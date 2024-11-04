The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Just back to our usual programming. Just to say that at 1:30 p.m., there will be a briefing here by one of the Special Rapporteurs, and unfortunately, I don’t have the note with me, which is my bad. [Special Rapporteur on minority issues, Nicolas Levrat] Thank you Edie for paying attention to the programme. It’s on the media alert.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Just an additional note on Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is deeply concerned about persistent reports of mounting casualties, with the number of Palestinians being killed and injured especially high in North Gaza Governorate, where the Israeli military operations are continuing.

In a statement on Saturday, Catherine Russell, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) head, said that more than 50 children had reportedly been killed in Jabalya over the previous two days alone, after strikes levelled two residential buildings sheltering hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, for the past month, Israeli authorities have only allowed humanitarian access to Jabalya, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun on an exceptional basis, leaving us unable to confirm the conditions of people inside and we worry for their safety.

OCHA warns that the already limited humanitarian supplies entering Gaza have dwindled even further since October. Private imports are virtually banned, and Israeli authorities are only allowing the use of three entry points — Kerem Shalom, Gate 96, which is near Deir al-Balah and Erez West. Furthermore, humanitarian colleagues can only access these border areas by highly dangerous routes. The use of most roads leading to these entry points has either been banned by the Israeli authorities or rendered unsafe due to the ongoing hostilities. The routes available are often in poor condition and prone to armed looting fuelled by the breakdown in public order and safety.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that supplies reaching the northern crossing at Erez West can only be sent to Gaza city, as requests to deliver them to besieged areas in North Gaza governorate are being consistently denied and rejected. For its part, the World Food Programme (WFP) warns that as winter approaches, the lack of food and other vital humanitarian supplies entering the Gaza Strip could soon escalate into famine unless immediate action is taken. In October, the World Food Programme has only been able to reach 42 per cent of the 1.1 million people targeted for food assistance in Gaza, with reduced rations due to dropping aid levels.

** Lebanon/Israel

Moving North to Lebanon. An update from our United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) colleagues, who note with continued concern the air strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) across Lebanon over the weekend, including in the south, in Sidon, Baalbek and Beirut, resulting in several casualties. In southern Lebanon, the peacekeepers report that IDF operations have continued, involving clashes with Hizbullah. Meanwhile, they also report that Hizbullah has continued to launch drones and dozens of rockets South, into Israel.

The increasing impact on civilians is of grave concern and we condemn the loss of civilian lives. All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. UNIFIL premises also continue to be impacted. On 2 November, a UN position near Markaba, in Sector East, sustained damage to its prefabricated containers and perimeters caused by demolition operations being undertaken by the IDF.

A nearby explosion also damaged a UN vehicle at the [UNIFIL] Naqoura Headquarters, with no injuries reported. We once again remind all actors of the inviolability of the UN premises and their responsibility to protect UN peacekeepers. We urge the parties to halt the violence immediately. The United Nations continues to support efforts towards a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

On the humanitarian front, in several parts of Lebanon, the UN has been operating. Today, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) delivered medical supplies and fuel for generators to the Burj Shimali Palestinian Refugee Camp in Tyre, in the southern part of Lebanon. For its part, UNICEF also delivered emergency supplies to displaced men, women and children in other parts of Tyre. Those supplied included hygiene and dignity kits.

On Saturday, a humanitarian convoy delivered food and hygiene kits to displaced people in collective shelters in the Baalbek-Hermel area. A convoy delivered medical supplies to the Labweh Primary healthcare centre in the same area today. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that the humanitarian situation in the country has reached levels that exceeded the severity of the 2006 war, amid escalating hostilities. The healthcare sector continues to face relentless attacks, with facilities, staff and resources increasingly caught in the crossfire — further straining Lebanon's already fragile health infrastructure.

Yesterday, 3 November, an Israeli air strike near Tibnin Hospital in the Bint Jbeil district in Nabatiyeh caused extensive damage to a hospital, injuring dozens of people. Additionally, a separate air strike near Baalbek Hospital significantly damaged the facility. Since October of last year, World Health Organization (WHO) says that 110 healthcare workers have been killed while on duty. There have been at least 60 attacks on healthcare facilities over the past 13 months.

