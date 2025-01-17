Praising Peacekeepers’ Efforts in Lebanon, Secretary-General Urges Nurturing Relatively Calm Period to Implement Resolution 1701 (2006), at UN Interim Force Headquarters

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Headquarters, in Naqoura, Lebanon, today:

Dear Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz and the mission leadership, dear Team UNIFIL:

It is such an honour to be with you after one of the most challenging periods imaginable. I told the world that all of you are not just on the Blue Line of Lebanon, you are on the front line of peace.

The UNIFIL mission is the most challenging environment for peacekeepers anywhere. Day after day — month after month — you stood with bravery, dedication, and resilience in the face of strikes across the Blue Line.

And your continued service — in line with the decision for peacekeepers to remain in position to implement your mandate under [Security Council] resolution 1701 (2006) — was essential and remarkable.

You showed the value of “blue helmets” to deter violence, support de-escalation, provide humanitarian access, and protect civilians. Your contributions have been crucial in supporting the restoration of stability in southern Lebanon and along the Blue Line. I am so proud of you all.

I want you to know that the decision for UNIFIL to remain in position was taken after deep consideration for the safety and security of all its members. I have been crystal clear: All parties have an obligation to ensure the safety of our personnel.

The inviolability of UN premises must be respected, at all times. Attacks against UN peacekeepers are completely unacceptable. They are in breach of international law, against international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime.

Now, thanks in no small part to your efforts, we are in a period of relative calm that needs to be nurtured. This represents a long-awaited opportunity to support the parties make real progress towards fully implementing resolution 1701 and delivering enduring security and stability for the people of Lebanon and Israel. You have our full support in making the adjustments that may be needed in this new stage.

We will continue to work closely with troop-contributing countries to ensure you have strengthened capacities — including for clearing mines and disposing of unexploded ordnance — so that you can resume mandated patrolling and monitoring functions.

I know these capacities, together with the adaptation of the conduct of operations within your mandate, are vital for the mission to regain freedom of movement and access throughout the mission’s area of operations. I will underscore these messages in my meetings with the Lebanese leadership this afternoon.

The continued occupation by the Israel Defense Forces inside the UNIFIL area operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of resolution 1701 (2006) and pose continued risk to your safety and security. They must stop.

I note that that UNIFIL also uncovered over a 100 weapons caches belonging to Hizbullah or other armed groups since 27 November. The presence of armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL between the Blue Line and Litani River are also clear violations of resolution 1701 (2006) and undermine Lebanon’s stability. I will also reiterate this in my meetings in Beirut.

The Lebanese Armed Forces, as the sole guarantor of Lebanon’s security, are deploying in greater numbers to southern Lebanon, including with the assistance of UNIFIL as well as the members of the mechanism established under the cessation of hostilities.

Your strong support for, and your closer coordination with, the Lebanese Armed Forces will be fundamental in supporting an enduring cessation of hostilities and realizing the ultimate goal of resolution 1701 (2006).

We will continue to urge the international community to strengthen support to the Lebanese Armed Forces. The path ahead is full of challenge. But together we can help make good on this window of opportunity. Once again, thank you for all you have done — and all you are doing — for peace.