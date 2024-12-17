‘At Moment of Hope, Peril, We Must Rise to the Challenge, Back People of Syria,’ Under-Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Civil Society, Women Must Be Part of Syria’s Transition, Says Special Envoy

In its first open briefing since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad nearly 10 days ago, speakers at today’s Security Council meeting hailed the end of his family’s 54-year dictatorship as a moment of hope for the Syrian people, with two Syrian citizens urging the 15-nation organ to stand by Syrians in their efforts to achieve an inclusive political transition, as well as justice and accountability for the atrocities committed by the Assad regime.

“I stand before you today on behalf of the great Syrian people to express our pride of this historic day when the sons of freedom rose over Syria on 8 December,” said Bader Jamous, Chair of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, a body representing political opposition to the former Government. Today, “the world bears witness to the scope of the crimes and violations perpetrated by the regime against our people”, he said, reaffirming that “we will prosecute this regime and its fugitive President […] and spare no effort to secure justice”. Voicing appreciation for the efforts of the current administration of “President Ahmed al Shara and the caretaker Prime Minister”, he declared: “We are determined to build the new Syria — a State of law, of justice and of democracy. A republic… that protects all its citizens without discrimination.”

Council resolution 2254 (2015) is “the road map to meet the aspirations of our people”, he emphasized, calling for a dialogue in Damascus under UN auspices. He also called for the holding of an inclusive national conference organized by the transitional Government to hold a constituent assembly, which would elaborate a new Constitution and the holding of a referendum on the new Constitution. Also needed are funds to support released detainees, the families of “the martyrs of the revolution” who died under torture, and the refugees and displaced who wish to return to Syria, he said.

Waad al-Kateab, filmmaker and co-founder of Action for Sama, also recalled that day, stating: “It was a moment we sacrificed everything for. For the first time, Syrian activists began announcing their real names, reclaiming the identity they had for years.” She added “it’s ironic how eight years ago this very week, I was forcibly displaced out of my city of Aleppo,” with her one-year-old daughter in her arms and her unborn baby in her womb, and “my hard drives hidden beneath my clothes containing the truth of our struggle”. “The evidence of our suffering would remain even if I didn’t make it,” she underscored.

“For too long, Syria has been left to bleed while the world debated and hesitated,” she said, urging the 15-member organ to act in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015) and help Syrians achieve a real political transition that includes all Syrians from all regions and the diaspora. “The transition must lead to a new Constitution and free, fair election,” and adhere to international standards of transparency, justice and accountability, she added. She urged the international community’s action to stop the bombings on her country and to hold Israel accountable for its “blatant breach of international law”. A unified, coordinated approach is urgently needed to build a safe, stable future for all Syrians, she stressed.

Briefing the Council from Damascus for the first time in his six-year tenure was Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, who declared: “There is a great hope that Syria now has a real chance to move towards peace, economic stability and growth, inclusion for all Syrians and accountability and justice.” Detailing the situation on the ground, he said that in Damascus, a caretaker authority has assumed power, installed by the leadership of the Military Operations Command — the dominant armed coalition in Syria, which is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its commander, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Syrians need an orderly transition that provides for preservation of State institutions that serve their interests and provide them with critical services; a new Constitution, in line with resolution 2254 (2015); and free, fair and inclusive elections, he underscored, citing his engagements in Aqaba with the Arab Contact Group on Syria, and with representatives of concerned States; with the Commander of the New Administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Prime Minister of the caretaker authorities, Mohammed al-Bashir; the Syrian Negotiations Commission, including armed group representatives; and Syrian civil society and women who “must be a part of the transition itself”.

Stressing that “the conflict has not ended yet”, he said that the north-east remains under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the United States and voiced concern about reports of a military escalation. Meanwhile, in the south-west, Israel’s continued strikes on military facilities, equipment and supplies place a battered civilian population at further risk and undermine the prospects of an orderly political transition. Noting reported plans to expand settlements in the Golan, he stressed: “Israel must cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan, which are illegal.”

He warned that “a turn for the worse again is possible” if the enormous challenges ahead are “not handled right — by both the Syrians and the international community”. Stressing the urgent need to help in the massive challenges facing authorities, he voiced hope that his call for a dialogue on resolution 2254 (2015) and all other issues relevant to Syrians can build credible and inclusive foundations for the country’s stability. “The time to build those foundations is now,” he emphasized.

Also briefing the Council from Damascus was Thomas Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, who said the recent escalation, which displaced more than a million people in less than two weeks, has only added to the needs in Syria, where 17 million people — more than 70 per cent of the population — need support. “Thankfully […] the situation has begun to stabilize,” he pointed out, noting the reopening of markets, roads and health facilities; the return of children to school; and the gradual resumption of aid operations across most of the UN’s hubs, including Aleppo, Homs and Damascus.

