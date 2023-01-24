Economic and Social Council Adopts Decision Setting Dates of Financing for Development Follow-Up, Youth Forum in 2023

The Economic and Social Council met today to adopt a decision titled “Dates of the forum on financing for development follow-up and the youth forum in 2023” (document E/2023/L.7). By its terms, the Council, recalling its resolution 2023/1 of 25 July 2022 on the working arrangements for its 2023 session, decided to change the dates of the 2023 forum on financing for development follow-up from 24 to 27 April, to 17 to 20 April, and the dates of the 2023 youth forum from 18 to 20 April, to 25 to 27 April.

The Economic and Social Council will meet again at a time and date to be announced.