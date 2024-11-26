Women, Young People Lead with Commitment to Future Generations, Secretary-General Tells Group of Friends, Urging Support for Alliance’s Voluntary Trust Fund

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the high-level ministerial meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Group of Friends, in Cascais today:

I welcome the Group of Friends of the Alliance of Civilizations to this high-level ministerial [meeting].

I want to thank the Government of Portugal for hosting this year’s gathering. Since we met in Fez two years ago, the Group of Friends has reached 160 members and growing. This is a vote of confidence in the mission of the Alliance of Civilizations — and a clear signal of commitment to its values: embracing our common humanity, respecting human rights and fostering greater understanding among peoples and nations.

A strong Alliance is more crucial than ever. We are in turbulent times. Human rights are under attack. Vitriol is being spewed against minorities, migrants, religious communities. These are a symptom, a reflection of our inability to unite for the common good.

For 20 years, the Alliance has helped to build bridges of understanding and inclusion by establishing platforms for Governments, civil society, young people, religious leaders, the media and the private sector.

And by making those platforms wide enough for everyone to take a stand — for inclusion, respect and understanding. To help tackle conditions conducive to violent extremism, to combat discrimination, to promote mutual respect, to strengthen social cohesion and to help build foundations for peace.

Your support is critical to these essential efforts and more. Your generosity helps connect young civil society leaders from across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean through the Intercultural Innovation Hub. The programme has supported 81 grass-roots organizations promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue in over 115 countries.

Your assistance helps unite religious leaders to advance interfaith dialogue and understanding. And your contributions help ensure technical assistance and capacity-building through the Youth Solidarity Fund and the Young Peace Builders initiatives.

I particularly welcome your efforts to highlight the vital role of women and young people. I am thinking of people like Xiomara Acevedo Navarro from Colombia. Through her grass-roots organization, Barranquilla+20, she is pioneering a movement where women are at the forefront of formulating public policies on climate. Through the “Women for Climate Justice” programme they are creating a ripple effect of sustainable change throughout communities. Xiomara and her organization remind us that true climate resilience requires diverse perspectives and voices.

I am also thinking of Emina Frljak, a young peacebuilder and leader from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Her project “Detect, React, Protect” unites young people from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, strengthening bonds, increasing awareness of hate speech and promoting freedom of religion and belief.

These two examples are a reminder that when women and young people have a seat at the table, they lead with courage, wisdom and a commitment to future generations.

I thank all of you for your support to help strengthen foundations for more inclusive, just and equal societies. But, as the tide of hatred and intolerance becomes a tsunami, we need even more bold voices and bolder action. That is why I am asking countries to dig deeper to help replenish the Alliance’s Voluntary Trust Fund.

Your support and friendship are a lifeline for the vital mission of the Alliance. Together, let’s ensure this essential effort is sustained and grows at this most critical time. Thank you.