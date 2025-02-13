As Tentative Reduction in Hostilities Opens Door for More De-escalation, Sustainable Resolution to Yemen Conflict ‘Still Possible’, Special Envoy Tells Security Council

Yemen is standing at another critical juncture, and the choices made today will determine its future, the Organization’s senior official told the Security Council today, underscoring the collective responsibility to create the space for a mediated solution.

“A sustainable resolution to this conflict is still possible,” said Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, highlighting a significant, albeit fragile, development in the Middle East with the ceasefire in Gaza. The tentative reduction in hostilities — a cessation of attacks by Ansar Allah on vessels in the Red Sea and targets in Israel — along with the release of the crew of the MV Galaxy Leader, offer a foundation for further de-escalation.

“Yet, while we welcome this reprieve, we must also acknowledge the magnitude of challenges still facing Yemen,” he stressed, citing the fourth wave of arbitrary detentions of United Nations staff, conducted by Ansar Allah last month, as “a deeply troubling development”. He called for their immediate and unconditional release and an investigation of the death — while detained by Ansar Allah — of a UN colleague working for the World Food Programme (WFP).

He further voiced concern over a continuation of military activity in Yemen, with reports of the movement of reinforcements and equipment towards the front lines, and shelling, drone attacks and infiltration attempts by Ansar Allah on multiple front lines, including Abyan, Al Dhale’, Lahj, Ma’rib, Sa’dah, Shabwa and Ta’iz. He called on the parties to refrain from military posturing and retaliatory measures that could lead to further tension and risk plunging Yemen back into conflict. His Office urges parties to de-escalate tensions and take concrete confidence-building measures through the Military Coordination Committee, he said.

On Yemen’s rapidly deteriorating economic situation, he pointed to prolonged blackouts in Government-controlled areas. Moreover, the continued depreciation of the Yemeni riyal has sent the cost of essential goods soaring, “making simply surviving a challenge for millions”. For many families, food, medicine and fuel have become unaffordable. In Ansar Allah-controlled territories, ordinary Yemenis also struggle to afford basic commodities. “These hardships are symptoms of the failure to achieve a sustainable political resolution,” he observed, adding that “without the prospect of peace, there can be no prosperity”.

He detailed his engagement with the parties to the conflict to advance sustainable, achievable and practical solutions that will benefit the Yemeni population, as well as with civil society representatives — including youth and women — to incorporate local-level perspectives into the peace process. “Only a political settlement of the conflict will support the Yemenis in their aspirations for lasting peace,” he stated.

19.5 Million People in Yemen Need Humanitarian Support

Painting a grim picture of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, with 19.5 million people in need of support, Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that 64 per cent of the population are unable to meet their food needs, while 3.2 million children are out of school. Half of all children under the age of five are acutely malnourished, dying at a horrific rate mainly from preventable conditions. While humanitarian operations continue despite significant risks, he stressed that humanitarian partners cannot operate without guarantees of their safety.

“Globally, humanitarians are overstretched, underfunded and under attack,” he said, noting that operations have been temporarily paused in Sa’ada Governorate due to safety risks. Urging the Council to get UN and civil society staff released, he also called for more funding “to deliver for those we serve”, stressing that political and security decisions should not punish affected communities by limiting the flow of essential commodities into Yemen. “This is a tough place for us to deliver humanitarian support, and a tough place for you to get the political judgements right,” he added.

Council Members Echo Call for Investigation into Death of World Food Programme (WFP) Staff Member, Stress Aid Workers Must Never Be Targeted

In the ensuing discussion, Council members echoed Mr. Grundberg’s call for a swift, transparent and thorough investigation into the death of a WFP staff member in Houthi detention earlier this week and the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained.

“These detentions are directly shrinking the humanitarian operating environment at a time when we continue to see an alarming deterioration in the humanitarian situation,” said the United Kingdom’s delegate.

“Humanitarians must never be a target,” concurred Slovenia’s representative, adding that attacks on them are attacks on the most vulnerable Yemenis. Referencing the recently published 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, he stated: “The spectre of famine is never far from the Yemeni people.”

