** Haiti

Good afternoon. Before we head to Syria, I’m going to stay in this hemisphere. I have a statement from the Secretary-General on Haiti: The Secretary-General strongly condemns the continued gang violence and loss of life in Haiti, where an armed gang is reported to have killed at least 184 people, including 127 elderly men and women, between 6 and 8 December in the Wharf Jérémie neighbourhood in Cité Soleil in the capital, Port-au-Prince. He expresses his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of this horrific act.

The Secretary-General calls on the Haitian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that perpetrators of these and all other human rights abuses and violations are brought to justice. The Secretary-General reiterates his pressing call to Member States to provide the Multinational Security Support mission the financial and the logistical support required to successfully assist the Haitian National Police in addressing gang violence. He also calls on all Haitian stakeholders to accelerate progress in the political transition.

** Venezuela

Just staying in the western hemisphere, on Venezuela, I just want to say that the Secretary-General is aware of reports of raids by Venezuelan security personnel on buildings around the Argentine embassy in Caracas. The Secretary-General recalls the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises. This principle must be respected in all cases, in accordance with international law. Any violation of this principle would jeopardize the pursuit of normal international relations, which are critical to the advancement of cooperation between States.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, I think you all saw the statement the Secretary-General issued yesterday, in which he said that after 14 years of brutal war and the fall of the dictatorial regime, the people of Syria can seize an historic opportunity to build a stable and peaceful future. There is much work to be done to ensure an orderly political transition to renewed institutions, he added, and reiterated his call for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time. He also stressed that the support of the international community is needed to ensure that any political transition is inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people. He added that Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity must be restored.

The Secretary-General also underscored that the UN remains committed to helping Syrians build a country where reconciliation, where justice, and where freedom and prosperity are shared realities for all. For his part, our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is currently back in Geneva, continuing discussions with key international actors. He is scheduled to brief the Security Council by video teleconference (VTC) this afternoon at 3 p.m. in closed consultations about his efforts. The Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will also be briefing the Council at that time, also by VTC.

Over the weekend, Mr. Pedersen issued statements — which we shared with you — on the events in Syria and highlighting his engagements in Doha with relevant stakeholders. Further details regarding forthcoming convenings in Geneva will be shared by Mr. Pedersen’s office as the happen and in due course.

** Syria/Humanitarian

On the humanitarian front in Syria, our colleagues tell us that more than 16 million people already require humanitarian assistance in Syria, which is a huge proportion of the population that remains. And as the situation continues to unfold, OCHA [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] says that there is an urgent need for more shelter, food, and sanitation facilities.

According to our partners, since 28 November and as of yesterday, some 1 million people — mostly women and children — have been displaced, particularly from Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Idlib governorates. It is important to note that the situation is very fluid, with reports of more people returning in the last couple of days. Transportation routes have been disrupted, limiting the movement of people and goods — as well, of course, as the delivery of humanitarian aid. Some looting of civilian properties and factories, as well as warehouses holding humanitarian supplies, has been reported.

Despite the challenges and the volatile situation, we and our partners continue to provide emergency aid. In north-west Syria, all humanitarian organizations in Idlib and northern Aleppo have resumed regular operations, and the three border crossings from Türkiye — used by us to deliver assistance into Syria — have remained open. In the north-east, we are providing supplies for those who recently fled Aleppo. And in Aleppo, we are providing basic assistance including food, health and nutrition services, and support for access to clean water.

On the health front, health facilities are overwhelmed, as one can imagine, with major hospitals operating at limited capacity due to shortages of staff, shortage of medicine and a shortage of supplies. Our health partners continue to provide critical services in impacted areas, including providing trauma care kits. They have also deployed medical units in reception centres and schools across Raqqa, Tabqa and Al-Hasakeh. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have deployed mobile teams and established fixed clinics in Homs. In north-west Syria, all 24 health facilities that had suspended operations recently resumed services, though others remain non-functional including for the lack of funding.

Sufficient funding will be critical for us and our partners to scale up the response to meet the level of needs. The $4 billion Humanitarian Response Plan is just over 30 per cent funded with $1.3 billion received so far. It goes without saying that the needs, the humanitarian needs for funding are just increasing as we speak. OCHA reiterates that the parties must facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian operations to reach people in need wherever they are.

