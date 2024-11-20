The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon. I am pleased to be joined by our guest, Ulrika Richardson, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Haiti. She is joining us from Port-au-Prince to brief you on the current situation in the country. Over to you, Ulrika.

** Secretary-General/COP29

Alright, good afternoon. The Secretary-General is on his way back to Baku in Azerbaijan to attend the closing segment of COP29 (29th Conference of Parties). We expect him to have a press point with your colleagues in Baku tomorrow about 2:30 p.m. local time. You will be able to watch it on our web platforms. While there, he will also be meeting with various negotiating groups and ministers in a push for countries to reach a climate deal before the end of the session.

** Lebanon/Israel

Our peacekeeping colleagues in southern Lebanon tell us that they remain concerned about ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) peacekeepers report continued clashes, exchanges of fire and airstrikes. The impact on civilians remains of grave concern and we, of course, condemn all loss of civilian lives. Parties to the conflict must adhere to international law and protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure. We continue to support efforts towards a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution.

And just to flag that yesterday the Security Council held closed consultations on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 and the escalation of hostilities across the Blue Line. They received briefings by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of Peace Operations, who was here with you yesterday, and the Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. The report of the Secretary-General on 1701 is scheduled to be issued in one week from today.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

Also in Lebanon, our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that nearly two months into the wide-scale escalation of the conflict, the human toll continues to mount, with some 3,000 lives lost and more than 770,000 people displaced in this short period of time alone. During the same period, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) reports that more than 200 children have been killed, representing on average three children dying each day.

The health sector is also heavily impacted, with 190 health workers killed in less than two months. Some 50 primary health-care centres and eight hospitals have also been forced to close, leaving countless people without access to essential services when they need them the most. We remind once again that under international humanitarian law, medical personnel and healthcare facilities must be respected and they must be protected. Despite the increasingly challenging environment, we and our partners continue to deliver critical assistance to those who need it. Since 23 September, 65 humanitarian convoys have transported critical aid to people in conflict-affected regions of Lebanon.

In addition to food, tents, solar lamps, mattresses and medical supplies, humanitarian partners have provided more than 1.6 million litres of bottled water and over 42 million litres of water through trucks. We have also delivered around 600,000 litres of fuel to support water pumping stations and other operations. Furthermore, UNICEF tells us that there are significant efforts to support the reopening of public schools in Lebanon, providing individual learning materials to more than 135,000 children.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that the bakeries serving as lifelines for hundreds of thousands of hungry or starving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are on the verge of shutting down — if they haven’t already — due to lack of flour and fuel. This comes at a time when parts of northern Gaza are at imminent risk of famine. And in central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, partners are reporting a stark increase in the number of households experiencing severe hunger. Our colleagues with the World Food Programme (WFP) tell us that, as of today, only seven out of the 19 bakeries supported by humanitarian partners in Gaza are still operating — that’s two in Deir al Balah, one in Khan Younis, and four in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, seven UN-supported bakeries in Rafah and North Gaza governorate remain closed due to ongoing hostilities. The three bakeries in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis that are still running are being supported by our partners. They are still working at full capacity at the moment to meet the extremely high demand but have only enough flour to stay operational through the end of the week. Several other bakeries in these areas were forced to cease operations earlier this week due to lack of flour.

The four bakeries we mentioned in Gaza City have been forced to reduce their capacity by 50 per cent since yesterday afternoon due to dwindling fuel supplies. These shortages stem from delays in fuel deliveries due to the ongoing safety and security challenges related to accessing supplies entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, and I think we’ve been very clear about what those challenges are to say the least.

OCHA warns once again that armed looting — fueled by the breakdown in public order and safety in Gaza — has become increasingly organized. This is also endangering aid workers, making it almost impossible for humanitarian organizations to do their jobs. OCHA tells us as of Monday, the Israeli authorities have facilitated just over 40 per cent of nearly 320 planned humanitarian movements across the Gaza Strip this month. The rest were either denied, impeded, or cancelled due to security or logistical challenges.

** Security Council

To stay on this subject, you saw that this morning the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution concerning a ceasefire in Gaza. Immediately following the vote, there was a private meeting on Myanmar with Special Envoy Julie Bishop alongside Alounkeo Kittikhoun [the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar], who also briefed the Council.

** Haiti

You just heard on Haiti from Ulrika Richardson, so I won’t go too much into detail. She’s of course our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti. Yesterday afternoon, you saw that we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said he is alarmed by the escalating violence in Haiti, where armed gangs are reported to be gaining ground in the capital.

