Economic and Social Council Concludes Management Segment, Adopting Texts on Haiti, Non-Self-Governing Territories, Rights of Palestinian People

The Economic and Social Council concluded its management segment today, adopting five resolutions and six decisions from its subsidiary bodies that addressed strengthening development planning for Haiti, support for Non-Self-Governing Territories and the rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territory, as well as the protection of Palestinian women.

Prior to its adoption without a vote, Robert Keith Rae (Canada), Chair of the Ad-Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, introduced the related resolution extending the Group’s mandate until the end of 2024 and called for efforts addressing collusion between legal and illegal actors in the political and economic spheres in Haiti. “These gangs do not fall from the sky, and they are the ones who hold the country to ransom,” he pointed out.

Haiti’s representative also stressed that, despite the myriad of challenges facing his country, his Government has made every effort to ensure and maintain the coordination of the country’s development planning, programming and management. He called for concrete measures that would implement the recommendations in the Ad Hoc Advisory Group’s report.

The Council also took up the report of the Special Committee on Decolonization, introduced by its Chair, Menissa Rambally (Saint Lucia), and adopted a resolution “Support to Non-Self-Governing Territories by the specialized agencies and international institutions associated with the United Nations” by a recorded vote of 15 in favour to none against with 29 abstentions.

While the representative of the United States, who requested that recorded vote, objected to language in the text that was inconsistent with constitutional arrangements, Argentina’s delegate stressed that the resolution must be implemented in conformity with the relevant decisions of the General Assembly and the Special Committee on Decolonization.

As well, the Council took up the report “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” and its two related resolutions, including one on the protection of Palestinian women.

Introducing that report, Tarik Alami, Director of the Emerging and Conflict Related Issues Division at the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), expressed concerns over Israel’s policies and practices, noting that it has continued consolidating its occupation through measures and policies that are unlawful, discriminatory and appear to constitute collective punishment. “Adherence to international law is an absolute imperative for securing justice and peace for all those living in the region,” he underscored.

Speaking before a recorded vote, the observer for the State of Palestine cited Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, stressing: “We suffer from the incurable malady called hope.” Spotlighting the draft resolution on the protection of Palestinian women, he stressed that these women “are leaders in our homes, in our streets, in our public and private sphere, in our civil society movement. They are at the first and last line of defence.”

The Council then adopted the resolution “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” with a recorded vote of 39 in favour to 4 against (Canada, Israel, Liberia, United States), with 3 abstentions (Côte d'Ivoire, Guatemala, United Kingdom).

The Council also adopted the resolution “Situation of and assistance to Palestinian women” by a recorded vote of 37 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Czech Republic, Israel, Liberia, United Kingdom, United States), with 4 abstentions (Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Guatemala, Slovakia).

Commenting on the texts, Israel’s representative said the first was based on a flawed report that ignored the real obstacles impeding Palestinian development. While welcoming the gendered aspects on the second resolution, she underlined that text served only to further postpone any self-reflection by the Palestinian people.

However, Syria’s representative, in exercise of the right of reply, emphasized that the history of Israel’s occupation is full of crimes and massacres, stressing that any attempt to export the internal issues in the Occupying Power to other countries will not succeed.

Adopting a resolution relating to the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of the United Nations system at the outset of the meeting, the Council further adopted six draft decisions, including on its 2024 agenda and other organizational matters.

The Economic and Social Council will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 27 July, to hold the first meeting of its 2024 organizational session.

United Nations Operational Activities for International Development Cooperation

At the outset of the meeting, the Economic and Social Council adopted the draft resolution “Progress in the implementation of General Assembly resolution 75/233 on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system” (document E/2023/L.33).

Coordination, Programme and Other Questions: Haiti

The representative of China expressed his support for providing aid to Haiti. However, noting that the fundamental solution lies in a political transition process, he called on the Haitian parties and fractions to move this process forward. Expressing support for the adoption of the draft resolution, he said he expects Haiti’s authorities to find a way to achieve long-term stability and sustainable development in that country.

The Council then turned to the draft decision “Appointment of an additional member of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti” (document E/2023/L.21)

The representative of Haiti , speaking in explanation of position before action, stressed that, despite the myriad of challenges, the Government has made every effort to ensure and maintain effective coordination of the country’s development planning, programming and management. He called for concrete measures for the effective implementation of the conclusions and recommendations in the Report of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti (document E/2023/63), in particular implementation of the new United Nations Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development for 2023–2027.

The Council, adopting “L.21” without a vote, decided to appoint the Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations as an additional member of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti.

