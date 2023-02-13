Concluding Regular Session, Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Recommends 214 Applications for Status with Economic and Social Council

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations concluded the first part of its 2023 session today, which began on 23 January, approving its report as orally revised, and having recommended 214 organizations for consultative status and taken note of 543 quadrennial reports.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Before introducing the report, Petronellar Nyagura (Zimbabwe), Vice-Chair of the Committee, noted that Daniel Zavala Porras (Costa Rica) had been elected as Vice-Chair as nominated by the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States. She further reminded the Groups of Asia-Pacific States, Eastern European States and Western and Other States, to nominate candidates for the remaining positions in the Bureau as soon as possible.

She then introduced the report (document E/C.2/2023/CRP.43/Rev.1), noting the Committee recommended 214 organizations for consultative status, deferring 296 other applications for further consideration during its resumed session, and took note of 543 quadrennial reports. A further 49 applications were closed without prejudice after the NGOs in question failed to respond to queries over two consecutive Committee sessions. The report further contains two draft decisions on matters calling for action by the Economic and Social Council.

The representative of Algeria sought more legal clarity on wording in paragraphs 6 and 59. A representative of the Secretariat responded that the Committee was open to using different wording.

The representative of Algeria then proposed a change to paragraph 59, using “stating” in place of “claiming”. China’s delegate responded that the recommendation was a good suggestion. The representative of India further agreed with Algeria. The paragraph was thereby amended, and the Committee approved the report as orally revised. The Vice-Chair then thanked Committee members for their support and collaboration, concluding its regular session.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will reconvene from 15 to 23 May, and 5 June, for its resumed session.