Security Council Strongly Condemns Ongoing Offensives by M23 Rebel Movement in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2772 (2025)

The Security Council today strongly condemned ongoing offensives by the 23 March Movement, or M23, in the North and South Kivu provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, deciding that M23 shall immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from areas it controls and fully reverse the establishment of illegitimate parallel administrations in that country’s territory.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2773 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2773(2025)), the Council — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — also called on the Rwanda Defence Force to cease support to M23 and immediately withdraw from the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo without preconditions. Further, it strongly urged Kinshasa and Kigali to return to diplomatic talks, supported all initiatives and contributions to this end and reaffirmed the critical role of both the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

Through the resolution, the Council additionally called for the cessation of support provided by Kinshasa’s military forces to specific armed groups — particularly the Democratic Liberation Forces of Rwanda, or FDLR — as well as urgent implementation of commitments to neutralize that group. The organ also demanded that all parties facilitate the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to populations in need. To that end, it called on all parties to urgently open temporary humanitarian corridors in North and South Kivu.

By other terms, the Council reaffirmed its full support to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and emphasized that any attempts to undermine the Mission’s ability to implement its mandate will not be tolerated. As well, the Council condemned the systematic illicit exploitation and trafficking of natural resources in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and reaffirmed its strong commitment to that country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

Text Sends Clear Message There Is No Military Solution to Conflict

Speaking after the adoption, the representative of France, the text’s author, said that it delivers a clear message: “There is no military solution to the conflict in the east of the DRC [Democratic Republic of the Congo]; the offensive carried out by M23 — supported by Rwanda — must be put to an end.” Further, Rwandan forces must withdraw from Congolese territory without delay, and MONUSCO must be able to carry out its mandate without obstruction. Stating that the Council must speak clearly alongside regional initiatives, he welcomed that the organ “has risen to its responsibility”.

Delegates Stress African-Led Initiatives Must Be Supported

On those initiatives, Algeria’s representative recalled a recent statement by the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, which clearly emphasized that political settlement is the only way to end the conflict. “As Africans who hold their continent dear”, he stressed the need to support regional mediation efforts. Further, he said that all external actors must end their negative interventions, also noting the legacy of the bygone colonial era — as well as current “looting and plundering”.

“The illegal exploitation of natural resources remains a key driver of instability in the region,” added the representative of Sierra Leone, urging greater adherence to relevant international frameworks to prevent the financing of armed groups. He also joined others in underscoring that dialogue is the only sustainable path to lasting stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On that, he observed: “Talking to adversaries is hard — perhaps a taboo for some — but we do not make peace with friends.”

Also underlining the importance of dialogue, Somalia’s representative pointed out that “experience has taught us that silencing the guns in Africa does not begin with finger-pointing”. A sustainable solution must emerge through inclusive dialogue and regional cooperation, “rather than through measures that might inadvertently complicate existing peace initiatives”, he said. Adding that the recent proposed convergence of the Luanda and Nairobi processes “represents a significant step forward in regional cooperation”, he called on the Council to ensure that international engagement “aligns with and reinforces existing African-led initiatives”.

In that vein, the representative of China, Council President for February, spoke in his national capacity to express support for “solving African issues the African way”. Further, he said that Council resolutions should be “designed to support regional processes” and “build synergy with mediation efforts at the regional level”. He added: “The Great Lakes region is at a critical juncture, and to stand on the side of peace is our shared responsibility.”

“We must not let everything unravel before our eyes,” urged Pakistan’s representative, also emphasizing that today’s text — “most importantly” — welcomes and supports regional efforts and processes to bring peace to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Welcoming the consensus achieved, he said that the resolution reaffirms the Council’s commitment to that country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and “upholds the fundamental principles of the UN Charter”.

Resolution Supports UN Charter

“This is a resolution in support of the Charter of the United Nations,” said the representative of the Russian Federation, stressing: “This needs to be fulfilled by the parties without delay.” The hostilities must end, lives must be saved, ordinary people must be able to return to their homes and Kigali and Kinshasa must, once again, sit at the negotiating table. Adding that the parties must implement, in good faith, measures “agreed upon by Africans at the highest level”, he warned: “Otherwise, the region will be faced with yet another brutal war, with colossal human casualties.”

“The entire DRC is now at stake, and the situation literally stands on the brink of a full-scale regional war,” warned the representative of the Republic of Korea. He, too, stressed that there can be no military solution to this conflict and urged both Kinshasa and Kigali to urgently return to meaningful diplomatic dialogue. Both countries, stressed Guyana’s representative, must implement their commitments under the Luanda and Nairobi processes and abide by the decisions of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.

For his part, Panama’s representative underlined his country’s “unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo”. Urging M23 to immediately cease its hostilities there, the representative of the United Kingdom stressed: “No Member States should impede this.” He also underscored that, if the parties do not fully abide by today’s resolution, “this Council will need to consider further action”.

On accountability, the representative of the United States reported that her Government has imposed sanctions on James Kabarebe, Rwandan Minister of State for Regional Integration, and M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, as well as two of the latter’s companies. She added that, while it is necessary to support African solutions for African problems — and regional countries have a high stake in preventing an all-out war in the Great Lakes region — African-led responses must not preclude swift action from the Council.

Kinshasa’s Delegate Says Council’s Paralysis for Three Weeks Gave Rwandan Defence Force ‘Free Rein’ to Illegally Occupy Democratic Republic of the Congo

However, the representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, pointed out that “three weeks had to elapse for the Council to speak unanimously about this subject”. “In this particular case,” he added, “the Council’s paralysis gave free rein to the illegal occupation of DRC territory by the [Rwandan Defence Force] and their supporters.” Nevertheless, the Council has now acted, and he thanked the organ’s members on behalf of his Government and “all of the boys and girls of the DRC”. He urged that today’s resolution be implemented immediately to offer respite to those in occupied areas — “they are paying the highest price and bearing the brunt of this military adventure”.

Kigali’s Speaker Concerned by ‘Unprecedented Intimidation of African Voices’ in Council

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s delegate expressed concern about “the unprecedented intimidation of African voices” in the Council, stating: “This speaks volumes about the [Democratic Republic of the Congo] and its belief that the solution to their inter-Congolese conflict will come from actors from outside the continent — most of whom are at the historical root cause of this conflict.” He also urged the Council to reflect on the question: “How did we end up here?” Any outcome that does not consider Rwanda’s security challenges and ignores the legitimate grievances of the Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese — the root of M23’s existence — will not help resolve the conflict, he stressed.

For his part, Angola’s representative called for an immediate ceasefire and resumed dialogue, adding that there is no military solution to the dire security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We need to uphold and consolidate the deliverables of the Luanda process,” he stressed, welcoming the draft resolution “as a significant step in the right direction”. The Council has a responsibility to assist the people and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to prevent further escalation of the conflict. “We need to save lives and stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians,” he added, emphasizing the need to “promote African solutions to African problems”.