The humanitarian response must be adapted to the new and still rapidly shifting conditions, he emphasized, noting that Mr. Al-Sharaa and Mr. Al-Bashir, have committed to an ambitious scaling up of vital humanitarian support. However, the intensification of conflict between actors in north-east Syria and its potential humanitarian fallout is a case for concern and warrants urgent attention and efforts for de-escalation. This year’s humanitarian appeal for Syria — the largest country appeal in the world right now — is less than a third funded, he underscored, stressing that “we need more money”. All States must facilitate the humanitarian effort, including by ensuring that sanctions and counter-terrorism measures do not impede humanitarian operations.

The world let Syrians down as they endured more than a decade of suffering, he said, stressing: “There is now, as the Secretary-General has said, a historic opportunity to put that right and support the Syrian people, especially women and girls, in their hope for a more peaceful future.” This should be a galvanizing project for the UN and for the humanitarian movement, he said, adding: “At a moment of hope and peril, we must rise to the challenge and back the people of Syria.”

In the ensuing debate, many delegations echoed briefers’ calls for an inclusive political transition in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015). The Republic of Korea’s representative underscored the caretaker government’s responsibility to ensure a peaceful and inclusive political transition. Noting the Prime Minister’s statement that his term will last until 1 March 2025, he said: “His emphasis on the caretaker mandate’s temporary nature is a good start, and we look forward to a peaceful, transparent election as early as practicable.”

Switzerland’s representative called for a national ceasefire, which must also be observed by all parties to the conflict — starting with Syria’s neighbours — inclusive governance, rejection of terrorism and the holding of free, inclusive, transparent and fair elections. Malta’s delegate, voicing concern about a backslide into autocratic and radical governance, stressed that the rights of women and all minorities must be ensured. “This is the foundation upon which Syria can rebuild and emerge from the rubble.” The illegal seizure of Syrian territory is unacceptable and risks reigniting the flames of conflict, she said, voicing support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

For her part, the delegate of the United States, Council President for December, speaking in her national capacity, outlined her Government’s efforts to mobilize global support for the country, citing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent meeting with the Arab Contact Group on Syria. The moment would be wasted “if one tyrant is toppled, only for a new one to rise in his place”. She underscored the need for the fate of missing Syrians and United States nationals to be clarified, stating that her country will not rest until Austin Tice, who was captured 12 years ago, is home.

The Russian Federation’s representative also expressed his country’s continued support to the Syrian people. Pointing to “palpable threats to Syria’s sovereignty and statehood”, he voiced concern over Israel’s recent actions, under the “artificial pretext of self-defence", including its operations to destroy Syria’s defence potential, and its land incursion into the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. “If Israel really wants good relations with its neighbours, they should be built not from a position of force, but on an equal and mutually beneficial basis.”

Algeria’s representative, speaking also for Guyana and Sierra Leone, emphasized that “it is time for dialogue, not arms”. “We call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire to ensure freedom for humanitarian actors,” unhindered access through all mechanisms, as well as stepped up support for the country’s Humanitarian Assistance Response Plan, he said.

China’s delegate, calling for the stabilization of the security situation in the country, expressed hope that Syrian State institutions will remain operational to restore the social order in the country, and that regional countries will play a constructive role. “Syria of the future” must stand against any form of terrorism and ensure that it does not threaten the security of other countries.

Among speakers who underscored the need for accountability was the United Kingdom’s delegate who remembered Syrians who were arbitrarily detained, tortured and murdered by the regime, as well as those in Ghouta, Douma and Khan Shaykhun, who fell victims of its use of chemical weapons. He highlighted his Government’s provision of a further $150,000 to the Syria missions of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to help rid Syria of its chemical weapons stockpile once and for all. France’s delegate underscored that the moment presents a “historic opportunity” for the country’s chemical weapons to be destroyed, with the cooperation of OPCW.

Japan’s delegate echoed the Special Envoy’s urgent call for immediate support to the victims and their families, stating that the relevant bodies should shed light on what has happened to restore the dignity of detainees and determine the fates of the missing. Ecuador’s delegate underscored the need for cross-line and cross-border operations to ensure the predictability of much-needed humanitarian assistance, adapted to the new reality. As well, he called for the reopening of 12,000 shuttered schools, and for the rebuilding of civilian infrastructure decommissioned because of the conflict.

The Council also heard from regional countries’ representatives who underscored the need for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process. Iraq’s delegate renewed his delegation’s call for a political dialogue between all Syrian parties — the only way to resolve the crisis. Echoing Iran’s representative, he denounced Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory and called on the Council to end such actions. Türkiye’s representative underscored that the transitional process “cannot include actors like the PKK/YPG/SDF”, whose actions undermine Syria’s territorial integrity and stability. His country will continue to take preventive measures to protect its borders and prevent these groups from exploiting the situation on the ground. Echoing other speakers throughout the meeting, he said “let us recommit to standing with the Syrian people in their pursuit of a free, inclusive and united Syria”.