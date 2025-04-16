‘All Efforts Focused on Preventing Relapse into Widespread Conflict’ in South Sudan, United Nations Mission Head Tells Security Council

With ‘Lives at Stake’, UN Aid Official Calls for Funding ‘Commensurate with Need’

A sharp deterioration in South Sudan’s political and security situation threatens to undermine the peace gains achieved so far and plunge the country back into war, the Head of the UN Mission warned the Security Council today, stressing the need for all parties to cease hostilities and honour the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“All our efforts are now focused on preventing a relapse into widespread conflict and refocusing attention on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), told the 15-member body.

He said that the standoff between the two principal signatories of the Agreement has escalated into open military confrontation. The conflict can be traced back to early March in the Upper Nile State, when the White Army overran the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) garrison in Nasir. In the aftermath, air strikes targeting Nasir — allegedly involving devices containing incendiary fuel — inflicted significant casualties, including among women and children. On 7 March, an attack on a UNMISS helicopter in Nasir resulted in the death of a crew member and numerous South Sudanese military personnel.

Mr. Haysom said that the White Army and SSPDF in Upper Nile continue to mobilize and recruit children, while the deployment of Ugandan forces has further fuelled public fear. Meanwhile, senior Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in Opposition (SPLM-IO) figures have been systematically removed from official posts, detained or forced into hiding. “The arrest of First Vice-President, Riek Machar, reflects a new low,” he said.

Misinformation and hate speech are fuelling tensions in an atmosphere “darkly reminiscent” of the 2013 and 2016 conflicts, which claimed over 400,000 lives, he warned.

He urged both national and international stakeholders to work urgently towards securing a cessation of hostilities and safeguarding the integrity of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. UNMISS, he noted, has been actively engaged in efforts to broker a peaceful resolution, working closely with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The Security Council, he stressed, must call on all parties to uphold the ceasefire, honour the peace agreement and release detained military officials. In response to the deteriorating security environment, UNMISS has reinforced protection-of-civilians measures, including strengthening its presence at internally displaced persons sites in Juba and increasing its patrols and security at its bases.

As the crisis deepens, the Council must ensure the continuity of UNMISS’ mandate. “Another war is a risk South Sudan simply cannot afford, nor can the wider region,” he concluded.

Humanitarian Nightmare Must Be Averted

“If the political crisis is not averted, the humanitarian nightmare will become a reality very quickly,” warned Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Ms. Wosornu said that 9.3 million South Sudanese — translating to three quarters of the country’s population — need humanitarian assistance. The rising violence and displacement, she continued, which, since mid-February, has swept through the Upper Nile State, “have increased the exposure of women and girls to gender-based violence, including sexual violence, and exploitation”.

Close to 7.7 million people are acutely hungry, even as the World Food Programme has warned that vulnerable families in the country’s north-east region are at “a critical tipping point”, she said. The “unprecedented influx” of the 1.1 million returnees and refugees since April 2023 has “placed immense pressure on local services, food supplies and already-fragile infrastructure,” particularly in the Renk, Malakal and Aweil border areas.

“The window of opportunity must be seized to avert a humanitarian nightmare with a relapse of widespread conflict,” she added, calling on all stakeholders to work to prevent the country’s descent into chaos and the conflict’s spillover to neighbouring countries. With “lives at stake”, she called for funding that commensurate with high levels of needs and noted that the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires $1.7 billion to support nearly 5.4 million people in the country.

South Sudanese ‘Tired, Traumatized’

Highlighting the devastating impact of the violence on civilians, especially women and girls, Jackline Nasiwa, Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice, said that her organization has witnessed survivors of sexual violence in multiple regions, who are in desperate need of health services, psychosocial care and recognition for children born as a result of conflict-related sexual violence.

“The people of South Sudan are tired and traumatized and cannot heal in an environment of unending violence and political uncertainty,” she said. Underscoring the importance of inclusive peace processes, she pointed out the insufficient implementation of the 35 per cent quota for women’s participation, with only two women out of nine commissioners on the National Elections Commission and none at State High Committees. Highlighting the crucial role of UNMISS in preventing violence, she added that “it is essential to prioritize gender across implementation of UNMISS’ mandate”.

