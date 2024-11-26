The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon. Today, we are very pleased to have as my guest will be Angeli Achrekar, who is the Deputy Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, known as UNAIDS.

She will be here to talk to you about the launch of the 2024 World AIDS Day report entitled “Take the rights path”. So that will be after I go through today’s events.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

This morning, in Cascais, Portugal, the Secretary-General addressed the official opening ceremony of the tenth Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. The Secretary-General said that we see cynical strategies to sow divisions and widen fault lines in societies. We see a groundswell of xenophobia, racism, and intolerance, and he added that social media is being exploited as a powerful weapon.

The Secretary-General stressed that in these times, we need peace — peace in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan. Mr. [António] Guterres stressed that rebuilding trust is our essential task, and this makes the work of the Alliance of Civilizations more important than ever.

Following the opening ceremony, the Secretary-General attended a session on special reflections on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity, and then, a session in memory of Jorge Sampãio, the former President of the Portuguese Republic from 1996 to 2006, who was the first High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General also attended a UN Alliance of Civilizations Ministerial Group of Friends high-level meeting.

He emphasized that a strong Alliance is more crucial than ever and thanked all for the support to help strengthen foundations for more inclusive, just, and equal societies.

As the tide of hatred and intolerance becomes a tsunami, the Secretary-General said, we need even more bold voices and bolder action, adding that this is why he is asking countries to dig deeper to help replenish the Alliance’s Voluntary Trust Fund. Both remarks were shared with you.

Also today, the Secretary-General held bilateral meetings with heads of delegations who are attending the Forum. Later this afternoon, he will also meet the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Tomorrow, the Secretary-General will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime-Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro. The meeting will be followed by a joint press encounter, which you will be able to follow live on UN Web TV.

** Lebanon

We take note of reports about progress towards a possible ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. We reiterate that all efforts towards a diplomatic solution to the conflict are to be encouraged and we urge the parties to seize this opportunity to take steps towards a more stable and secure future.

Should an agreement be reached, the Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, stand ready to support its implementation, within their respective mandates.

Meanwhile, we note with serious concern accounts of heavy bombing by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in southern Lebanon and southern Beirut, with several fatalities reported, as well as continued missile and drone attacks by Hizbullah into Israel and ground clashes between Hizbullah and the IDF in southern Lebanon. The violence must stop.

The Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, has wrapped up her travel to Israel. During the past two days, she had meetings with key interlocutors and senior officials in Israel, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar; Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer; and Minister of Defense, Israel Katz. They discussed the need for sustainable solutions, anchored in the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.

On the humanitarian front in Lebanon, the Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that Beirut’s southern suburbs experienced massive strikes just minutes after more than 20 displacement orders were issued. Also today, a densely populated area in central Beirut was targeted by airstrikes, with no prior warning. These attacks have caused damage, casualties and further displacement, as many people had previously sought refuge in central Beirut.

We once again stress that all parties to the conflict must take all necessary precautions to protect civilians, including those seeking refuge in their homes or in temporary shelters.

As of 24 November, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded nearly 900,000 displaced people within Lebanon since October 2023.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reports that many affected people face significant challenges in securing shelter and urgently require adequate housing and essential items to stay warm and safe as the winter months approach. In response, the World Food Programme, together with the Lebanese Government and other partners, has reached more than 640,000 people with food or cash assistance in 2024, including around 500,000 people since 23 September.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), in collaboration with health authorities, has deployed mobile health units to provide urgent medical care and immunizations to displaced families and children. Since 23 September, more than 240,000 people have been reached.

** Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

This morning, on behalf of the Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed delivered his message at today’s meeting in observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The Secretary-General’s message asserts that nothing justifies the 7 October terror attacks by Hamas and the taking of hostages. And nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. Yet, more than a year later, Gaza is in ruins, more than 43,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been reportedly killed, and the humanitarian crisis is getting worse by the day. This is appalling and inexcusable, he says.