The representative of Jamaica , speaking in explanation of position after action, thanked Council members for supporting the decision to make his country part of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti. Jamaica shares deep, historical ties with its sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation, and despite the legacies of colonial division, the two nations share a spirit of resilience and national pride. Expressing concern over the situation in Haiti — “a shackle” on its people — he called for urgent support for Haitian-led solutions.

The representative of Canada , noting his country is Chair of the Advisory Group, welcomed Jamaica to that entity. That country is supporting Haiti in addressing its complex crisis, and therefore, its addition will enrich the quality of the Advisory Group’s work going forward.

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) introduced the annual resolution “Coordination, programme and other questions: long-term programme of support for Haiti” (document E/2023/L.25), which extend the mandate of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on for another year. He called for efforts addressing extreme poverty, corruption and collusion between legal and illegal actors in the political and economic spheres in Haiti, emphasizing: “These gangs do not fall from the sky, and they are the ones who hold the country to ransom.” Reporting that only 25 per cent of the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan appeal has been funded, he also observed that the World Food Programme (WFP) was cutting its emergency food assistance. “That means that more people will go hungry. More children are going to go hungry,” he stressed, urging those present to support families, households and small farmers in that country.

The Council, adopting “L.25” without a vote, requested that the Ad Hoc Advisory Group submit a report on its work, with recommendations to Council at the 2024 session.

Coordination, Programme, Other Questions: African Countries Emerging from Conflict

The Council then took up the report of the Secretary-General “Implementation of integrated, coherent and coordinated support for South Sudan and the Sahel region by the United Nations system” (document E/2023/92), and a draft decision titled “African countries emerging from conflict” (document E/2023/L.27).

The Council, adopting “L.27” without a vote, requested, among other things, the Secretary-General to submit to the Council at its 2024 session a report on the implementation of integrated, coherent and coordinated support for South Sudan by the United Nations system.

Sustainable Development in the Sahel

The Council then took up the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of integrated, coherent and coordinated support for South Sudan and the Sahel region by the United Nations system (document E/2023/92).

It adopted without a vote the draft decision “Sustainable development in the Sahel” (document E/2023/L.28).

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Next, the Council adopted without a vote the draft decision “Enlargement of the Executive Committee of the Programme of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees” (document E/2023/L.31).

Declaration on Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples

MENISSA RAMBALLY (Saint Lucia), Chair of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, introducing the report “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/78/65), encouraged specialized agencies, regional organizations and other United Nations entities to strengthen their support to the Territories and engage with the Special Committee by participating in the annual seminar on decolonization.

Also introducing the draft resolution “Support to Non-Self-Governing Territories by the specialized agencies and international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document E/2023/L.29), she underscored the importance of assistance and support to the Territories in light of the challenges posed by their fragile economies and vulnerability.

The representative of the United States requested a recorded vote on the resolution, as it is similar to others considered by the Council since 2006 and identical to the one considered last year, stating that his delegation would abstain. While agreeing in principle that United Nations funds, programmes and specialized agencies can provide support to Territories that are not United Nations bodies, he nonetheless stressed that the domestic laws or policies of a territory’s administrating Power determine whether such support is allowed. Citing the United States Constitution, he objected to language that was inconsistent with constitutional arrangements.

The Council, adopting “L.29” by a recorded vote of 15 in favour to none against with 29 abstentions, urged those specialized agencies and organizations of the United Nations system that have not yet provided assistance to Non-Self-Governing Territories to do so as soon as possible on a case-by-case basis.

The representative of Argentina , speaking in explanation of position after action, stressed that the text just adopted must be implemented in conformity with the relevant decisions of the General Assembly and the Special Committee on Decolonization.

Economic, Social Repercussions of Israeli Occupation on Palestinian People

TARIK ALAMI, Director of the Emerging and Conflict Related Issues Division at the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), introduced the report “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” (document E/2023/95). During the period of 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, concerns persisted over Israel’s policies and practices — and over aspects of its protracted occupation –—and their severe impact on Palestinians and their ability to exercise their fundamental rights. Israel also continued consolidating its occupation through measures and policies that are unlawful, discriminatory and appear to constitute collective punishment. “Adherence to international law is an absolute imperative for securing justice and peace for all those living in the region,” he underscored.

The observer for the State of Palestine , citing Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, said: “We suffer from the incurable malady called hope.” The Secretary-General’s report concluded that the 56-year Israeli occupation have had a cumulative, multi-layered and inter-generational impact on Palestinian society, economy and environment, and have caused deterioration of the living conditions of the Palestinians, their forced displacement, de-development of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Spotlighting the draft resolution on the protection of Palestinian women, he stressed these women “are leaders in our homes, in our streets, in our public and private sphere, in our civil society movement. They are at the first and last line of defence, and those who most of all are the guardians of hope”.