The Secretary-General also said that he strongly supports efforts by the Haitian National Police, with the backing of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to address the mounting violence. And [he] once again reiterated his pressing call to ensure that the MSS mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to successfully implement its mandate. And, of course, he talked about the need for a progress in the political transition. Miroslav Jenca, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas at the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, will be briefing the Council on Haiti this afternoon at about 3 p.m.; we will get those to you.

** International Days

Today is World Children’s Day. In a message, the Secretary-General says that on this Day — and every day — let’s protect and support children as they meaningfully contribute to making our world a better, brighter, more peaceful place for all people. Also, today we mark the 35th Anniversary of Africa Industrialization Day. In his message, the Secretary-General underscores that today we celebrate the inspiring progress and economic growth the continent has achieved over the past decades.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

If you are looking for something to watch in the coming days, we are pleased to announce that a short film produced by the UN entitled The Epic Trial of Congo's Most Notorious Warlord has been recognized by the Anthem Awards, which is a social impact award. The film has won in two categories — for its impact on human and civil rights, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

The 13-minute film dives into the harrowing story of Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, a notorious warlord who brought terror to Eastern Congo, and the efforts by UN partners — including the peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO — and the Congolese authorities, to bring justice to his victims. It was produced by the Department of Global Communications and the Department of Peace Operations.

** Financial Contribution

We have money. We have a payment to the regular budget. The country that paid in full has many UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) heritage sites, including the Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex, the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System and 15 sections of the broad-leafed Hyrcanian forests. What country are we talking about? Yes, we are talking about the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they paid their regular budget dues in full. We thank them, it’s 146 Member States. Alright, now that I have the money, I will take the questions from Ms. Besheer.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you. Just on the Gaza, it was…

Spokesman : What?

Question : Oh, go ahead. Sorry. [Inaudible]

Spokesman : Oh, I forgot he won the quiz.

Question : It was a group effort.

Spokesman : Okay. It was a group… Okay, alright, alright, calm down. Alright.

Question : I think everyone has the same question, so don't worry about it. [Laughs] Does the Secretary-General have any reaction to the failure of the Gaza ceasefire resolution in the Security Council?

Spokesman : I mean, I think it's another example of the regrettable lack of consensus that we've seen in the Security Council between Member States and frankly, the lack of implementation of previous resolutions on Gaza. For his part, the Secretary-General will continue in to support all efforts to see an end to the conflict in Gaza, to achieve the unconditional release of all hostages and to implement the two-state solution.

Question : And then, just one other item on the bakeries that you were mentioning. The Israeli ambassador has repeatedly said in the past week that the bakeries in Gaza are turning out around three million loaves of pita bread per day. So do you have any idea how much this will impact the bread production? What’s the number can it go to?

Spokesman : I can only speak to those bakeries that we support. They are not functioning anywhere — if they're functioning at all — not anywhere at the level that we need them. Sherwin, and then Dezhi.

Question : Just to be clear, our thanks to Wikipedia for the assistance. Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director and Head of UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme against HIV/AIDS), says her husband, who's a Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, had been arrested in Kenya and forcibly taken across the border to Uganda, where she believes he's being held in a military jail. Are you aware of these reports? Has she reached out to the UN? What's your reaction?

Spokesman : Yes, we're very much aware of this report. In fact, I was on the phone with her not too long ago. We’re extremely concerned about the situation concerning Kizza Besigye’s disappearance and how it unfolded. It's imperative that due process be followed and that his family and that his lawyers be given news of his whereabouts and his condition. Dezhi?

Question : Two things. Well, first about the looting incident. We heard about Ambassador Danon today, talking to me, saying that Israel has concrete evidence that those looters were Hamas. Will UN ask Israel for those evidences, or do you think it's irrelevant? And secondly, I mean, on looting. Will this affect the future UN operation, or you still will do the convoy when there's the opportunity?

Spokesman : Is it going to make us stop? No. We will continue to do whatever we can. We will continue to try to get as many of the goods that are at the crossings to get them into Gaza. And I can tell you that our colleagues are in close touch with the Israel authorities. Listen, this was a vast operation, right? Trucks were either disabled or stolen. Our drivers were shot at. I know one of them was wounded. And I think you're also all aware that there was an incident not that long ago where Hamas said it had killed a number of the people who they say were involved in the looting. I can only tell you what we know. The point is that there continues to be lawlessness. There continues to be risk to humanitarian workers, risk to the goods, obviously risk to the civilians, the continued detention of the hostages. This kind of looting is just so detrimental to our ability to work. Not only because the goods aren't getting delivered, but it also I think impacts the trust the community, we hope, has in the UN's ability to work.

