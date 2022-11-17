Welcoming Black Sea Grain Initiative’s Renewal, Secretary-General Stresses Importance of Diplomacy in Finding Multilateral Solutions

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.

The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the Joint Coordination Centre so that this vital supply line continues to function smoothly. The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions.