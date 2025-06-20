Window to Prevent Catastrophic Escalation between Iran, Israel Has Not Yet Closed, Under-Secretary-General Tells Security Council, Urging Cessation of Hostilities

Warning that further escalation between Israel and Iran could “ignite a fire that no one can control”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on both parties to “give peace a chance” during an emergency meeting of the Security Council — where Israeli and Iranian delegations exchanged sharp accusations of aggression and fuelling instability across the region.

“We are not drifting towards crisis — we are racing towards it,” warned the United Nations chief, emphasizing: “There are moments when the direction taken will shape not only the fate of nations, but the future of humanity. This is such a moment.”

The central question of this conflict is the nuclear question, Mr. Guterres said. While Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, there is “a trust gap”, he added. And the only way to bridge that gap is through diplomacy that establishes a credible and verifiable solution — including full access to inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He urged the Council to act with unity and urgency and the international community to rally behind the sole path that can deliver lasting peace: diplomacy grounded in international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that the window to prevent a catastrophic escalation and achieve a peaceful resolution has not yet closed, welcoming the talks between the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Iran in Geneva today. “We must pursue every possible opportunity to de-escalate, to cease the hostilities, to settle disputes by peaceful means,” she urged, stressing that “the imperative for diplomacy has seldom been greater”.

Detailing the destruction on both sides, she noted that Israel has struck more than 100 sites in Iran, including nuclear facilities, military bases and civilian areas in Tehran and Isfahan. Iran reports at least 224 deaths — mostly civilians — with unofficial estimates even higher. In response, Iranian strikes have killed 24 and injured over 900 in Israel, damaging homes, infrastructure and displacing residents.

The crisis has also led to airspace closures, fuel shortages and mounting regional tensions, with missile launches from Yemen and disruptions across Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. “Any further expansion of the conflict could have enormous consequences for the region,” she cautioned.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, said that his agency has been closely monitoring the situation at Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel began its strikes one week ago. Updating the Council on the situation at several nuclear enrichment facilities and sites including in Natanz, Esfahan and Bushehr, among others, he warned that attacks can have very serious consequences for civilian lives. “Any action against the Tehran Nuclear Research Reactor could also have severe consequences, potentially for large areas of the city of Tehran and its inhabitants,” he cautioned.

IAEA will remain present in Iran and inspections will resume as required by Iran’s safeguard obligations. “The safety of our inspectors is of utmost importance,” he added, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint. IAEA will not stand idle during this conflict. He urged the Council to support the Agency’s work and called on the Iranian regulatory authorities to continue their constructive dialogue with it. “Nuclear facilities and material must not be shrouded by the fog of war,” he added.

Council members in the ensuing discussion condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure on both sides, with several speakers, including that of China’s delegation, stressing that Israel’s actions violate international law and jeopardize the sovereignty and security of Iran. “The international community, especially major countries with influence, must make every effort to cool down the situation — not the opposite,” he added.

Pakistan’s delegate, warning of a humanitarian crisis on both sides, said that attacks on nuclear facilities for peaceful purposes are deplorable. Both Pakistan and Algeria’s delegations framed the crisis within regional context, pointing out that Israel’s assault on Gaza and myriad international law violations have pushed regional tensions to the brink. If the presence of international inspectors from IAEA cannot guarantee protection of nuclear installations, then the entire credibility of the nuclear non-proliferation regime is called into question, Algeria’s representative said.

“We cannot deny the obvious facts,” emphasized the representative of the Russian Federation, noting that Israel launched its attack on Iran on the eve of a new round of indirect talks between Washington, D.C., and Tehran. This act, he said, not only demonstrated blatant disregard for ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, it showed contempt for its key ally, the United States, which had until recently voiced support for a negotiated compromise. He emphasized that no Member State is under more stringent IAEA oversight than Iran. Yet today, the United States — along with the United Kingdom, France and Germany — is once again attempting to convince the international community of unfounded claims that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons.

“It is not too late for the Government of Iran to do the right thing,” said the delegate of the United States. Iran’s leadership must completely abandon its nuclear ambitions. The Government of Iran has called for Israel’s destruction and for “death to America” and has enabled Houthi rebels to destabilize global trade and launch missiles against Israel. “Enough is enough,” she said. Iran is the principal source of instability and terror in the Middle East. The United States will continue to stand with Israel. Iran has all that it needs to develop a nuclear weapon — all it needs is the word of their supreme leader, she added.

Any decision by Iran to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty would be an unprecedented escalation, said France’s delegate. “There can be no military solution to the Iranian nuclear matter,” he added, urging Tehran to finally take the opportunity for a negotiated diplomatic solution while there is still time. The representative of the United Kingdom recalled that her delegation — together with France and Germany — has pursued a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear programme, underscoring that “military action cannot put an end to Iran’s nuclear capabilities”. She also added that the United Kingdom did not participate and is not participating in Israel’s strikes. “We have deployed assets including jets to the region as a defensive and precautionary measure only,” she emphasized.