** Lebanon

Turning to Lebanon: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, our peacekeeping colleagues, UNIFIL, tell us strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against what it stated were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the weekend, with several fatalities reported — Lebanese and IDF. There are also reports that the IDF struck targets along the Lebanon-Syria border. UNIFIL once again calls on all parties to refrain from hostile actions. UNIFIL also tells us that the new monitoring mechanism envisaged under the cessation of hostilities met today for the first time in Lebanon. We will be providing more details as we get them. As previously stated, the United Nations — including UNIFIL and the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon — will support this mechanism and the cessation of hostilities, within the mandate of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

And on the humanitarian front, our OCHA colleagues tell us they continue to closely monitor the movements of people. We also continue to support the humanitarian response, which is now focusing on meeting the needs of displaced people who have started to return to their communities, as well as of those who remain displaced or still on the move, host communities and those who remained in hard-to-reach areas throughout the conflict. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that while the cessation of hostilities provides a much-needed respite, health needs in the country remain overwhelming. Health services have been severely impacted, and the widespread damage to water, sanitation, and municipal infrastructure heightening the risk of disease outbreak.

Vaccination coverage has plummeted, leaving children vulnerable to preventable diseases, while thousands of individuals with life-changing traumatic injuries urgently require reconstructive surgery. WHO and its partners continue to support the health response and the rehabilitation and reopening of hospitals. For its part, UNICEF continues to address the needs of children and families impacted by the ongoing crisis, including preventing family separation and reuniting identified unaccompanied children with their families.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our colleagues with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs inform us that in North Gaza governorate, Israeli strikes and shelling have been reported in Beit Lahiya and Jabalya in recent days. WHO said that 33 people were reportedly killed just outside Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday, amid intense bombardment and hostilities nearby. You may remember that last week, we reported the arrival of an international Emergency Medical Team at this hospital — the first such arrival in 60 days. Dr. Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], the Director-General of WHO, confirmed that the deployed team had to leave for safety as panic spread, with displaced people, caregivers, and many injured patients fleeing the hospital, which is one of the last lifelines for people in northern Gaza. WHO is also urgently calling for the immediate protection of healthcare facilities.

We and our humanitarian partners continue to face severe access constraints, particularly in our efforts to access North Gaza governorate — which has been under siege for more than two months. The Israeli authorities denied our requests to carry out three humanitarian missions to the North today — we were hoping to bring food and water back to Jabalya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, where civilians are in desperate need of support.

In the south, OCHA says that more than 80,000 human beings have returned to the Ma’an and Bani Suheila neighbourhoods east of Khan Younis over the past seven months. That’s what a rapid assessment mission said yesterday. Those returning have endured at least four rounds of displacement since May this year, when the Israeli military operation in and around Rafah area began.

Many are living in severely damaged homes or makeshift shelters prone to collapse, especially in winter, with significant water shortages due to the destruction of critical infrastructure. We and our humanitarian partners are mobilizing humanitarian assistance for people in these areas, despite critical supply shortages.

** Ukraine

Moving to Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that in recent days, the front-line regions of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have been hardest hit, with attacks killing or injuring dozens of civilians, including several children, that’s what local authorities are telling us. Our humanitarian colleagues note that homes and civilian infrastructure — including schools and gas pipelines — have also been damaged or destroyed, adding to the daily hardship for Ukrainians as winter temperatures continue to drop.

Aid workers are providing hot meals, drinks and psychosocial support, as well as shelter kits and supplies to fix damage to people’s homes. Humanitarians in Ukraine are increasingly concerned about disruptions to water and heating services in the front-line regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy. Repairs and winter support are urgently needed to help vulnerable populations this winter.

** Security Council

Back here in the Security Council, Bintou Keita, the Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), briefed Council members. She commended recent progress made in the Luanda process. She also welcomed the forthcoming summit, organized by Angola on 15 December and with the Heads of State of the DRC and Rwanda. She told Council members that this will be an opportunity to mark the progress accomplished in the stabilization of Congo’s east. However, Ms. Keita added, the months since her last presentation to Council members were marked by political tensions around calls to revise the Constitution, and the continued and escalating insecurity in North Kivu area.

As the Council prepares to determine the peacekeeping mission’s new mandate, Bintou Keita reiterated her commitment to a gradual and responsible disengagement of the mission. She said the DRC Government and the peacekeeping mission are working jointly on a disengagement approach tailored to territorial security dynamics and civilians’ needs for protection. Her remarks were shared with you.