The Secretary-General says that it is past time for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages; an end to the unlawful occupation of the Palestinian Territory — as confirmed by the International Court of Justice and the General Assembly; and irreversible progress towards a two-State solution, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions –— with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, and Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report that none of the UN’s 41 attempts to reach Palestinians in besieged areas of North Gaza with life-saving assistance this month has been facilitated by Israeli authorities. Of those, 37 humanitarian missions were denied, while the other four missions were approved but then impeded on the ground and accomplished only partially.

Parts of North Gaza have been under siege for more than [50] days now. Jabalya, Beit Lahiya, and Beit [Hanoun] have been largely cut off from humanitarian aid for weeks, as fierce hostilities continue.

Civilians there are under intense bombardment and are in desperate need. OCHA stresses that under international humanitarian law, they must be protected, and the essential requirements for their survival must be met, whether they stay or flee.

Families from North Gaza who have sought safety and shelter in Gaza City are also facing critical shortages of supplies and services, as well as severe overcrowding and poor hygiene conditions.

As winter sets in, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters are even more vulnerable. More sewage is building up in areas packed with people, putting people’s health in jeopardy as diseases spread.

These factors also increase the risk that damaged buildings — where many families have sought shelter — could collapse.

Just yesterday, heavy rains affected 7,000 families living in makeshift shelters [along] the coast in Gaza — that’s according to initial assessments by OCHA and our humanitarian partners. Thousands of tents were flooded, and people’s belongings and shelters were damaged.

Further on the issue of shelter — you asked us yesterday about the entry of shelter supplies into Gaza. Our UNICEF colleagues tell us they have 2,500 plastic sheets and tarpaulins at the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, the main challenge with bringing these sheets into Gaza is the security concerns along the way. UNICEF is working on pulling these tarps out of Kerem Shalom this week so they can be distributed.

All humanitarians in Gaza are facing an extremely difficult situation due to the lack of security and armed looting, which is the reason why we have been consistently asking for more entry points in Gaza, and more routes to distribute within the Strip.

** UN Relief and Works Agency

The UN Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, has clarified that reports circulating in some media that UNRWA is evacuating its premises in occupied East Jerusalem are grossly inaccurate.

UNRWA said that it maintains its operations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and in the Gaza Strip, for the benefit of Palestine refugees. The agency will continue to undertake its operations and programmes despite increased attempts to actively prevent it from implementing its mandate.

Several months ago, UNRWA initiated a review on its presence and outreach from East Jerusalem and around the world. This review determined that it was in the Agency’s best interest to put steps in place to optimize the effectiveness of several positions. This review does not include the operations in the UNRWA West Bank Field Office, nor does it impact the staff or the services that UNRWA provides to Palestine refugees there including primary healthcare and education. They continue without interruption.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs say that the UN and partners are doing everything possible to reach the most vulnerable people wherever they are.

The World Food Programme says that, as we speak, another convoy is on its way to Zamzam camp in North Darfur where — as you know — famine was confirmed nearly four months ago. Late last week, WFP trucks delivered a first round of supplies to Zamzam, after entering Sudan via the Adre border crossing.

This second convoy bound for Zamzam has been on the road from Port Sudan for two weeks, having already travelled 1,400 kilometres across rough terrain, dozens of armed checkpoints, and conflict lines. It’s now 300 kilometres away from Zamzam. The last part of this dangerous and long journey is the most risky and unsafe.

Families at Zamzam have been resorting to extreme measures to survive because food is so scarce. They are eating crushed peanut shells that are typically used to feed animals — and across the camp, parents are mourning the deaths of malnourished children.

Meanwhile, another WFP convoy has been on its way to Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan from Port Sudan for two weeks.

It will be departing Kosti in White Nile in the coming days for the final leg of its journey to locations in South Kordofan that have received little or no assistance since the start of the war 19 months ago.

And the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has sent additional reproductive health and protection supplies to Kassala and Gedaref — where people fleeing the fighting in Aj Jazirah State have been arriving. These supplies will support safe births and the clinical management of rape and are sufficient to meet the needs of 240,000 women and girls for three months.

** Security Council

This morning, the Security Council heard a briefing on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

Lisa Doughten, the Director of the Financing and partnership division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, spoke this morning.

She highlighted three critical areas for action: Clear condemnation of attacks against aid workers, ensuring accountability, and more support for victims and survivors of harm.

