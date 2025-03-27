‘Combating Hunger Demands Global Effort at Every Level’, Says Secretary General, in Message to Nutrition for Growth Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Nutrition for Growth Summit, in Paris today:

In 2015, world leaders made a pledge to humanity: To eradicate hunger by 2030.

Sadly, with less than five years to go, we are far off track.

Today, 1 in 11 people suffers from hunger. In Africa, it is one in five.

Among children, malnutrition is a tragedy — and a moral failure. Meanwhile, millions of people struggle with obesity due to a processed diet — high in sugar and saturated fats, but low in essential nutrients.

This dual threat strains our healthcare systems, widens inequalities and hinders sustainable development.

Combating hunger demands a global effort at every level — and unprecedented political and financial engagement to sustainably transform our food systems.

The Global Alliance against Hunger aims to mobilize funds and concrete solutions to support countries in this transformation.

In July, the second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake in Addis Ababa must result in tangible commitments — notably financial ones.

Only a third of low- and middle-income countries have adequate funding for nutrition.

Too often, vulnerable countries are left on their own — facing economic crises, protracted conflicts and climate disasters.

The Pact for the Future calls for reforming the international financial architecture. It includes a commitment to advance an SDG Stimulus. To increase the lending capacity of multilateral development banks; to alleviate the burden of countries drowning in debt; and to mobilize more international and domestic resources, public and private, for vital investments — particularly in food security.

Excellencies, a world without hunger is not a utopia. It is a choice.

We have the necessary resources, knowledge and tools. And your Summit represents a key opportunity to drive concrete action for a healthy nutrition for all. So let us work together to keep our promise and make malnutrition a thing of the past.

Thank you.