** Central Emergency Response Fund

I want to flag that tomorrow our humanitarian colleagues are organizing an event at 10 a.m., which is the annual high-level pledging conference for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). That will take place here at Headquarters. The pledging conference — which aims to raise funds for CERF in 2025 — will feature a message from the Secretary-General, as well as the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, who will deliver remarks and host the event.

So far this year, CERF has allocated more than $550 million to support millions of people who need rapid, life-saving assistance in 42 countries around the world. As conflict and climate shocks drive humanitarian needs around the world, it is critical that the international community scales up funding to ensure that CERF can continue to support the most vulnerable. In short answer, give cash, give money and give a lot of it. The event will be livestreamed.

** International Days

Today marks the seventy-sixth anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. In his message, the Secretary-General says that this Convention was adopted in the wake of the unimaginable horrors of the Holocaust. The Convention is a pledge to the victims and survivors of genocide to ensure that these atrocities never occur again, adding that we must do everything possible to identify early warning signs and sound the alarm.

Today is also International Anti-Corruption Day. The theme for this year is “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.” Money for questions? No. Sorry. Edie?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of questions on Syria. First, can we get an update on what’s happening with UNDOF [United Nations Disengagement Observer Force] in the area that it’s responsible for, given that the old Syrian Government is not in power anymore? And secondly, you talked about the looting of warehouses. Where has this been taking place, and has any of it been in Damascus? And who from the UN is actually in Damascus, since you said Geir Pedersen is in Geneva?

Spokesman : Yeah. Our Resident Coordinator remains in Damascus, leading the UN team, not only in Damascus, but obviously providing leadership throughout the country. I will try to get you a bit more granularity of the reports of looting. In terms of UNDOF and its area of responsibility, the latest information we have today is that the situation remains calm. The UNDOF personnel remain in position, carrying out their mandated activity. What they have observed over the last few days, is: One, unidentified armed individuals that have been manning checkpoints in the area of operations; and our UNDOF colleagues can also confirm that Israeli Defense Forces have entered the area of separation and have been moving within that area, where they remain in at least three locations throughout the area of separation. The IDF did inform UNDOF that it would enter that area as, quote, “a temporary defensive measure” to, and I quote, “prevent it from being occupied by non-State armed groups”. And the Israelis also told our UNDOF colleagues that it reserved the right to take any action against any threat against the State of Israel. For our part, the peacekeepers at UNDOF informed the Israeli counterparts that these actions would constitute a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement that there should be no military forces or activities in the area of separation, and Israel and Syria must continue to uphold the terms of that 1974 agreement and preserve stability in the Golan.

Correspondent : And a quick follow-up. These unidentified armed men, were, I assume, were on the Syrian…

Spokesman : Yes, they were. Exactly. Exactly. Exactly. Betul, and then Pam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. It’s been a while since I last asked you a question from this room, so bear with me. I have got quite a few. Has the UN…?

Spokesman : I hope they’re not from the time you’ve been missing, and they’re all relevant today.

Question : No. I’ll try to keep it short. I’ll do my best. Has the UN contacted any of the rebel groups on the ground, or have you been contacted by them? This is my first question. And does the UN plan to play any role in this political transition? If so, how? And there are already talks on whether the Syrian refugees should return, and how does the UN plan to get involved on the return of the Syrian refugees? And also, finally…

Spokesman : Well, I have the memory of a goldfish, so let’s take it a few at a time. What I can tell you is that there have been contacts with those in control of Damascus.

Question : And who contacted?

Spokesman : Through Mr. Pedersen’s office.

Question : And have they reached out?

Spokesman : I’m not going to get into any further details, but there are operational contacts.

Question : And what kind of role does the UN plan to…?

Spokesman : Well, I think, listen, I think all that will need to be played… on the Secretary-General’s part, the UN’s part, we want to see the best possible future for the Syrian people, one that they choose themselves, one that is inclusive, one that is fully respective of the rights of minorities. So I think, as we know and as you know, the situation is moving very quickly. I think things will be hopefully clearer in the coming days.

Question : And on the return of…?

Spokesman : On the return of refugees, obviously, it will… Listen, people who want to return home should, wherever they are in the world, need to do so voluntarily, freely, and in full dignity. We have been present in Syria for a long time. And whether it’s our UNHCR [United Nations Refugee Agency] colleagues, our IOM [International Organization for Migration] colleagues, or other UN, we will assist the Syrian people as they wish to return home in whatever way we can.