Together, she added, we can transform our collective commitments into meaningful actions that safeguard the people at the heart of humanitarian efforts and, through them, the millions of lives they strive to save.

Gilles Michaud, the head of our Department of Safety and Security (DSS), told Council members that we need collective action to protect those who dedicate their lives to people in need. Their security is not just a moral obligation. It is essential to the success of the mandates entrusted to us, including by the Security Council.

Mr. Michaud said that in recent years, the UN and humanitarians have been called upon to work in ever more dangerous places. He paid tribute to our national colleagues, saying they embody resilience and commitment in the face of immense challenges.

Mr. Michaud called on Council members to show solidarity and courage to ensure accountability for those who harm UN personnel and humanitarian workers.

** Afghanistan

The UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) today released a report that details a range of human rights violations, as well as worrying trends for media freedom in Afghanistan.

The report, which covers the period from 15 August 2021 – when the de facto authorities took power - to 30 September this year, says that journalists, media workers and media outlets are operating under a worsening environment of censorship and restrictions in accessing information. Women journalists and media workers face particular discriminatory measures that limit their ability to do their work.

The report says that the Taliban de facto authorities must uphold Afghanistan’s State obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to ensure the right to freedom of expression without distinction of any kind, including gender. There’s more online.

** Haiti

In light of the significantly deteriorating security situation in Port-au-Prince, including in neighbourhoods where our offices are located, the United Nations is adapting its operations to ensure the continued delivery of critical humanitarian programmes.

We want to emphasize that the UN is not leaving Haiti. We continue supporting the Haitian people and authorities, with critical humanitarian assistance and political support to assist Haitian-led efforts to successfully carry out the political transition.

Essential UN personnel, from agencies and the UN Mission, BINUH, our political mission, remain in Port-au-Prince to carry out critical activities. The UN continues to deliver programmes outside the capital.

** Cuba

Turning to the Caribbean, we have an update on Cuba: One month after Hurricanes Oscar and Rafael — as well as two earthquakes — struck the eastern and western parts of the country, our team on the ground continues delivering assistance and supporting the Government’s response. Last week, the UN Resident Coordinator, Francisco Pichon, led a delegation to hurricane-affected areas in the west of the country to hear first-hand accounts from those affected and assess the situation. The UN country team also published an updated Plan of Action which seeks $78.3 million to meet the most urgent needs of some 930,000 people and support early recovery efforts.

And last week, an additional $6 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) was allocated to support the hurricane response. OCHA is also releasing a second emergency cash grant of $100,000 for immediate supplies.

** Peacebuilding Fund

The Secretary-General has appointed the Members of the eighth Advisory Group of the Peacebuilding Fund.

Candidates were nominated by Member States, and the 12 members of the group were appointed for a term of two years, taking into consideration gender and regional balance.

The Secretary-General also asked Ambassador Macharia Kamau of Kenya to serve as the Chair of the Advisory Group.

The Group provides guidance to the Fund’s strategy and direction. This is all the more important given the Advisory Group’s role in providing recommendations and guidance for the use of the assessed contribution of $50 million annually to the Peacebuilding Fund, agreed in resolution 78/257 and starting next year.

The full list of members was shared with you earlier today.

** Sustainable Transport

Today is World Sustainable Transport Day.

Sustainable transport — with its objectives of universal access, enhanced safety, reduced environmental and climate impact, improved resilience, and greater efficiency — is central to sustainable development. It can fast-track progress towards other crucial goals, such as eradicating poverty in all its dimensions, reducing inequality, empowering women, and combating climate change.

** Financial Contribution

And we end our notes with the good news that we received a cheque from the world's fourth largest island, which covers 226,917 square miles.

Any guesses? [Response from the crowd: “Madagascar!”]

You are absolutely right. The answer is Madagascar. You get the first question. So we thank our friends in Antananarivo for taking us to 148 fully paid-up nations. And before we turn to Edie, I’d like to remind you that we’ll have our guest Angeli Achrekar after I’m done. And after that, you will hear from Sharon Birch, the spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.

