Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Death in Yemen of World Food Programme Staff Member Arbitrarily Detained by Houthi De Facto Authorities as ‘Deplorable Tragedy’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on the death of a World Food Programme (WFP) staff member in detention in Yemen:

I strongly condemn the death in detention on 10 February of a World Food Programme colleague who had been arbitrarily detained by the Houthi de facto authorities since 23 January 2025.

I extend my deepest condolences to his family and WFP colleagues and stand in solidarity with all detained colleagues and their families.

The circumstances surrounding this deplorable tragedy remain unclear, and the United Nations is urgently seeking explanations from the Houthi de facto authorities. I call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions continue to be detained, some of whom for several years. I renew my call for their immediate and unconditional release. The United Nations continues to follow this situation closely and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of our staff in their efforts to deliver for the people of Yemen.