Commission on Limits of Continental Shelf to Hold Sixty-Third Session at Headquarters, 17 February to 21 March

NEW YORK, 14 February (United Nations, Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs) — The Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf will hold its sixty-third session from 17 February to 21 March 2025 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. During the session, plenary meetings will be held from 24 to 28 February and from 10 to 14 March. The remainder of the session will be devoted to the technical examination of submissions by subcommissions on the Division premises, including geographic information systems laboratories and other facilities.

The upcoming session of the Commission will be the first for Ahmed Er Raji (nominated by Morocco) following his election as a member of the Commission at the resumed thirty‑fourth Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, on 27 November 2024. Also, given the recent resignation of Harald Brekke (nominated by Norway) due to health reasons, the Commission will elect a Vice-Chairperson to fill the resulting vacancy.

During the session, nine subcommissions will continue to consider submissions made by Mauritius in respect of the region of Rodrigues Island (partial submission); Palau in respect of the North Area (partial amended submission); Portugal; Spain in respect of the area of Galicia (partial submission); Namibia; Mozambique; and Madagascar; as well as revised submissions made by Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Oriental and Meridional Margin (partial revised submission); and Cook Islands concerning the Manihiki Plateau (revised submission).

Coastal States that had not yet presented their submissions to the Commission were invited to present them at the plenary part of the session. To date, the following submitting States accepted the invitation: Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Oriental and Meridional Margin (partial revised submission); and Viet Nam in respect of the Central Area (VNM-C).

The plenary of the Commission will commence its consideration of the recommendations prepared by the subcommissions established to consider the submissions made by Brazil in respect of the Brazilian Equatorial Margin (partial revised submission); Cuba in respect the eastern polygon in the Gulf of Mexico; and Iceland in respect of the western, southern and south-eastern parts of the Reykjanes Ridge (partial revised submission), which were transmitted to the Commission during the sixty‑second session.

This session will be the first under the revised pattern of annual meetings in New York, whereby the Commission meets for three sessions of five weeks each, including four weeks of plenary meetings, complemented by increased intersessional work.

Background

Established pursuant to article 2 of annex II to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Commission makes recommendations to coastal States on matters related to the establishment of the outer limits of their continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured, based on information submitted by those coastal States. The recommendations are based on the scientific data and other material provided by coastal States in relation to the implementation of article 76 of the Convention and do not prejudice matters relating to the delimitation of boundaries between States with opposite or adjacent coasts or prejudice the position of States that are parties to a land or maritime dispute, or application of other parts of the Convention or any other treaties. The limits of the continental shelf established by a coastal State on the basis of the recommendations are final and binding. In the case of disagreement by a coastal State with the recommendations of the Commission, the coastal State shall, within a reasonable time, make a revised or new submission to the Commission.

Under rule 23 of its rules of procedure (Public and private meetings), the meetings of the Commission, its subcommissions and subsidiary bodies are held in private, unless the Commission decides otherwise.

As required under the rules of procedure of the Commission, the executive summaries of all the submissions, including all charts and coordinates, have been made public by the Secretary‑General through continental shelf notifications circulated to Member States of the United Nations, as well as States parties to the Convention. The executive summaries are available on the Division’s website at: www.un.org/depts/los/clcs_new/clcs_home.htm. The summaries of recommendations adopted by the Commission are also available on the above-referenced website.

The Commission is a body of 21 experts in the field of geology, geophysics or hydrography serving in their personal capacities. Members of the Commission are elected for a term of five years by the Meeting of States Parties to the Convention having due regard to the need to ensure equitable geographical representation. Not fewer than three members shall be elected from each geographical region.

A by-election to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Mr. Brekke will be held at the thirty-fifth Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, scheduled to be convened from 23 to 27 June 2025. An election for another seat allocated to members from the Group of Eastern European States which has remained vacant would also be held on that occasion.

The Convention provides that the State party which submitted the nomination of a member of the Commission shall defray the expenses of that member while in performance of Commission duties. A voluntary trust fund for the purpose of defraying the cost of participation of the members of the Commission from developing countries has been established. It has facilitated the participation of several members of the Commission from developing countries in the sessions of the Commission.

The convening by the Secretary-General of the sessions of the Commission, with full conference services, including documentation, for the plenary parts of these sessions, is subject to approval by the General Assembly of the United Nations. The Assembly does so in its annual resolutions on oceans and the law of the sea, which also address other matters relevant to the work of the Commission and the conditions of service of its members.

For additional information on the work of the Commission see the website of the Division at: www.un.org/depts/los/index.htm. In particular, the most recent Statements by the Chair on the progress in the work of the Commission are available at: /www.un.org/depts/los/clcs_new/commission_documents.