The representative of Syria said that Israel’s authorities have sought to increase the number of settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan by inciting Israelis and pushing them to live there. He also condemned the fact that the occupying Power uses means to force its nationality on the occupied territory.

ALEJANDRO GONZÁLEZ BEHMARAS ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, introduced the draft resolution “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” (document E/2023/L.34). The text expresses grave concern over the detrimental repercussions on the economic and social conditions of the Palestinian people caused by the prolonged Israeli occupation and its associated regime inside the Occupied Palestinian Territory — including in and around East Jerusalem, with particular emphasis on the dire situation in the Gaza Strip. He underscored the urgency of ending the Israeli occupation that began in 1967.

The representative of Belgium , speaking for the European Union in explanation of position before the vote, stressed that, while supporting the draft resolution, use of the term “Palestine” cannot be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine, and is without prejudice to the position of individual member States of the bloc. He further clarified that the European Union has not expressed a legal qualification of the term “forced displacement” used in the draft resolution and considers that “Palestinian Government” refers to the Palestinian Authority.

The representative of the United States expressed concern over the “decidedly one-sided bias against Israel” that still exists in the Council. This resolution — like others before it — is unbalanced. Rather than perpetuating politicized reports and resolutions, the international community should rally around productive efforts to improve the situation on the ground.

The representative of Israel said that the flawed resolution was based on a flawed report that ignores the real obstacles impeding Palestinian development. “This annual resolution has never been anything other than a biased political document that does disservice to the Palestinian people,” she stressed, adding that repeating the narratives in the document year after year does not validate their false claims.

The Council then adopted “L.34” by a recorded vote of 39 in favour to 4 against (Canada, Israel, Liberia, United States), with 3 abstentions (Côte d'Ivoire, Guatemala, United Kingdom).

The Council then turned to the draft resolution “Situation of and assistance to Palestinian women” (document E/2023/L.35).

Mr. BEHMARAS ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China said the text called for continuous international support for Palestinian women and girls, while reaffirming Israel’s occupation remains as a major obstacle.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said that it is difficult to understand, how a resolution presented on behalf of 134 countries can be considered a “one-sided narrative”.

The representative of Israel , speaking in explanation of position before action, stressed that by targeting Israel, it serves only to further postpone any self-reflection by the Palestinian people. She welcomed the gendered aspects in the report, providing the opportunity to discuss “the unyielding patriarchal norms” in Palestinian society. ESCWA has a role to play by not giving Palestinian social norms a free pass, she said, noting this is the only resolution on the status of women that is not global.

The United States delegate underlined long-standing concerns over the resolution. He called on the Council to refocus, as politicization of the text brings into question the impartiality of assistance that so many provide to Palestinian women. While his delegation continues support the two-State solution and encourages dialogue between the parties, “we have no choice but to vote against this resolution,” he stressed.

The representative of the United Kingdom , noting his country is committed to advancing gender equality both domestically and internationally, supported the legitimate, proportionate scrutiny of any country in this regard. However, as with its vote in 2022, he said that his delegation opposes the disproportionate focus on Israel in this resolution.

The Council then adopted the draft resolution “L.35” by a recorded vote of 37 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Czech Republic, Israel, Liberia, United Kingdom, United States), with 4 abstentions (Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Guatemala, Slovakia).

The representative of Syria , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that his delegation does not accept the statements made by Israel’s representative. The history of Israel’s occupation is full of crimes and massacres that have been document in United Nations resolutions. “Any attempt to export the internal issues in the Occupying Power to other countries will not succeed,” he said.

The observer for the State of Palestine , speaking in explanation of position after action, acknowledged the necessary steps that need to be taken internally and domestically, while recognizing the importance of international assistance. He underscored that the achievement of peace and the Palestinian human rights require the end of Israel’s occupation in order to enable the State of Palestine to enjoy the right of self-determination first.

Adoption of the Agenda and Other Organizational Matters

The Council then turned to the draft decision “Proposed dates of the meetings and segments of the Economic and Social Council in 2024” (document E/2023/L.22) and adopted it without a vote.

Next, the Council turned to the draft decision “Application of the intergovernmental organization Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries for observer status with the Economic and Social Council” (document E/2023/L.23), also adopting it without a vote.

The representative of Mexico , speaking in explanation of position after action, reiterated the importance of maintaining constant dialogue between the United Nations and other interested parties, including non-governmental organizations and civil society. He emphasized, however, that the Council would have benefitted from greater dialogue regarding this organization’s request.