Several speakers, including from Slovenia, Greece, Republic of Korea and Denmark, also expressed concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme. Slovenia’s representative pointed out that IAEA “still cannot confirm or deny” the exclusively peaceful nature of the nuclear programme. Greece’s delegate stressed that Iran “can never be allowed” to develop a nuclear weapon. “The stakes are too high for regional security,” he added. Denmark’s delegate echoed that sentiment, saying that the fact that IAEA cannot provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear programme is solely peaceful is extremely concerning. The Republic of Korea’s delegate said that as a country that has long faced mounting nuclear threats from its neighbour, Seoul understands the complexity of the situation. However, the protection of civilians in armed conflict is not optional.

Several other speakers, including from Sierra Leone, Somalia and Guyana, said that there is still room for diplomacy as they expressed concerns over the conflict spilling over into the wider region. “This is a time for statesmanship, not brinkmanship,” said Sierra Leone’s representative, urging all parties to recommit to diplomatic channels. Somalia’s delegate, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressed support for the establishment of a Middle East free of nuclear weapons — without exception. The region cannot be plummeted into a deeper crisis, added Guyana’s delegate — Council President for the month of June and speaking her national capacity — adding that a Member State’s right to self-defence does not absolve them from their responsibility under international law.

“Without the support and protection of certain Western States — especially the United States — Israel could not have carried out this aggression with such impunity,” said the representative of Iran, adding that “their complicity must be recorded by history”. He criticized the IAEA Director General for remaining silent despite Iran’s repeated warnings about threats to its safeguarded nuclear facilities, stating that such silence undermines the Agency’s credibility and neutrality. Reaffirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, he stressed that it remains under the most extensive IAEA inspections and that Iran has long advocated for the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. In contrast, he said, Israel — possessing undeclared nuclear weapons — refuses to accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and obstructs regional disarmament efforts.

“The Security Council must act now,” he urged, reiterating his country’s call for the 15-member organ to: determine that Israel’s use of force and armed attacks constitute a breach of the peace and acts of aggression under Article 39 of the Charter; adopt binding measures under Chapter VII to halt the aggression and prevent its recurrence; clearly condemn the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the targeting of its safeguarded nuclear facilities; and address the risk of broader regional conflict, particularly the unlawful involvement of a third country. “Inaction will embolden the aggressor, undermine international law and send a message of dangerous impunity to the world,” he warned.

Israel’s delegate, addressing Iran’s delegate, asked “how dare” he ask the international community for protection “from the consequences of your own genocidal agenda”. For years, the Iranian regime has publicly called for the destruction of Israel and the United States. “Your Government has attempted the assassination of [Israel] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and [United States] President [Donald J.] Trump,” he said to his Iranian counterpart. “Now with innocent blood still dripping from your hands you come here asking for sympathy,” he went on. “You are not a victim, you are not even a diplomat — you are a wolf pretending to be a diplomat,” he added.

Iran launched a ballistic missile against an Israeli hospital that treats Jews, Muslims and Christians. Iran did it on purpose — a calculated attempt to kill civilians. Iran is developing missiles that will be able to reach any European capital, and then possibly New York and Washington, D.C. Iran has lied to IAEA. “There is no greater threat to international peace and security than a nuclear Iran,” he also said. The Iranian regime has funded Hizbullah, Hamas, the Houthis and criminal networks all over the world. Operation Rising Lion was launched to neutralize an existential threat. “Every measure is taken to minimize civilian harm,” he said. “Israel will not stop until Iran’s nuclear weapons programme is dismantled,” he stated.

Iraq’s representative said that Israel’s attacks against Iran have forced his country to take the precautionary decision to close its airspace, “which caused economic losses in the transportation and tourism sectors”, adding that Iraq submitted an official complaint to the presidency of the Security Council on 13 June. Shortly before today’s session, 50 Israeli warplanes coming from the Syrian and Jordanian borders violated Iraq’s airspaces and its territorial integrity, he reported. “The continuation and geographical expansion of the war, or the involvement of new actors in this war, all threaten to turn it into a comprehensive regional conflict that jeopardizes stability of the entire region,” he warned.

The representative of Kuwait, speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, reiterated the importance of respecting State sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, good neighbourly relations and refraining from the use of force, while also stressing the need to protect maritime security and international trade routes, including oil facilities in Gulf countries.

Türkiye’s delegate said that energy security — which is inseparable from national security — is now under severe threat. “Strikes in one of the world’s most sensitive regions for the oil trade risk supply shortages and extreme price volatility,” he said.