Despite Deadly Russian Aerial Attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Speakers in Security Council Voice Hope Diplomatic Efforts towards Ceasefire Will Gain Ground

Fighting in Ukraine continues to claim innocent lives, envelop new areas and displace more civilians, the Security Council heard today, as many speakers expressed hope that diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire will gain ground despite the Russian Federation’s deadly attack on Kyiv just days ago.

“We have witnessed unrelenting, large-scale Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, resulting in a significant rise in civilian casualties,” reported Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. From 16 to 17 June, Russian Federation drones and missiles hit seven districts across Kyiv, killing at least 28 civilians and injuring more than 130 others. “This was one of the deadliest attacks on the capital in nearly a year,” he said. Further, seven oblasts were reportedly attacked with over 428 drones and missiles.

Nearly 50 Per Cent Rise in Civilian Casualties

“The levels of death and destruction risk dimming hope for an immediate ceasefire and threaten to undermine prospects for a lasting peace,” he stressed. Illustrating the dramatic escalation under way, he said that the number of civilian casualties in the first five months of 2025 was 47 per cent higher than in the same period in 2024. Escalating violence impacting civilians also continues to be reported — “albeit at a far lower level”, he noted — in bordering regions on the Russian Federation. He underscored: “Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law — wherever they occur.”

He went on to note “important diplomatic developments”, including a second meeting between Ukrainian and Russian Federation delegations on 2 June; an agreement for large-scale exchanges of prisoners of war, mortal remains and civilian detainees; and the recent exchange of sick, wounded and youth under 25. Welcoming the continuation of “all meaningful diplomatic efforts”, he urged the sides to make “tangible” progress towards a ceasefire. With renewed escalation on the ground — and crisis elsewhere — the international community must maintain focus on the urgent need for peace in Ukraine. He stressed: “We must redouble the efforts to ensure that the fragile diplomatic process is not only sustained, but becomes irreversible.”

Expanding on the human cost of failing to do so, Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, underscored: “Civilians have found no respite from continuing violence.” Over 20 per cent of Ukraine’s land is contaminated by mines or unexploded ordnance, making it the “most heavily contaminated country” since the Second World War, she said. Also highlighting 68 incidents of violence impacting humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities, she underlined the imperative to spare civilians — including humanitarian workers — and civilian objects. The reported use of anti-personnel landmines and cluster munitions is of special concern — “these weapons must be relegated to the past”, she stressed.

Nearly 13 Million People in Need of Assistance

“Vulnerabilities are deepening for nearly 13 million people in need of assistance,” she continued, adding that 3.7 million remain internally displaced and that there are almost 6 million Ukrainian people registered as refugees globally. While Ukraine’s Government continues to decree the mandatory evacuation of families with children from frontline villages, she observed that, “for some people living in these regions, attacks are so frequent that evacuations themselves become a risky prospect”. Despite that, over 450 humanitarian organizations reached an estimated 3.4 million people with life-saving assistance.

The priorities, she said, are people near the frontline, evacuations, emergency response after strikes and aid for the most vulnerable among the displaced. However, the 2025 Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan is only 31 per cent funded. Calling on the Council to ensure the protection of civilians — including humanitarian workers — she urged the organ to also sustain financial support, as declining funding trends are forcing programmes to close. Until the conflict is over, the Council must ensure that humanitarian concerns are a “central” part of discussions. But, above all, she underscored: “End this war.”