Question : And one final, if I may? Does the UN have any estimates about how much is it going to cost to rebuild the war-torn country? Any numbers?

Spokesman : Not at this time. Pam?

Question : Thank you, Steph. A little variation on those series of questions. David Miliband this morning said it remains to be seen whether the new reality will allow Syrians to start rebuilding their lives or whether an even graver crisis lies ahead. You said it’s moving fast, but what is the SG, what is your assessment of who’s in charge?

Spokesman : Look, I think we are at an inflection point, right? Things have moved very quickly. Frankly, let’s be honest, quicker than any of us — and I think that would include most of you — ever thought. So I think we need for clarity to be a bit more clear. I mean, from our part, and I think I just told Betul what we want to see for the Syrian people, and the United Nations will be there to support them.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : Biesan, and then Margaret, then Michelle, and then…

Correspondent : Well, I just asked my question, so maybe I'll follow up later.

Spokesman : Well, feel free to come in whenever you want. Margaret?

Question : Have you been in contact with the Syrian mission here in New York? Because the Secretariat…

Spokesman : I asked. I’m not aware of any contacts that were had today with the Syrian mission in New York.

Question : And then just on the OCHA on the CERF fundraiser tomorrow, is there a target number that they’re looking to reach?

Spokesman : Lots. But I will try to get you a better figure. Michelle?

Question : Just a very quick follow-up on that. So no letters or anything from the Syrian mission notifying the UN of any change in…?

Spokesman : Not that I’ve seen. No.

Correspondent : Okay.

Spokesman : Did you have an…?

Correspondent : Yeah.

Spokesman : Yes. Please go ahead.

Question : And then, just any response to reports that some of the Governments in Europe are now halting asylum claims from Syrians?

Spokesman : Look, asylum claims need to be dealt with according to the 1951 Refugee Convention. People have an inherent right to claim asylum, and they need to be dealt with and seen each individually on merit. Dezhi, and then…

Correspondent : Few follow-ups. First, on the Israeli’s temporary defensive measure which create buffer zones in Syria. I saw…

Spokesman : It didn’t create a buffer.

Correspondent : It wants to.

Spokesman : Into the buffer. There is an existing buffer zone.

Correspondent : But they expanded it.

Spokesman : Right.

Question : Anyway, so you said it will be a violation of 1974 Disengagement Agreement?

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : But actually, many Arabic countries actually condemned Israel for a violation of sovereignty. What’s the position of the Secretary-General on this?

Spokesman : I think I just said it, and you just repeated it.

Question : That’s not from the Secretary-General, right? That’s from the peacekeeping mission.

Spokesman : Well, you know, I think my title is Spokesman for the Secretary-General. So I’m…

Question : Will the Secretary-General…?

Spokesman : Yes. There’s no daylight between UNDOF and the Secretary-General. We think this would be a violation of the 1974 Agreement, and agreements should not be violated. Your next question?

Question : So also, a follow-up. Has the Secretary-General had any plan to contact with the transitional Government Prime Minister, Mr. [Mohammed] al-Bashir?

Spokesman : Well, we’ve seen the reports of his appointment. I mean, I think we saw the reports just a few hours ago. As I said, I think I answered Betul questions in terms of the contacts that are being had. If there’s anything more, I will let you know.

Question : No plan?

Spokesman : What I can tell you is that this morning, the Secretary-General spoke to both the Foreign Minister of Türkiye. He also spoke to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Al Thani. They had two separate phone calls, right? But basically, with both those phone calls, Secretary-General had conversations about the future of Syria with the common objective of rebuilding a series of institutions that are inclusive, that protect the rights of minorities, and the progressive restoration of Syria’s territorial integrity. The Secretary-General will continue to be on the phone, as well as his senior advisers, with key interlocutors on this file.

Correspondent : There’s one issue here for the future in Syria, which is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which it’s labelled as terrorist group.

Spokesman : Indeed, it is.

Question : I mean, personally, I didn’t see how this would play out, but from the Secretary-General’s point of view, how would this thing be solved? Would they be, like, delist as terrorist group from the Security Council or… What kind of criteria do they have?