Deputy Spokesman : Edie, floor is yours.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. You gave a rundown of who Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met with in Israel, but no details on anything that was discussed. Is she optimistic of a ceasefire? What was she discussing? Plans for what the UN could do?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, on that, the most I have to say about that is that when she was with her interlocutors, they did discuss the need for sustainable solutions that are anchored in the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701. So, obviously, she's been talking about the recent developments, but all essentially within the context of resolution 1701.

Question : Okay. And when you were going through the aid that was getting into Sudan, I never heard El Fasher mentioned. Is any aid at all getting into El Fasher?

Deputy Spokesman : I think we've been having difficulties on that. We've given you periodic updates of our efforts in El Fasher, but, of course, because of the nature of the conflict, because of how difficult it is in terms of travel to get through checkpoints and conflict lines, the updates have been few and far between. I'll try to get you another update in the coming days as soon as we can get that. Yes. Over to you.

Question : Hi, Farhan. Can you respond to accusations that the contract of the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, that her contract wasn't renewed because of her refusal to classify the war in Gaza as a genocide? Is that true?

Deputy Spokesman : No, that's false. Ms. Nderitu's contract is coming to an end today, but she has now fulfilled her full term. And the Secretary-General certainly appreciates the work she did as Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. But regarding the definition of genocide, any idea that the Secretary-General wanted her term to end because of that is just false. For one thing, the Secretary-General shares the view that genocide is strictly defined in international law and any legal determination of genocide — and we've told this to you over and over again from this podium — any definition, determination of whether genocide has happened or not must be done by the appropriate judicial bodies, not by the Secretary-General and not by the Special Adviser. And Ms. Nderitu had a prevention mandate. And what she did under that prevention mandate is point out the risk factors for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. And we appreciated that work.

Question : But did she not downplay the situation in Gaza as not living up to those requirements? Was there any pressure to speak more explicitly or to not say that?

Deputy Spokesman : Ms. Nderitu, as well as different officials throughout the system, have talked about what's happening in Gaza, what the risk factors are, what the problems are there. And you will have seen the record speaks for itself about what across the board we've been saying. But again, any legal determinations are made by legal bodies. That was true across the board. Yeah. Dezhi?

Question : First, UNRWA. You just mentioned their operations in West Bank as well as Gaza. So it's business as usual?

Deputy Spokesman : Obviously, you've seen the obstructions that we've been facing, but we are continuing with the work that we do. And like I said, the sort of work we do in terms of work for health, work for education will continue.

Question : The bills that the Israeli Knesset passed will be effective, I think within 90 days. Now, it's like within 60 days. Do you have any update on what efforts the UN has made to, let's say, postpone it, override it?

Deputy Spokesman : We're doing what we can to continue with our work, and our work needs to go on. It is mandated by the UN General Assembly, as you know, and any obstruction to that would need to be an issue for the relevant UN bodies to consider.

Question : Okay. One last thing about the Security Council meeting today. The OCHA representative, Ms. Doughten, today, she said, and I quote, “Our partners, they want to use diplomatic, I think, Security Council members, to use diplomatic and economic pressure to force respect for international law. They demand, as does the Secretary-General, an end to arms transfers to anyone violating international law.” So first, I guess, do you think the behaviour of IDF in Gaza is a violation of international law?

Deputy Spokesman : I would just refer you to the concerns raised by different offices, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Question : So should any one Member States stop arms transfer?

Deputy Spokesman : We want to avoid the militarization of all conflicts across the board. And this is something they all need to consider. Dulcie?

Question : Yeah, thanks very much. Back to UNRWA and the possibility of it being dismantled. What does the Secretary-General have to say as a former High Commissioner for Refugees for 10 years… I have an echo. About the possibility that if UNRWA can no longer deliver its services in Gaza and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territories, and then does it fall under the Refugee Convention — then according to Article 1D, that they would then have an elevated status as refugees and the right to return?

Deputy Spokesman : The mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency is a mandate created by the General Assembly. Any changes in that mandate would have to go through the General Assembly. But what the Secretary-General has said is if UNRWA is not able to go about its work, then as the occupying Power, Israel would have to take the responsibility for the care of all of the refugee population.

