith?

Correspondent : Thank you, Steph. And first, on behalf of the United Nations Correspondents Association and those of us who knew and worked with Martin, we wish him very good, fun, happiness, and think about us sometimes in the next chapter of his life.

Spokesman : And he beat you to retirement!

Correspondent : Yes. That’s true.

Spokesman : As many people have. Yeah. Please.

Question : Two questions. First, does the convoy that made it to Kamal Adwan, is that the only one that’s actually gotten into northern Gaza? So that means still no food for any of the estimated 65,000 people there?

Spokesman : Exactly. That is my understanding. That’s correct.

Correspondent : Okay. Thanks.

Spokesman : Okay. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Does the Secretary-General have any comment about the Russian general that was assassinated in Moscow? The Ukrainian intelligence services claimed responsibility for it.

Spokesman : Yes. We have seen, yes, we are aware of the reports regarding the incident that took place in Moscow today that led to the death of two Russian military officials. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions.

Question : Thanks. And on Gaza, there are some unconfirmed reports, which we’ve heard before as well, of a potential breakthrough in the ceasefire talks. Has the Secretary-General heard those reports? Has he been in contact with anyone?

Spokesman : Yes. I mean, we’re following those reports closely. Our colleagues on the ground in Jerusalem are in touch with various parties.

Question : And last one is on Geir Pedersen. Pedersen, during his remarks to the Council, he said the needs are immediate and could only be addressed with broad support, including a smooth end to sanctions. And then he said, also appropriate action on designations when it comes to the new administration. I think he was talking about designations on the terrorist list. Why don’t you guys just come out and say that you want them de-listed?

Spokesman : Okay, listen, the message is that we have a new situation on the ground. I think it’s time for all concerned to take a look at sanctions, listing, whatever you want, to see how we can best help the Syrian people. It’s time to have a serious discussion and to think about all these things. Señor?

Correspondent : Steph, Pedersen and Thompson…

Spokesman : Fletcher.

Question : Fletcher, sorry, are still in Damascus. Have the new authorities requested formally to appoint a new representative here at the UN? Second, on the same subject, the Syria representative, the former one, was still today at the Security Council. He didn’t speak, but he is still representing his country.

Spokesman : Listen, as far as I know, the issue did not come up in Mr. Pedersen’s discussions, and it’s not for a UN official to discuss those things with authorities in the capital. What I can tell you is that as of now, there’s been no changes in the representation of Syria here at the UN. Stepping back, if any Member States want to challenge the credentials of any other delegation, whether it’s for the Security Council or the General Assembly, that has to go through the Credentials Committee. But no, we have not received any instructions to change anything here. So as far as we know the situation, the representation remains the same.

Question : And, again, all that, if that happens, what’s the procedure? I mean, how long does it take, and what’s the procedure to follow?

Spokesman : Well, the procedure goes to the Credentials Committee, which can take a little bit of time, but we’ve not heard of any challenges, and we have not received any communications from Damascus saying that there was a change in any way. Abdelhamid, then Dezhi, then Ephrem, and then Pam.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. In June, France and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan are planning an international conference to enforce or to implement the two-state solution in the UN Headquarters. Is the UN involved in the planning for this international conference?

Spokesman : I’m sure we were in discussion with them, but I don’t have any… I mean, it’s far away from now. I don’t have any details. I’m not aware of any details as of now.

Question : Could you update us if you…

Spokesman : I can try. Yes.

Question : Thank you. Recently, Morocco declared that two of the soldiers had been killed on the border in Western Sahara. Did you receive any report from MINURSO [United Nations Mission in Western Sahara] about the same incident, so we can know what happened, exactly?

Spokesman : Let me check. But I will check with our peacekeeping colleagues.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : Dezhi?

Question : Okay. First, today in the Security Council, many Member States actually mentioned that the sanctions against Syrian people should be lifted, now due to the situation that [Bashar al-] Assad has already gone, I mean, the Government, does the UN feel the same? Should those countries who put sanctions on Syrian people that because of this, what they called brutal regime, now can be lifted?

Spokesman : I mean, this is something Mr. Pedersen spoke about as early as Saturday last weekend, which is time to rethink the sanctions. And he’s urging those countries, mostly, I mean, the US [United States] and the European Union, to start rethinking this issue, given that the needs of the Syrian people are so great at this time.

Question : And, secondly, I just received this story. Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu today said that Israel force will stay in the buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel’s security. You know, last week, we heard that it’s a temporary measure, but it seems this temporary measure to have this buffer, to expand the buffer zone, would be long. Any reactions?

Spokesman : The presence of the Israeli Defense Forces in the buffer zone is a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. And we would just report on that. We just did. In fact, I just did proactively a few minutes ago. There is an agreement. It needs to be respected. And, you know, occupation is occupation. Whether it last a week, a month, or a year, it remains occupation.

Question : Would UN think about maybe another arrangement?

Spokesman : Well, it’s not about the UN thinking of another arrangement. It’s about, right now, Member States respecting the agreements that are in place. Ephrem?

Question : Thank you so much, Steph. Dezhi asked my question, but just for a little bit of clarification about the sanctions. Some people, like the Chinese envoy, are calling for immediate lifting of the sanctions. Pedersen is talking about smooth transition leading to the end of sanctions. I wonder if you just have what the UN thinks needs to happen for sanctions to be lifted.

