Commission on Limits of Continental Shelf Concludes Sixty-Third Session

NEW YORK, 24 March (Office of Legal Affairs) ― The Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf held its sixty-third session at United Nations Headquarters from 17 February to 21 March. The plenary parts of the session were held from 24 to 28 February and from 10 to 14 March. The remainder of the session was devoted to the technical examination of submissions at the premises of the Division, including geographic information systems laboratories and other technical facilities.

During the first plenary part of the session, the Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and United Nations Legal Counsel, Elinor Hammarskjöld, addressed the Commission for the first time since her appointment. She acknowledged the crucial contribution of the Commission to the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and paid tribute to the significant work carried out by the members of the Commission in this regard. Noting the ongoing liquidity crisis affecting regular budget operations of the United Nations Secretariat, the Under‑Secretary-General reiterated that the Division would continue to do its utmost to deliver high-quality support to the Commission within the available means.

The Submissions of the following coastal States were considered by the Commission and its subcommissions: Mauritius in respect of the region of Rodrigues Island (partial submission); Palau in respect of the North Area (partial amended submission); Portugal; Spain in respect of the area of Galicia (partial submission); Namibia; Cuba in respect of the eastern polygon in the Gulf of Mexico; Mozambique; and Madagascar; as well as revised submissions made by Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Equatorial Margin (partial revised submission); Cook Islands concerning the Manihiki Plateau (revised submission); Iceland in respect of the western, southern and south-eastern parts of the Reykjanes Ridge (partial revised submission); Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Oriental and Meridional Margin (partial revised submission); and the Russian Federation in the Area of the Gakkel Ridge in the Arctic Ocean (partial revised submission).

The Commission approved three sets of recommendations, namely in regard to the submissions made by Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Equatorial Margin (partial revised submission); Cuba in respect the eastern polygon in the Gulf of Mexico; and Iceland in respect of the western, southern and south-eastern parts of the Reykjanes Ridge (partial revised submission).

During its plenary meetings, with regard to the submission made by Guyana, the Commission decided to defer its consideration in view of an objection conveyed by Venezuela.

The Commission further heard presentations on the submission of Mozambique, which was a repeat presentation made upon the request of the coastal State; the partial revised submission made by Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Oriental and Meridional Margin; and the partial submission made by Viet Nam in respect of the Central Area.

Underscoring the importance that submitting States attach to the work of the Commission, delegations were represented in the plenary at the high level: the delegation of Mozambique was headed by the Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, Estêvão Tomás Rafael Pale; the delegation of Cuba was headed by the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez; and the delegation of the Russian Federation was headed by the Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, Alexander Kozlov.

In view of the progress in its work, the Commission decided to establish subcommissions to consider the partial submission made by Mexico in respect of the eastern polygon in the Gulf of Mexico; the submission made by the United Republic of Tanzania; and the partial submission made by Denmark in respect of the Southern Continental Shelf of Greenland. With a view to facilitating the efficient consideration of submissions, the Commission decided that subcommissions could actively consider two submissions in parallel, as needed.

The Commission appointed the new member of the Commission, Ahmed Er Raji (Morocco), to subcommissions. In view of the resignation of Mr. Brekke due to health reasons and the establishment of new subcommissions, the Commission also adjusted the membership of some existing subcommissions and subsidiary bodies. The Commission also elected David Cole Mosher (Canada) as Vice-Chair of the Commission for the remainder of the current two-and-a-half-year term — until 15 December.

With regard to the request of the General Assembly in its resolution 79/144 for the Secretary-General to develop and make available training courses to assist States in relation to the preparation, making and maintenance of submissions, as well as their consideration, the secretariat informed the Commission that no earmarked voluntary trust fund contributions for such activities had been received as of 13 March, and that, if no contributions were received by April, the secretariat would not be in a position to deliver on this mandate in 2025.

The Commission also continued its consideration of initiatives to enhance efficiency in its work, including the development of technical bulletins and templates for presentations and recommendations.

Further details on the sixty-third session will be available in the Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission (document CLCS/63/2).

Background

Established pursuant to article 2 of annex II to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Commission makes recommendations to coastal States on matters related to the establishment of the outer limits of their continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured, based on information submitted by those coastal States. The recommendations are based on the scientific data and other material provided by coastal States in relation to the implementation of article 76 of the Convention and do not prejudice matters relating to the delimitation of boundaries between States with opposite or adjacent coasts or prejudice the position of States that are parties to a land or maritime dispute, or application of other parts of the Convention or any other treaties. The limits of the continental shelf established by a coastal State on the basis of the recommendations are final and binding. In the case of disagreement by a coastal State with the recommendations of the Commission, the coastal State shall, within a reasonable time, make a revised or new submission to the Commission.

Under rule 23 of its rules of procedure (Public and private meetings), the meetings of the Commission, its subcommissions and subsidiary bodies are held in private, unless the Commission decides otherwise.

As required under the rules of procedure of the Commission, the executive summaries of all the submissions, including all charts and coordinates, have been made public by the Secretary‑General through continental shelf notifications circulated to Member States of the United Nations, as well as States Parties to the Convention. The executive summaries are available on the Division’s website at: www.un.org/depts/los/clcs_new/clcs_home.htm. The summaries of recommendations adopted by the Commission are also available on the above-referenced website.

The Commission is a body of 21 experts in the field of geology, geophysics or hydrography serving in their personal capacities. Members of the Commission are elected for a term of five years by the Meeting of States Parties to the Convention having due regard to the need to ensure equitable geographical representation. Not fewer than three members shall be elected from each geographical region.

Currently, two seats on the Commission are vacant as a result of the resignation of Mr. Brekke and the long-standing vacancy resulting from a lack of nominations from the Group of Eastern European States. A call for nominations has been circulated to States Parties with a view to filling these vacancies at a by-election to be conducted at the thirty-fifth Meeting of States Parties, scheduled to be convened from 23 to 27 June. The nomination period opened on 12 February and will close on 12 May at midnight.

The Convention provides that the State party which submitted the nomination of a member of the Commission shall defray the expenses of that member while in performance of Commission duties. A voluntary trust fund for the purpose of defraying the cost of participation of the members of the Commission from developing countries has been established. It has facilitated the participation of several members of the Commission from developing countries in the sessions of the Commission.

The convening by the Secretary-General of the sessions of the Commission, with full conference services, including documentation, for the plenary parts of these sessions, is subject to approval by the General Assembly of the United Nations. The Assembly does so in its annual resolutions on oceans and the law of the sea, which also address other matters relevant to the work of the Commission and the conditions of service of its members.

For additional information on the work of the Commission see the website of the Division at www.un.org/depts/los/index.htm. In particular, the most recent Statements by the Chair on the progress in the work of the Commission are available at http://www.un.org/depts/los/clcs_new/commission_documents.