Question : Right. But under the Refugee Convention, it looks like, according to Article 1D, that UNRWA would then fall under the purview of the refugee agency. Are you saying that that would have to be worked out through the General Assembly?

Deputy Spokesman : Again, this is a mandate that was created explicitly by the General Assembly. It would be up to them to determine if there's a change to that mandate. Mike Wagenheim online.

Question : Farhan, thank you. I wanted to, I guess rephrase a question from my esteemed colleague there in the briefing room. What went into the decision not to renew the contract of Special Adviser Nderitu?

Deputy Spokesman : It's not unusual for many officials to serve for a term and then not go past that. I believe three of her four predecessors had a single term. And that's true about many other Special Advisers or Special Representatives. So that's par for the course.

Question : But it's not rare either for others to have that term extended. So I'm trying to figure out the decision-making process and not extending. I mean, it's not a rarity that people get extended. It's not more than 50-50, but it's not a rarity either. So something had to go into that decision-making process to end her term. So what was it?

Deputy Spokesman : No, I mean, what I'm saying is that this is part of the normal course of events. It happens all the time. And you can look across the board and you know, look, for example, at the number of terms that the High Commissioners for Human Rights have. All of them have served for one term. And this is true about many, many senior appointments.

Question : So there was no thought process that went into it at all? Is that what you're trying to tell me, that it's by default?

Deputy Spokesman : No, not that there's no thought process. I'm just saying that this is part of the normal order of things. Ibtisam?

Question : One last question for you, Farhan, if I can. There was a report in Saudi media today that the UNRWA office in Jerusalem has begun notifying its employees of the impending closure and giving them options for either other employment for UN staff to deploy elsewhere. Can you confirm the veracity of that report?

Deputy Spokesman : In fact, I don't know whether you're paying attention to the notes I read, but I read a note from UNRWA. So go back to what I read. Just in part, what I said is that they clarified that reports circulating in some media that UNRWA is evacuating its premises in occupied East Jerusalem are grossly inaccurate. Ibtisam?

Question : I didn't take that as evacuating. Thank you, Farhan.

Deputy Spokesman : Ibtisam?

Question : Thank you. I asked Stéphane [Dujarric] last week about some reports regarding WFP and WHO (World Health Organization) asking their employees who had to evacuate and leave… Palestinian employees who left Gaza because of the war and were working remotely that they are now asked to go back to Gaza, or they will lose their jobs. So do you have an answer whether this is true or not?

Deputy Spokesman : I do not. I'd have to look further into those particular reports. As far as I'm aware, the people who are working remotely continue to do so. And there have been allowances made for people to work remotely, given the conditions in Gaza.

Question : No, but I did ask about it last week and I was supposed to get an answer. And the issue is now they are told they have to go back to Gaza if they want to continue to work for the UN. That's what was told. And Stéphane said he's going to come back and I asked already three times about it.

Deputy Spokesman : I'll check. But as far as I'm aware that the allowances continue for people to work remotely who have been in Gaza. Pam, and then you can go after. Yeah.

Question : A very quick follow-up on UNRWA in East Jerusalem. You said UNRWA in East Jerusalem is not closing.

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : There was a temporary closing back in May, but they're continuing. Are they in any way downsizing?

Deputy Spokesman : They've made different adjustments. You know what I said, and I don't want to have to read the whole note again.

Question : No, I heard that part. My only question is, the notices that were referred to by Mike before, are they any sign that the office is downsizing?

Deputy Spokesman : You can talk to UNRWA for further details. But what I've said is that they did initiate a review some months ago about its presence and outreach from East Jerusalem as well as in other places, and it determined that it was in the agency's best interest to put steps in place to optimize the effectiveness of several positions. However, that doesn't include the UNRWA West Bank field office.

Question : Okay, so optimize means downsize?

Deputy Spokesman : To figure out who does work best from where.

Question : Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : Yvonne?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. So is The Wall Street Journal article regarding Ms. Nderitu's departure from office false? Is that what the Secretary-General is saying?

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah, what I'm saying is that any insinuation that she was pushed out of her job by the Secretary-General, by the High Commissioner for Human Rights or anyone else is false.

Question : But can you cast any light on the conversations with the United Nations and her office preceding her departure?