Spokesman : Yeah. I understand where you’re getting at. The Security Council will take whatever decision Security Council makes. We have to deal with the immediate reality now. As in other places, we have contacts with de facto authorities for operational reasons within our mandate, right? That’s permissible and acceptable and is critical to us being able to fulfil the mandates that Member States and even sometimes the Security Council themselves have given us. In terms of the longer term, they will need to be rebuilding, as I said, of these Syrian institutions so the Syrian people can choose their own leaders and can choose their own Government and can live in a place where the Government is protective of the diversity that we see in Syria, and that is inclusive.

Question : But you didn’t really answer the question. How do we solve the problem of a terrorist group?

Spokesman : I think I’ve answered the question to the best of my ability. The listing, the delisting, that’s up to Security Council members. I think we’re all eager to know what the future holds, but I think we have to take things one day at a time while keeping certain objectives as I’ve just laid them out, as our goals. Jessica, then Frank, and then I’ll come back.

Correspondent : [Inaudible].

Spokesman : Oh, but your microphone, please, if you wish to speak.

Question : I had the same question about the reclassification of HTS [Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham], but you’ve answered that at length now. Another question. Just do you have any figures on the number of refugees returning to Syria? Any idea of how many are going from Lebanon, how many from Türkiye? Any sort of gauge of that situation?

Spokesman : What I can tell you is that our UNHCR colleagues told us today that they’re monitoring developments, they’re engaging with refugee communities, and they’re there. UNHCR is there to help support States, and people who wish to organize voluntary returns. In terms of numbers, we don’t have any yet. I think part of the reason is that, you know, especially the situation at the Syrian- Lebanese border may be somewhat confusing and in terms of we need to have people there to count as they come in. So I think those kinds of numbers should come up in the next few days. Frank?

Question : Yeah. I wanted to get back to one of the earlier questions on the Syrian mission. What is it that the UN needs to receive from…?

Spokesman : Sorry, put a little louder.

Question : Oh, yeah. What is it that the UN needs to receive from the Syrian mission to recognize a new Government? I guess recognition of it as a nation still is maintained, but as a new Government, what do you need to get from the Mission?

Spokesman : Well, listen, it’s a bit of the hypothetical. I mean, regardless of what changes were made, Syria remains obviously a Member State of this organization. Very often, when there is a change of government, there is a communication that comes in from a permanent mission to announce that change of government. So, again, I mean, this is all very fresh. So let’s see what the day brings. But as you know, it’s just as a matter of course, it is up to the issue of who represents what State. That’s of the credentials, question of credentials, if there is, that’s an issue for Member States themselves to decide. Sorry. Gabby, and then I’ll go around.

Question : Thanks, Steph. The process of being delisted as a terrorist organization, the request has to go to the Ombudsman first, as I understand it. To the best of your knowledge, has the Ombudsman received any request for that?

Spokesman : I have not been informed. So to the best of my knowledge, no.

Question : And you said that the UN has contacts with de facto authorities in many parts of the world or other countries other than Afghanistan. Which other ones come to mind?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, we had contact with the de facto authorities in Gaza, as well. But there are other places around the world.

Correspondent : And one last follow-up, if I may.

Spokesman : Yes, you may.

Question : Thanks. Does the Secretary-General think [Bashar al] Assad should be held accountable for the crimes committed during his reign?

Spokesman : Look, I think the violations of human rights in Syria have been well documented by various independent commissions. Anyone involved in the commissioning of these violations needs to be held to account, without a doubt. Linda, and then we’ll go. Betul, you have to wait a second.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Apropos of the comings and goings into and out of Syria, you mentioned refugees are returning. They’re displaced. A million, mainly women and children, are displaced. Are there any numbers or how prevalent is the outflow particularly of minority groups?

Spokesman : As I said, I don’t have any numbers at this point, because I think the situation have evolved so quickly. We’re just not able to tabulate those numbers at this point. Okay. Carrie?

Question : Thanks, Steph. How many people do you have in Syria right now? You said you have your Resident Coordinators, that the needs will increase by the day. But how many people do you have?

Spokesman : About 1,800 UN staff in Syria.

Question : And out of the 1,800, what’s the proportion?

Spokesman : Your microphone.

Correspondent : I’m sorry.

Spokesman : A small proportion is international.

Question : So the rest of it is Syrian?

Spokesman : Some internationals have stayed. Others may be relocating, but 1,800 people in Syria, and we continue to work.