** Ukraine

You will have noted that yesterday, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said he was very concerned about reports of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea being sent to the Russian Federation, including their possible deployment to the conflict zone. This would represent a very dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine, he said. Everything must be done to avoid internationalization of this conflict. The Secretary-General also reiterated his support for all meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and resolutions of the General Assembly.

** Ukraine/Humanitarian

Staying on Ukraine, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that since the start of November, multiple attacks in the Kharkiv area, which is the country’s second-largest city, have injured dozens of civilians and first responders. This is what local authorities and partners on the ground are telling us. Multiple apartment buildings and commercial establishments have been damaged.

Complementing the efforts of first responders, aid workers have provided first aid and psychological support and organized hot meals for those impacted by the attacks. They have also delivered shelter materials, warm blankets and solar lamps. Since the beginning of the month, Ukrainian authorities have also reported several [civilian] casualties in the regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipro and Sumy. In the capital, Kyiv, and in the southern region of Kherson, several national and international aid organizations are working to provide [cash] assistance.

** Security Council

This morning, the Security Council held a meeting on non-proliferation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Our colleague, Khaled Khiari, the Assistant Secretary-General in the Department of Peacebuilding and Political Affairs, briefed on behalf of the Secretariat. He said the DPRK’s launch of yet another intercontinental ballistic missile is of serious concern and represents a grave threat to regional stability. Despite numerous meetings of the Council in the past two years, he added, the DPRK has not heeded calls to refrain from further launches.

Mr. Khiari encouraged all Members of the Security Council to seek unity and to create an environment conducive to dialogue and cooperation. At this challenging juncture for securing global peace and security, he said, it is imperative to prioritize de-escalation and to work toward a stable and secure Korean Peninsula. He also called on the DPRK’s authorities to facilitate the full return of the UN Resident Coordinator as well as the UN Country Team to Pyongyang.

** Rosemary DiCarlo/Japan

Also yesterday evening, or morning, we circulated an update on Rosemary DiCarlo’s travels. The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs wrapped up a visit to Japan. While there, she discussed with senior officials the concerning developments on the Korean Peninsula, including the recent DPRK’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile; as well as the reported involvement of DPRK troops alongside forces of the Russian Federation and the abduction of Japanese nationals by the DPRK. She and Japanese officials also discussed the situations in Afghanistan, the Middle East, Myanmar, Sudan, among others.

** West and Central Africa

Turning to West and Central Africa, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs informs us that the region continues to experience catastrophic flooding, with more than seven million people impacted across 16 countries. Chad, Niger, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been the most affected. The floods are compounding existing challenges resulting from conflicts and previous natural disasters. We and our partners continue to support countries response by providing food, clean water, cash assistance, shelter support and healthcare services, but these efforts are severely limited by the lack of resources.

The Acting Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, has allocated $38.5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support Cameroon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger, Nigeria, as well as the Republic of Congo. This amount exceeds the total amount of Central Emergency Response Fund funding for responding to flooding over the past four years. Our colleagues warn that the situation is likely to worsen, particularly in Central Africa, where the rainy season continues through next month.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our peacekeeping colleagues — United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) — have launched the first round of a two-week “Training of Trainers” session designed for the Commanders of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The programme will cover a comprehensive range of topics vital to peacekeeping operations, including Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, Protection of Civilians, Human Rights Due Diligence Policy, Child Protection, Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, among others. The programme is also linked to the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2746, which mandates the peacekeeping mission of the UN to strengthen their Southern African Development Community (SADC) counterparts (SAMIDRC) through coordination, information sharing, and logistical assistance.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, convened a retreat at Greentree on mental health in humanitarian settings. This was co-hosted by Julia Gillard, the former Prime Minister of Australia and Chair of the Wellcome Foundation and the UN Office for Partnerships, and WHO, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The retreat convened mental health experts from governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), UN entities, academia and the private sector to discuss the acceleration of mental health and psychosocial support in humanitarian settings for communities as well as humanitarian workers and caregivers.