Question : Okay. Secondly, maybe I missed this. I heard some rumours. I just want confirmation. Is Mr. Tor Wennesland leaving?

Spokesman : Yeah, Mr. Wennesland is ending his mandate early next year as scheduled. It's the end of his contract.

Question : As I understand, he's leaving Jerusalem on 2 December.

Spokesman : I don't have his travel dates, but I can tell you that he's finishing his mandate early January.

Question : So who will be the next coordinator?

Spokesman : There is a process ongoing to find a successor to Mr. Wennesland.

Question : It's a very difficult position, I think.

Spokesman : You know, most senior UN positions are very difficult positions.

Question : Like your position?

Spokesman : No, mine's the easy part. Speaking of the easy part, Abdelhamid?

Question : I just want to ask, do you know who the looters are? If you don't know the answer, I have the answer. They are groups financed and armed by Israel.

Spokesman : What is the question, Abdelhamid?

Question : The question, do you know that these looters are supported, financed and armed by Israel?

Spokesman : What we do know is that these are armed criminal gangs. We've seen those reports, notably in the press recently. You know, our aim is not to conduct deep investigations into the motivation of people. The fact is that 109 trucks filled with desperately needed food to be distributed through the World Food Programme through UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), you know, was 98 of them, if I'm not mistaken, were looted, were destroyed. That's unacceptable. They were taken over by men with guns who shot at our people and who took things that belonged to the civilians in Gaza.

Question : Would Israel tolerate seeing people with arms right in front of it? Does it make sense? It’s stupid…

Spokesman : You're entering into dialectic conversation with me which is not… {Cross talk}

Question : No, because that is part of the distortion campaign and dehumanizing Palestinians.

Spokesman : As I said often from this podium, and I think notably to Dezhi yesterday, one of the best ways to shed light on what is actually happening in Gaza would be for international journalists to be allowed in. Ibtisam, and then Maryam, sorry.

Question : I asked you last week about WFP and WHO (World Health Organization) and other organizations.

Spokesman : Yes, you did, and I'm trying to…

Question : Why is…?

Spokesman : I'm actually... Part of it is my attention span, which is equivalent to that of a goldfish. And second, I'm just trying to coordinate answers. Maryam?

Question : So we talked about Iran. I want to ask a question about Iran. As you, I'm sure heard today, Rafael Grossi told the Board of Governors at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) that the stockpile of uranium at 20 per cent and 60 per cent has raised in Iran nuclear sites. Has the Secretary-General heard anything from Rafael Grossi himself or does he have any reaction?

Spokesman : No, I mean, I don't think he's spoken to Mr. Grossi in the last few days. What I can tell you, obviously Mr. Grossi works for the IAEA, which is independent from the Secretariat. What is clear to us is that it is important that Iran cooperate fully with the IAEA and live up to its commitments and obligations with the IAEA.

Question : It's about Myanmar. I understand, as you just said, that Ms. Julie Bishop spoke at the Security Council earlier today. Will she speak to the press?

Spokesman : She briefed remotely, so she would not be able to speak to the press. I would refer you to her statement she made, I think, to the Fourth Committee a couple of weeks, two weeks ago, which was public. And I don't think the situation has changed that much since then.

Question : Right. Thank you.

Question : Regarding the lack of a decision in the UN Security Council, to what extent does that harm the image and brand, for use of a better word, of the United Nations? There's often no distinction made between Member States and the UN Secretariat. So I wonder, given just how hard the UN has been working to, you know, get the people of Gaza a reprieve here, how damaging is this decision by the United States? Look, you can use the example of the Russian vetoing the Sudan situation equally, right? How damaging are these vetoes to the organization writ large?

Spokesman : Look, lack of unity among Member States, lack of unity among the Permanent Five makes our job that much more challenging, right? Unity from the P5, unity from the Security Council as a whole gives the Secretary-General clearer guidance on how to move on issues politically. I'm not going into analysing the motivation behind the various vetoes we've seen from the permanent members, but I think especially on humanitarian and political situations, unity is better for the brand. Let me put it that way. Okay, yeah, go ahead, Ibtisam, you're allowed.

Question : So I don't know if you saw the news report about the torturing and killing of the Palestinian surgeon Adnan Al-Bursh. And according, he was captured by Israelis, taken from Gaza from one of the hospitals and then found dead months later. According to media and local reports, he probably also was sexually assaulted, maybe raped, tortured, et cetera. Any comments and are you aware of these reports? Thank you.