In the ensuing discussion, Council Members, namely the delegate from the United States, warned that the escalating political divisions in South Sudan threaten to bring the country back to broader conflict. The arrest of First Vice-President Reik Machar risks collapsing the entire peace process, she said, urging Council Members to pressure leaders on all sides to recommit to implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement. While commending the work of UNMISS, she admitted that the Mission “can only do so much” as “political and business elites” profit from South Sudan’s resources while 92 per cent of the population live in extreme poverty.

“The people of South Sudan have endured immense suffering,” echoed Sierra Leone’s delegate, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Somalia. Bombardments of areas occupied by civilians are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, he went on to say, calling for an independent investigation into crimes committed. “We urge South Sudanese authorities to place the interests of the people above all else,” he stressed.

France’s delegate, Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, joined the appeal to de-escalate, calling on authorities to “go back to the spirit of dialogue and commitment in the interest of the people”. “There have to be free and transparent elections,” he continued, stressing the need for progress in the revitalization of the Agreement, the deployment of necessary forces and the drafting of the Constitution in an inclusive manner that allows for full participation of women in charting the country’s future.

Panama’s delegate also condemned violence against civilians, particularly sexual violence against women and children, and called on the authorities to investigate these crimes, “guarantee accountability and adopt measures to protect people”. Guyana’s representative, speaking also for Slovenia in their capacity as informal co-focal points on conflict and hunger in the Council, said that the situation in South Sudan is particularly worrisome as several crises — a cholera outbreak, limited food supply and devasting floods — are all plaguing the region at once. Echoing a similar viewpoint, the delegate from the Republic of Korea warned about the risk of regional escalation and the “threat of [a] ripple effect of South Sudan’s situation to the Horn of Africa, which is already a region burdened by multiple conflicts”.

Broad Support for UN Mission

Several delegates said UNMISS is a force of stability in South Sudan, with the delegates of Pakistan and the United Kingdom emphasizing that the flare-up in tensons serves as a reminder of the importance of the Mission as a peace partner. As the Council gets ready to renew UNMISS’ mandate, Greece’s delegate observed, “we see must see to it that the Mission has the necessary means at its disposal to address developments of the situation on the ground”. He condemned the loss of UN personnel and recurrent freedom of movement restrictions for the blue helmets, urging all parties to address these violations.

The delegates from Slovenia and China echoed condemnations of the 7 March attack on an UNMISS helicopter, with the former reiterating that the attack may constitute a war crime and those responsible must be held to account. The latter reiterated that “no attacks targeting peacekeepers are acceptable” and highlighted the importance of regional mediation, the involvement of IGAD and the African Union and the prioritizing of “African solutions to African issues”.

Peace Agreement ‘Most Viable Path Forward’

Council members also highlighted the Revitalized Peace Agreement as the “most viable path forward”, with Denmark’s delegate urging South Sudan to put its people first and allow the Panel of the Wise, which leads the African Union delegation, to mediate without interference. “We cannot allow the world’s youngest nation and its people to endure the horrors of war, once again,” he said.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said that the situation in South Sudan is under control of the current Government. Citing President Salva Kiir’s assurances of “not allowing the country to slide into the abyss of renewed civil war”, he stressed that the Council’s “common objective” should be to support stabilization efforts by the South Sudanese authorities, “rather than stocking unnecessary tensions”. Further steps towards reconciliation should be undertaken “with assistance and mediation of those parties who are trusted by the South Sudanese themselves”, he added.

The representative of South Sudan, expressing condolences and condemnation of the 7 March attack on the UNMISS helicopter, called for a full investigation to hold those responsible accountable. “Despite the challenges, we are moving forward,” she said, noting her Government’s pledge to ensure that peace is not only preserved, but strengthened. The African Union, IGAD and UNMISS “have stood beside us since our independence and we remain grateful to their partnership in our journey to peace”.

She said South Sudan’s Government continues to strengthen national policing and justice and accountability mechanisms. “The arrest of Dr. Machar and several [SPLM-IO] members and officials has triggered fears of reversal in the peace process,” she admitted. However, President Silva Kiir has assured South Sudan’s people that “we must not return to war and that we must remain fully committed to the Revitalized Peace Agreement”.

Over 6 million people in South Sudan are at risk of acute food insecurities, she said. The situation is made worse by the conflict in Sudan, the cholera outbreak and climate shocks. “We will not allow short-term grievances to undermine the long aspiration of our people,” she said.

* The 9898th Meeting was closed.