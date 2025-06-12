General Assembly to Resume Tenth Emergency Special Session on Illegal Israeli Actions in Occupied Jerusalem, Rest of Occupied Palestinian Territory

The General Assembly will resume its tenth emergency special session on illegal Israeli actions in Occupied Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory [item 5].

The 193-member Assembly will debate the matter and take action on a draft resolution titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” (A/ES-10/L.34/Rev.1), to be introduced by the representative of Spain.

Its last meeting during its tenth emergency special session was held on 11 December 2024. For background, see Press Release GA/12677.