** World Urban Forum

Today, the Secretary-General, in a pre-recorded video message, addressed the World Urban Forum, which started in Cairo, and continues until 8 November. In his message, he noted that world leaders have just adopted the Pact for the Future, which calls for ensuring adequate, safe and affordable housing for all — and supporting developing countries to plan and implement safe, just, healthy, accessible, and resilient cities. His message was shared with you.

** Counter-Terrorism

Our colleagues at the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism are holding a high-level conference today and tomorrow in Kuwait City. The conference, entitled “Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms — The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process” — that is the name — is co-organized by our counter-terrorism colleagues, along with the State of Kuwait and Tajikistan. The conference provides a platform for strengthening regional and international cooperation on border security in the context of counterterrorism. You can find more information on the website of the Counter-Terrorism Office.

** Resident Coordinator — Honduras

We have a new Resident coordinator for Honduras. The Secretary-General has appointed our friend Alejandro Alvarez of Argentina as the new [United Nations] Resident Coordinator. That follows the Government’s approval. He brings more than 20 years of experience in law, peacebuilding, human rights. He was previously the Resident Coordinator in Algeria.

** New York City Marathon

I want to end on a happy note. As you know, the marathon was held in New York yesterday. And we are very proud that one of our colleagues probably set a record for a UN runner. Security Officer Duncan Nyasinga finished in just two hours, 34 minutes and 23 seconds. He came in first in his age group — 45 to 49. He was the eleventh Kenyan to cross the finish line and the 191st man to cross the finish line. So we are proud of him and we congratulate him. Let’s clap about, find something to clap about. Alright. Edith Lederer, Associated Press.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you and definitely congratulations to him. Steph, first, Israel sent a letter to the General Assembly terminating the agreement with UNRWA. What is the Secretary-General’s reaction to that? And secondly, when you said that the Secretary-General says everything must be done to prevent the internationalization, who’s he been talking to? What’s he been doing to try and prevent this?

Spokesman : I mean, he, you know, as you know, he had a meeting with President Putin where they discussed the war and we put out a very official readout.

Question : Is your mic on?

Spokesman : Yes, my mic is on. Can you hear me? Yeah. He recently met with President Putin and remains in touch with various parties. Pam, and then Michelle. Oh, sorry.

Correspondent : UNRWA.

Spokesman : Oh, sorry. UNRWA. Yes, sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry. I have the memory of a goldfish. You know, we’ve seen the letter addressed to the President of the General Assembly. I mean, our position is unchanged, right? For the Secretary-General, he continues to believe that the work UNRWA is performing in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is essential and that there is no alternative to UNRWA as we see it if the law is fully implemented, right? And Israel makes it impossible for UNRWA to continue to operate in those areas, notably, I mean, and a reminder that it’s not just humanitarian, it’s education, it’s healthcare. If the law is fully implemented and the Israeli government makes it impossible for UNRWA to operate, this will have no effect on Israel’s responsibility to provide for the population and any failure to provide the necessary support to the population will be Israel’s responsibility where obviously our lawyers and UNRWA’s lawyers are also taking a closer look at the letter. Pam, then Michelle.

Question : Yes, first, two separate issues. One is there are reports that there are clashes between North Korea and Ukraine in Ukraine. And can you comment on that? And second, totally separate, which is COP16 [2024 United Nations Biodiversity Conference], the Secretary-General was there, encouraged them to move forward on biodiversity, but the conference ended this weekend without the fund for biodiversity. Is he disappointed? Thank you.

Spokesman : I mean, I think you could do a compare and contrast with what the Secretary-General has called on the Member States to come up with. Obviously, I think they put up a pretty comprehensive press release. There were some things in there that moved the process forward and I will leave it at that.

Correspondent : Oh, I have [inaudible].

Spokesman : Sorry. Yes, I keep forgetting. This is why you shouldn’t ask me two questions at the same time. What was the… Oh, on DPRK troops. I mean, I would refer you back to the statement. I haven’t seen those particular reports at this point.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : Michelle?

Correspondent : I’ll ask you one question fairly direct on UNRWA.

