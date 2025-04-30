Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2778 (2025)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) by nine days, until 9 May, apparently to allow more time for members to discuss the matter amid escalating tensions in the country.

The short-term technical rollover was unanimously adopted through resolution 2778 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2778 (2025)). It authorizes the Mission to continue to “use all necessary means to carry out its tasks” beyond its current mandate’s expiration on 30 April.

UNMISS was initially established for one year from 9 July 2011, under resolution 1996 (2011), with the intent to renew for further periods as needed. Since then, the Mission has been renewed consistently with the Council determining that “the situation in South Sudan continues to pose a threat to international peace and security in the region”.

The Council held a briefing on the country’s situation on 16 April. (See Press Release SC/16043.)