Question : Sorry. Just to have an idea, how many staff did you have like 10 years ago?

Spokesman : That is beyond my goldfish memory. I will have to check.

Correspondent : Thanks.

Spokesman : Yes, ma'am? Go ahead. Yes, please. Go ahead.

Question : So you just mentioned that Syria is a Member State. So if the HTS takes over the authority of Syria, will the United Nations recognize this new Government, and will Syria still remain as the Member State?

Spokesman : Look, we’re getting into a lot of hypotheticals here. The issue of recognizing government is an issue for Member States. The issue of questioning credentials of people who want to represent is an issue for Member States. So I’m not going to get… Let’s see what tomorrow and the day after and the day after brings. But in general, we will be guided by the positions and decisions, if any, taken by the competent intergovernmental bodies of the UN on this issue. Madame?

Correspondent : Thank you, Steph. [Inaudible], Associate Press. The question is about yesterday; not yesterday, a few days ago, [Abu Mohammed al] Julani had an interview with Al Arabiya, and he said when Syria receives stability, he no longer will remain in his role right now, considering that United Nation considered him as a terrorist or because he already joined the Qaeda. The question is, after attacking the Central Bank in Syria, and most of these rebels took the money out of the bank. And he helped partial of the money to go back to the bank…

Spokesman : What is the question?

Question : The question is: is the United Nations helping to protect the facilities of the Syrians and their properties? And, also, the second question, the Prime Minister right now, he’s ruling the Syrian facilities. And under the control of the rebels and al-Julani, is he dealing with the envoy, or is he dealing with any group of the United Nations?

Spokesman : Okay. So let’s go back. I think somebody asked a question about the reports of a newly appointed prime minister. We just saw these reports like you about an hour ago. I’m not aware of any contact on that front. Do we have the capacity and the mandate to physically protect institutions in Damascus? We don’t, right? It is, as in any place in the world, it is the responsibility of those in charge to protect the institutions, to protect the common goods of a peoples. So that’s just our general position. Tony, then Stefano. Did you have a question, Tony? No? Okay. Sinan, then Stefano. Yeah.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a couple of confirmation questions and also follow-ups. So Mr. Geir Pedersen is in touch with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham?

Spokesman : No. That’s not what I said. I said there are contacts established through his office.

Question : Is he in touch with the Syrian Democratic Forces at all about the…?

Spokesman : Mr. Pedersen, either directly or through his office, remained in touch with all key interlocutors and players on the Syrian file.

Question : And the last one, you said the Secretary-General was on the phone with the Turkish Foreign Minister, and I wonder if they talk about the latest clashes between Kurdish forces and the Turkish-backed armed groups.

Spokesman : I don’t know if they spoke about the specific operations in detail, but as I said, they spoke about rebuilding of Syrian institutions, inclusive protecting of the rights of minorities, and the progressive restoration of Syria’s territorial integrity. Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. One question was already asked, but I have, another one. Did the Secretary-General call the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, or it was vice versa? Was the…?

Spokesman : He called him.

Question : He called him?

Spokesman : That’s my understanding. Yeah.

Correspondent : So it looks like that he has been calling the Turkish Government frequently on this crisis, of course.

Spokesman : Twice.

Question : Yes. Before any other Government?

Spokesman : Well, he spoke to the Qatari Prime Minister, as well.

Question : So the question is, when he spoke last week with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, did Erdogan told him that Damascus will be, you know, that basically would be over very soon and that those forces was pointing to Damascus, like he did a few hours later.

Spokesman : Yeah. I think, Stefano, I think that is a fantastic question to ask the Spokesman for the President of Türkiye. Okay. I’m going to go to the screen because I think our friend Mike has been waiting. Mike?

Question : Very good Monday to you. I’m sorry if I missed it while you were discussing UNDOF. There was an Israeli claim over the weekend that Israeli forces teamed with UNDOF forces to repel a rebel attack. Can you speak to the veracity of that claim?

Spokesman : Look, what I can tell you is that there was an attack on 7 December, where armed individuals climbed the wall of a UN position near Hadar. It’s position 10A for those of you who have a map. Following an exchange of fire with UN peacekeepers who were protecting the position, the base was partially looted. There were no casualties. And later that same day, UNDOF personnel engaged with leaders of the local community and recovered a number of the looted items, including a number of the weapons and ammunition that had been taken. As far as UNDOF is concerned, they have no information about the IDF allegedly engaging with these armed people.

