Activities of Secretary-General in Lebanon, 16-19 January

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, on 16 January. Upon arrival he was met by the caretaker Foreign Minister of Lebanon, Abdallah Bou Habib.

On Friday, the Secretary-General flew by helicopter from Beirut to Naqoura to visit UNIFIL — the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon — to express his gratitude for the courage and determination of the UN peacekeepers who have been working in very challenging circumstances.

During his time on the ground, the Secretary-General visited a number of UNIFIL positions, including one that had been under Israeli attack in 2024.

In remarks to the assembled leadership of the UN mission, the Secretary-General told them that they are not just on the Blue Line of Lebanon, they are on the front line of peace, and that the UNIFIL mission is the most challenging environment for peacekeepers anywhere. He added that their contributions have been crucial in supporting the restoration of stability in southern Lebanon and along the Blue Line.

The continued occupation by the Israel Defense Forces inside the UNIFIL area operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of resolution 1701 (2006) and pose continued risk to your safety and security, Guterres told the peacekeepers. He also noted that blue helmets had uncovered over a 100 weapons caches belonging to Hizbullah or other armed groups since 27 November 2024.

The Secretary-General also said that strong support for, and closer coordination with, the Lebanese Armed Forces will be fundamental in supporting an enduring cessation of hostilities and realizing the ultimate goal of resolution 1701 (2006). (See Press Release SG/SM/22525.)

The Secretary-General returned to Beirut later in the afternoon where he met with France President Emmanuel Macron of France who was also on a visit to Beirut.

In the evening, upon his return to Beirut, the Secretary-General, along with the UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the UNIFIL Force Commander, General Aroldo Lázaro, attended a working dinner hosted by the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati.

On Saturday, the Secretary-General spent the day in Beirut where he met with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Designate Nawaf Salam and the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri.

The Secretary-General held a press conference late on Saturday afternoon.

He returned to New York on Sunday, 19 January.