Deputy Spokesman : She's an adviser to the Secretary-General. She has many conversations and has had many conversations with him about a range of topics that's within her purview. And, of course, the idea that they exchanged views on the main topics of the day is part of their work. That's again, her views on determination of genocide in Gaza — like I said, with the Secretary-General, you've heard what we have had to say on this again and again. And you've asked us what the Secretary-General believes, and we've conveyed his belief again and again that the determination needs to be made by judicial bodies. That's his position. Yes. Dulcie?

Question : Yeah, just a couple of follow-ups. When is her official last day? The genocide adviser…?

Deputy Spokesman : It's today.

Question : Oh, it's today, because she was scheduled to be on a panel in Armenia in December. So I assume that that will be cancelled or can you speak…?

Deputy Spokesman : I don't know. You'd have to check with her office on that. But I believe that her contract ends as of today.

Question : And then I understand you reiterated the Secretary-General's stance on whether it's a genocide or not happening in Gaza. Is it illegal for him to make such a declaration in his role?

Deputy Spokesman : It's not that it's illegal. I mean, the point is that under international law, you know, determinations, meaningful determinations, are made by judicial bodies.

Question : And back to Haiti. There was a report in The Times yesterday that said BINUH has actually departed the capital. Is that incorrect?

Deputy Spokesman : I read a note on this.

Question : Yeah, but you…

Deputy Spokesman : I read a note on this just a few minutes ago.

Question : Yeah. You said essential employees. Who are these essential employees?

Deputy Spokesman : A number of people, including the Special Representative and the Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, continue to be doing their work on the ground.

Question : They're in Port-au-Prince?

Deputy Spokesman : They're still in Haiti. Yes. Yeah?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I have to go back to UNRWA. You said the report that I didn't read, to be honest, was inaccurate. But you didn't say it was false. So can you tell us, did UNRWA notified employees of any impending closure and did it give options to some employees for redeployment somewhere else?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, there will be some shifting to optimize the use of staff. That's what I had read out earlier. What I'm saying is that the idea that they're closing their offices, including in East Jerusalem and in the West Bank, that's false.

Question : But parts of that article are based in something that existed. It's not a complete false article?

Deputy Spokesman : It's inaccurate in terms of saying that these offices are closing. That's not happening.

Question : Okay.

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah. Yes. Ibtisam?

Question : Just a quick follow-up. Could you explain what do you exactly actually mean by optimize the use of staff? And also…

Deputy Spokesman : Just finding out the most effective places where different people can work and do their jobs.

Question : And does this decision has to do also with the fact that you are not getting visas for your — not only UNRWA, but specifically UNRWA employees, internationals and other UN organizations are not getting visas by the Israelis? Is that correct?

Deputy Spokesman : That is correct. And we've raised our concerns about this. We need to have the ability to have our senior officials go about their work and they need visas for that. So that process needs to go about in the normal way without any undue obstacles to their entry onto the ground.

Question : Sorry, just a quick follow-up. Do you have any percentage about how many people and also about…? Because now, if I remember correctly, since at least a year or even two years, many of your employees get only visas for three months only and they have to… Do you have any numbers about percentage from whether or not only UNRWA but other organizations?

Deputy Spokesman : It's hard to do full percentages. But our point is that for most of the staff now, they've either had delays getting there or they've had very short extensions. And this has been a problem and it's been raised repeatedly, including, as you know, by the Secretary-General. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. My question goes back to Nderitu and her departure. She's I think now visiting Brazil or she concluded her visit to Brazil, and she visited Saudi Arabia. She visited many parts of the world except Gaza. Could you tell us how many statements she issued on Gaza, how many reports she wrote about Gaza? Do you admit there are 50 staff of her office wrote a letter protesting her neutrality or absence from the war of genocide in Gaza? Was she loyal, was she honest with that task that the SG gave her to be his adviser on genocide?

Deputy Spokesman : I think you can see from the statements that we've shared from her office that she did have statements on the situation in Gaza, on the situation in Israel and you can see what she said. It's a matter of the public record.

Question : And do you admit that there was a letter against her from her staff, 50 of them signed a letter?