Best Way to Honour Victims, Survivors of Genocide ‘Is to Ramp Up Action to Prevent This Atrocious Crime’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, observed on 9 December:

Today marks the seventy-sixth anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Adopted in the wake of the unimaginable horrors of the Holocaust, the Convention is a pledge to the victims and survivors of genocide to ensure that these atrocities never occur again.

Tragically, in a world plagued by division, mistrust and violence, the dark spectre of genocide is still with us.

In the name of the victims and survivors of genocide, all Governments must ratify and fully implement the Convention, holding perpetrators to account.

We must strengthen the tools of prevention, including education and countering mis- and disinformation that can fuel hate speech and genocidal intent and action.

We must respect and implement decisions of the International Court of Justice on the application of the Convention.

And we must do everything possible to identify early warning signs and sound the alarm.

The best way to honour the victims and survivors of genocide is to ramp up action to prevent this atrocious crime.