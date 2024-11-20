Security Council Fails to Adopt Resolution Demanding Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, as United States Casts Negative Vote

The Security Council today failed to adopt a text, put forward by its 10 elected members, that called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and demanded the release of all hostages, on account of a negative vote cast by a permanent member.

Introducing the draft resolution, the representative of Guyana said the text was prompted by the Council’s deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and a need for an urgent response. She observed that the release of hostages is one of the most important provisions of the text. Spotlighting broad consensus, she noted that, while several divergent positions have found a balance in the text, the dominant concern has been to provide a legally binding obligation to end the hostilities.

Although the vote that followed garnered support for the resolution from 14 Council members, the text was not adopted due to a veto cast by the United States.

If adopted, the resolution would have demanded Gaza’s civilian population be given access to basic services, while it would have rejected any effort to starve Palestinians and would have demanded humanitarian assistance at scale. Further, it would have also demanded the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and the return of Palestinian civilians to all areas in Gaza, as it would have also underscored that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) remains a backbone of humanitarian response.

However, the representative of the United States said that “this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: there is no need to come back to the negotiating table”, recalling that the group has rejected “deal after deal after deal”. More so, Washington, D.C. could not support the unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages. “We heard that some desired the US veto rather than a consensus product,” he observed, emphasizing that his Government has done more than any other country to improve the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

“The draft resolution this Council failed to adopt today sought only to break its deafening silence,” stressed Algeria’s delegate, noting that the text, although far from ideal, represented a “bare minimum that should have united us”. Instead, today’s message to Israel is that “you may continue your genocide” and “in this Chamber, you enjoy immunity”, he said, adding that the message to Palestinians is also clear: “While the overwhelming majority of the world stands in solidarity with your plight, tragically, others remain indifferent to your suffering.”

The representative of the Russian Federation stated: “We will not allow the United States to muzzle the voice of the Council and continue emboldening further merciless operations by Israel”, calling Washington, D.C.’s “cold and cynical” opposition to saving lives — “inhumane”. “You today have definitively shown that you are fully responsible for the death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians,” he continued, observing that, if adopted, the resolution would have sent a clear signal to the parties to end violence and move to a diplomatic settlement.

In the same vein, China’s delegate said that the United States’ long use of the veto has dashed the hope of people of Gaza of survival. Noting that “so-called” diplomatic negotiations — conducted by the United States — have seen no progress, he observed that its continued weapons supply has become a decisive factor in the war lasting so long. “Insistence on setting a precondition to ceasefire is tantamount to giving a green light to continuing war”, he said, stating that Israel’s military operation has long exceeded the scope of rescuing hostages.

Meanwhile, the representative of Ecuador pointed out that, for the second time in 2024, the 10 elected Council members “accepted the challenge” of drafting a text that would be acceptable to all the organ’s members and would allow it to fulfil its responsibilities “in the face of a pressing situation”. “Fourteen votes in favour are a clear indication that the draft resolution put forward was ‘timely and appropriate’”, he stated. Adding to that France’s delegate stated that “international humanitarian law is being trampled underfoot”.

“There is an entire generation of children in Gaza we are failing,” lamented Slovenia’s delegate, joined by the representatives of the Republic of Korea and Malta in regretting the non-adoption of the text. Japan’s representative added that without collective action, “children in Gaza — the future of Gaza — will continue to pay the high price of this conflict”. For his part, Sierra Leone’s delegate emphasized that, if adopted, the text would have allowed the Council to “unite its strength to save humanity from destruction”.

Offering a different perspective, the speaker for Switzerland underscored that Israel, as an occupying Power, has a duty to ensure that the basic needs in the occupied Palestinian territories are met. “Israel must take urgent action to alleviate this crisis,” stressed the United Kingdom’s delegate, Council President for November, speaking in her national capacity. Voicing regret that consensus was not reached, she affirmed her country’s unwavering commitment to realize the vision of the text.

However, the representative of Israel said that today’s resolution was not a path to peace — “it was a road map to more terror, more suffering and more bloodshed”. “Many of you attempted to pass this injustice,” he added, thanking the United States for using its veto and refusing to abandon the hostages and their families. Had the text passed, the Council would have sent a message to the world that terrorists can act with impunity and would have “validated their [Hamas] strategy of using human shields, targeting civilians and tormenting hostages in their terror dungeons”.

Further, “it would have set a horrifying precedent that terrorism pays”, he said — “that violence is met not with condemnation, but with concessions”. The Council has already adopted four resolutions demanding the release of hostages, and Hamas has ignored them all. While the loss of civilian life in Gaza is a tragedy, he stressed that “it is a tragedy authored by Hamas”. He concluded: “If Hamas were to release the hostages and surrender their weapons, not one more shot would need to be fired; but, until that day comes, Israel will do whatever it takes to protect its people and bring our loved ones home.”

“The world should not grow accustomed to the death of Palestinians,” stressed the observer of the State of Palestine, adding: “Maybe — for some — we have the wrong nationality, the wrong faith, the wrong skin colour; but we are humans, and we should be treated as such.” Although a ceasefire “doesn’t resolve everything, but it is the first step to resolving anything”, he said. Questioning whether international law applies differently to Israel than to the rest of the world, he asked: “What the hell does Israel need to do more for this Council to act under Chapter VII?” The world is witnessing an attempt to annihilate a nation, and yet the very tools designed to respond to such a situation are not being used.

“This self-inflicted powerlessness has to stop,” he urged. The message that would have been sent by today’s resolution — trying to save lives — was not a dangerous one; rather, its veto is a dangerous message to Israel that it can continue executing its plans. “And the messages we send do matter, and that is the wrong message at the worst possible time,” he stressed. Adding that, one day, people will examine the records of these meetings and wonder how a genocide known to the whole world was able to continue for so long, he stated: “It is because we are allowed to speak about the rules, but not to enforce them.”