Spokesman : Simple words, please, yeah.

Question : Yeah, on UNRWA. While the laws that were adopted last week don’t come into effect until late January, the cancellation of this 1967 exchange of letters is effective now. So can or will UNRWA operate without this agreement?

Spokesman : UNRWA is continuing to operate today. Abdelhamid, then Serife.

Question : Thank you. On Saturday morning, Israel kidnapped Imad… He’s a captain in the Lebanese navy, from his home in Batroun in the northern of Lebanon. Do you have any comment on that hijacking or kidnapping someone from his home? Can you label that as State-sponsored terrorism?

Spokesman : We’re aware of these press reports and we’re also very concerned about some of the allegations that UNIFIL was somehow involved in this. And I can tell you that the peacekeepers were in no way involved in facilitating the operation. And I think this kind of disinformation that we've seen also puts our peacekeepers at great risk. What we want to see is an end to this conflict. Your next question, if you had one. No. Okay. Serife?

Question : Thank you, Stephane. I want to ask you. The Permanent Mission of Türkiye sent a joint letter on behalf of 52 member States and two international organizations calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel. And it asks for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions or other equipment where there is suspicion that it may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. So what is the Secretary-General's reaction to this joint letter?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I haven’t seen the letter. I’ve seen press reports. If the letter calls for action by Member States and it’s up to Member States to act.

Question : Would the Secretary-General support such a call?

Spokesman : Look, I think what we’ve always said is that in terms of weapons transfer anywhere in the world, I think those countries that supply weapons to parties in a conflict have a moral responsibility to ensure that they are not used in violation of international law. Maryam, and then we’ll go to the back.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I’m sure you saw the videos of the university student in Tehran taking her clothes out to protest against compulsory hijab and she was harassed by the university security. What is the UN stance on the detention of that student? And also has UN communicated with the Iranian authorities regarding this incident?

Spokesman : Look, I don’t know if there was any communications as of yet. I can tell you that the video is very disturbing. The reports of the arrest of this young woman is extremely disturbing. I think it’s important for the Iranian authorities to make it clear as to where she is. I think our human rights colleagues are trying to gather a bit more information on exactly what happened during this incident. But I can tell you whether it’s the High Commissioner for Human Rights, or the Secretary-General, in his very recent report to the General Assembly on human rights in Iran, has repeatedly called the Iranian government to eliminate all forms of gender-based discrimination and violence and that any person, and especially a woman or girl who’s being arbitrarily detained for expressing herself should be released immediately. And the issue of human rights is one that the Secretary-General has repeatedly discussed in his bilateral meetings with Iranian officials. Madame?

Question : When does the new head of OCHA, Tom Fletcher, I believe, when does he actually begin?

Spokesman : I think within the next two weeks or so.

Question : There’s no date?

Spokesman : There is a date, but there’s not one that I know for certain. I mean, from what I know he's told me that he wanted to start as quickly as possible and I think it will be within the next 10 days or so. Signore dottore.

Correspondent : Grazie mille! Stephane, tomorrow, elections in United States. Somebody thinks…

Spokesman : Really?

Correspondent : Yes. Somebody thinks…

Spokesman : Thanks for the reminder, Stefano. Yeah.

Question : Well, I was waiting for somebody to ask. Nobody asked so that’s why I'm asking. For somebody, it’s the most important day for democracy in the world ever. What the Secretary-General think about tomorrow? Is it just a normal election or is a special?

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General said in his… I think it was during the General Assembly, where he said half of the world's population has gone or will go to the ballot box this year, but everyone on this planet will be impacted. It is clear that elections for the President of the United States has a global impact and have for quite some time. So, of course, it’s an important election. Okay, any questions online? Dawn, I think I see a yellow hand up there on the screen.

Question : Yes, that's my yellow hand. I just wanted to ask about a post from Dr. Tedros. He said from November 1 on X he met with Sigrid Kaag. It doesn’t say where, but I was just wondering if you had any more detail about their meeting.

Spokesman : I do not. But I can always ask, or you could ask WHO. We could both ask and see who gets an answer first.

Correspondent : Okay, thanks.