Question : Okay. Second question. The Secretary-General released a tweet, possibly a statement yesterday, mentioning the fall of the dictatorial regime, which was quite stark. He doesn’t speak that way. He embraces, literally bearhugs [Aleksandr] Lukashenko. He is quite chummy in public appearances with the Iranian dictatorial regime. Is he suddenly speaking out against dictatorships?

Spokesman : Well, I will answer your question without agreeing to your characterization but go ahead.

Correspondent : No, I mean, it's there on video…

Spokesman : Okay. But what is the question?

Question : Is he suddenly speaking out against dictatorial regimes?

Spokesman : I think he was just stating a fact. Okay.

Question : Is he calling for the fall of other dictatorial regimes?

Spokesman : What he is calling for is for every Member State to respect the ideals that are embodied in the Charter, in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that they all signed on to. Biesan?

Question : As we are seeing all of this footage of prisoners being released from prisons, especially Sednaya, and apparently there are floors and floors that are underground, and people are trying to get people out. Are there any UN officials planning on visiting Sednaya or any of the other prisons and talking to prisoners who have been freed?

Spokesman : I think it’s hard not to be moved to the core by the images that we’ve seen of prisoners being released, including women with children being released from these prisons. I think once calm returns and access is free, I have no doubt that representatives, whether it’s UN, the Human Rights Council, our Human Rights Office, or the various commissions that exist on Syria will do their utmost to investigate. And, you know, there are thousands and thousands of people that are still missing in Syria, and we very much hope that the families of those people will finally get some answers as to the whereabouts of their loved ones. Betul?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Again, on Syria. Given the examples we have on the regime changes like in Iraq or Afghanistan, and how chaotic it was after the regime fell, are you concerned about a possible division in Syria?

Spokesman : Of course. I mean, I think we are at a moment of both of great opportunity and great risk, right? And one of the messages the Secretary-General, as I mentioned a number of times in his conversations, is for the progressive return of the territorial integrity of Syria, right? And to rebuild those Syrian institutions to serve the Syrian people, right? Not to serve any Government, to serve the Syrian people. And the international community has to do whatever they can to all work in unison towards that goal. Before I come back, Iftikhar has been waving his hand, and I finally see him. Iftikhar?

Question : Thank you, Steph. All questions on Syria have been asked. But one point, does the UN have information about large number of foreign nationals working in Syria and their safety?

Spokesman : Well, I don’t have any particular information, but I can tell you that those who are in charge in Damascus and other parts in the country have a responsibility to ensure that everyone is kept safe, not only Syrians, but foreigners who wish to leave. Edie, and then I’ll go back.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. First, does Mr. Pedersen have any plans to travel to Damascus?

Spokesman : I don’t know as of yet. I think we may get a bit more information from Mr. Pedersen tomorrow.

Question : Is there any chance of getting a better readout of the Secretary-General’s calls with the Turkish Foreign Minister?

Spokesman : Are you saying my readout was subpar?

Correspondent : Yes. Because it didn’t say what the response… give any indication of whether this was a beginning. Is he planning to contact other leaders?

Spokesman : Yes, he will be. I mean, I can expect the Secretary-General to be on the phone with others in the coming days.

Question : On the same issues of…?

Spokesman : On Syria. Yeah. I mean he’s…

Correspondent : Yeah. But, I mean, on the issues of representation.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Okay. And a follow-up on Gaza. Has any food gotten into northern Gaza anytime recently?

Spokesman : Not to the best of my memory, but I will check for you. Yes, please.

Question : Hi, Steph. For those who have been released, is the UN having a legit list of the names of all these people that been released? Remember, like, most of these prisoners, they’ve been in prison for years, and none of their families are in the same place. How these people can get together, using a legit side so they can reach each other?

Spokesman : Well, we do not have a list because I think as you saw, the prison doors were open in in a rather chaotic way, and I think it’s wonderful that these people who’d been held as prisoners often in a manner that defies vocabulary in terms of the horror were able to be free. Again, I think as we progress, we will be there to assist in whatever way we can to reunite families. But things are going to take a little bit oof time.

Question : Is there an organization on the ground?

Spokesman : Sorry?

Question : Is there an organization on the ground helping?