Spokesman : I think that we need to find ways to support the Syrian people as quickly as possible, so they can get the medicine, the food, the basic building blocks that are needed for rebuilding a country. We have heard different reactions from the US and the EU on these things, but we think it’s a process that should get underway.

Question : Okay. And one quick one on the Independent Institution on Missing Persons (IIMP) in Syria. It’s been, I think, a year and a half exactly since it was established. One, what’s taking so long for it to start its work? And second, is it being looked at now with a sense of urgency, given the prison’s…

Spokesman : Yeah. I hope we would have, be able to announce something soon. Pam, and then I’ll come back to you.

Question : Yes. Thanks, Steph. A follow-up to the last Ephrem’s question, which is what is the process? What do you have to determine here to lift the sanctions?

Spokesman : Well, the sanctions are not…

Question : I mean, it would have to go to the Security Council.

Spokesman : The sanctions, when people refer to sanctions, they refer to, my understanding is sanctions imposed… bilateral sanctions imposed by the US, European Union, and maybe others.

Question : There are no UN sanctions.

Spokesman : There’s a whole issue relating to HTS [Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham] here in the Security Council. That goes through the Security Council. Or we can share with you by email the process on how that lifting would work. But that’s a Security Council, Member State matter.

Question : Okay. And then that was a follow-up. My question is, the HTS has been showing homes with significant drug, illicit drug caches of Canton… I can’t even pronounce it. Anyway, a drug…

Spokesman : Captagon.

Question : Captagon. Thank you. Is there any request, or is there any thought about getting UNODC [United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime] there to evaluate, to see what’s going on? I mean, they’re obviously trying to get rid of it, and is there anything they could want… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, you know, there’s a lot of work for many UN agencies, moving forward on Syria, how we support the Syrian people. UNODC is clearly one. Our human rights colleagues are following the situation closely and may be sending a small team there in the near future. I think you heard the IIIM [International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism] Chief Robert Petit brief from Geneva, talk about him going soon. Also, on issues on the protection and the promotion of the rights of women and girls, there’s a lot of work to be done. And obviously, as the security situation unfolds, hopefully for the better, I think you will see more UN officials and UN agencies ramping up their work, under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator in Damascus.

Correspondent : And just to add a “hear, hear” to Martin — congratulations and good luck. Thank you.

Spokesman : Thank you. Edie?

Question : Just a quick one on, Geir Pedersen. Is he planning to stay in Damascus? He’s issued invitations to dialogue to a wide…

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, he’s going to be in Damascus, I think, for a short while longer and then probably heading back to Geneva. There’s no trip planned to New York this week. Dezhi?

Question : Okay. A follow-up first. Will there be any chance that Mr. Pedersen would join us for the briefing?

Spokesman : I tried for today. My magic is obviously not what Edie thinks it is.

Correspondent : You need to increase your magic power, then.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Okay. I have two other questions concerning social media. I bet you know that TikTok now is facing a bill that’s passed by the US parliament — that it might be banned next January. Just wondering what’s the position of the UN on this over 100 of millions of, you know, users platform being banned here in the States?

Spokesman : We don’t have a position on the particular commercial issues between the raising of TikTok here. What I can tell you, and I think the Secretary-General said it in a video message recently, what we want is a free, open, and accessible Internet for all.

Question : And UN has an account on TikTok. Right?

Spokesman : I do not think we have a corporate account.

Question : Okay. Cool. Okay. The second question concerning social media. Last month, Australia passed a bill that forbids children under 16 to create accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, et cetera. Does the UN think this is a good direction to, let’s say, regulate or to protect children?

Spokesman : I’m not going to comment on that particular legislation. Abdelhamid?

Question : There are news that’s saying that Netanyahu is in his way to Cairo, I’m not sure, to seal a deal about ceasefire. Can you share with us any information you have?

Spokesman : No, I mean, I think, Gabriel asked the same question. Obviously, our colleagues in Jerusalem are in touch with various parties. They’re aware of the situation. I think it’s not… this delicate moment is not the right time to speculate. Yes, señor?

Question : On the Chido cyclone, the French media are saying that there are hundreds of missing people in Mayotte. Only the Red Cross, the local Red Cross or French Red Cross, they are fearing that 200 people are missing. You don’t seem so categorical when you spoke.

Spokesman : No. I mean, we don’t have better numbers than what the French authorities on the ground are giving. So… Signor. Excuse me.

Correspondent : Thank you. My name is Massimo Basile.

Spokesman : Microphone a little closer.

Question : My name is Massimo Basile with AGI Italian Agency, news agency. So quickly, today the Italian Defence Minister [Guido] Crosetto said that in a peace scenario, only the UN peacekeeping forces should be deployed at the border between Ukraine and Russia, just to prevent further conflicts and enforce peace agreements. Do you agree with that and why? Thank you.

Spokesman : We’re not in the business of speculating. What we want to see is an end to the conflict, in respect for General Assembly resolutions, international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Obviously, the Secretary-General has been very clear, we will play a supporting role in whatever way we can within the parameters of the Charter in supporting peace between Ukraine and Russia. Stefano Vaccara?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. We know that you will inform us, but just in case you forgot, did the President-elect [Donald] Trump had any contact with the Secretary-General?