Concerns Raised over Food Insecurity

Yemen is experiencing extreme levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, cholera and marginalization of the most vulnerable groups, especially women and children, observed his counterpart from Greece. He cautioned that further deterioration would have “disastrous effects” on that country’s population.

Amid soaring food insecurity in Yemen, “we have a responsibility to act”, said Denmark’s delegate, noting Copenhagen’s contribution of $13.5 million to the life-saving efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), WFP and the Yemen Humanitarian Fund.

Panama, said that country’s representative, has also contributed to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund. Further, he underscored the key role of the meetings held by the Humanitarian Affairs Office in the country’s economic recovery and stability.

However, Pakistan’s delegate emphasized that “this crisis necessitates a well-coordinated and robust international response”, urging States to enhance their contributions to Yemen’s 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Focus on Precarious Security Situation and Houthi Threats

Many speakers focused on the precarious security situation in Yemen and the Houthi threats to international peace and security.

“As the Middle East stands at a perilous crossroad, Yemen remains mired in a fragile balance between conflict and stability,” observed the speaker for the Republic of Korea, adding that the navigational choices of the coming months will determine “whether the country moves towards lasting peace and stability or slides back into deepening crisis”.

Echoing the ambiguity of the recent developments in Yemen, the representative of Somalia — also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone — said they highlight “both progress and challenges”. While he recognized efforts to improve humanitarian corridors in the Houthi-controlled areas, he emphasized the need for unhindered access across all regions. Expressing support for diplomatic actions to safeguard the Red Sea as a zone of peace and cooperation, he said a stable and peaceful Yemen is critical for broader regional security.

France’s delegate attributed the primary responsibility for the regional crisis to the Houthis, whose actions further worsen the humanitarian situation in Yemen. Stressing that the international community needs to relaunch the political process, he said that the unity of the Presidential Leadership Council is essential and called for inclusive negotiations, with the participation of civil society and women.

The United States’ representative stressed that Iran’s continued and unprecedented provision of weapons components, financial support and training and technical assistance to the Houthis for over a decade violates the arms embargo this Council imposed on the group. Accordingly, she called on Council members to press Iran’s leaders to stop arming, funding and training the Houthis, “without which they would not be able to launch attacks that disrupt navigational rights and freedoms and put innocent civilians in harm’s way”. Noting Washington, D.C.’s, initiation of a process to consider designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, she also called for targeted sanctions against that group.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, meanwhile, warned that the process to include the Houthis on the United States’ list of terrorist organizations can impede humanitarian work and negatively impact the negotiations process. Expressing hope that this initiative is undertaken by the new administration “in a rush”, he added: “Otherwise, the blame for undermining efforts to establish a long-hoped-for peace in Yemen will be laid at Washington’s door.”

Political Resolution is Key, with Regional Countries Facilitating Dialogue

“No matter how the situation evolves, the Yemeni issue should be resolved politically,” emphasized the representative of China, Council President for February, speaking in his national capacity. While noting that UN support would help break the political deadlock and relaunch the political process, he urged regional countries to facilitate dialogue.

Yemen’s Speaker Says Iranian-Backed Houthi War to Blame for Economic Crisis, Urging States to Dry Up Houthi Financing

The representative of Yemen underscored that the Yemeni people are suffering from the repercussions of a “tremendous” economic crisis, caused by the Tehran-supported Houthi war. The Presidential Leadership Council is open to all efforts to address the crisis, he said, adding the Government also called for the transfer of international agencies’ headquarters to the temporary capital Aden. Stressing that “peace remains the obvious strategic option,” he reiterated the Government’s commitment to the 22 April 2022 truce.

While “the window for peace cannot be shut when there is a genuine partner”, he said that the Government cannot accept an armed group fighting with the State, claiming its “divine” right to rule the country. Efforts to end the conflict cannot succeed until the Houthis stop their extortion, he observed, urging States to “dry up the group’s financing”. Noting that the Government is trying to restore State institutions and implement reforms to curb the repercussions of terrorist attacks on oil facilities, he welcomed Washington, D.C.’s. decision to list the Houthis as a foreign terrorist group. “Despite all challenges and difficulties, hope remains in the ability of the Yemeni people to overcome this crisis”, he concluded.