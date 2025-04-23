Mining Companies Must Obtain Free, Prior, Informed Consent, Partner with Indigenous Peoples to Ensure Responsible, Ethical Land Use, Speakers Tell Permanent Forum

Mining companies must obtain free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous Peoples when pursuing projects on their ancestral lands, speakers emphasized at the 2025 session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues — a high-level advisory body to the Economic and Social Council. Participants also discussed how partnerships can mobilize adequate development finance for Indigenous communities.

The session opened on 21 April and runs through 2 May under the theme “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges”.

A panel discussion in the morning examined how the extraction of critical minerals — vital for the global transition to renewable energy — has affected Indigenous Peoples, whose lands and territories often contain these essential resources.

The Permanent Forum has before it a related study (document E/C.19/2025/6), titled “The rights of Indigenous Peoples in the context of critical minerals to ensure a just transition”, which was introduced Forum member Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim (Chad).

Responsible Extraction of Critical Minerals Key for Renewable Energy Transition

Zénon Ngay Mukongo, Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said that the extraction of minerals and raw materials “in a new era has become a major problem, creating new social and environmental risks”. For his country, natural resources have increasingly become the cause of bloody conflict. “Neighbouring countries have financed military expenditures from the benefits of exploiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s natural resources,” he said. The African country is rich in natural resources including diamonds, wood, coffee and oil. “However, these vast resources have not benefited the Congolese people,” he stated.

Blood diamonds fuel conflicts, civil wars and violations of human rights, he continued. They have contributed to the financing of recent conflicts in Africa, which has led to the death and displacement of millions of people. Foreign businesses rarely control the origin of minerals and often work directly with armed groups. The links with these networks have allowed perpetrators to “clandestinely take natural resources out of the country” and further commit human rights violations. He noted the Government’s recent reforms of the sector, noting that violations could lead to hefty fines or jail time. “The new code seeks to give local populations a greater role in the mineral industry of the country,” he added.

Scott Sellwood, Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, emphasized the critical role of respecting Indigenous rights — especially free, prior and informed consent — in responsible mining practices. “Free, prior, informed consent is a key safeguard that’s grounded in international law,” he said. Speaking from a backdrop of historical injustices and systemic exclusion of Indigenous Peoples, he explained that the Initiative’s board, in consultation with various stakeholders, developed the world’s first definition of “responsible mining”. This standard is grounded in existing international norms, such as the UN Declaration, International Labour Organization conventions, and International Finance Corporation performance standards.

The Initiative does not lower standards or create new laws, but instead promotes best practices and transparency, he said, noting that today, over 100 companies participate in it, covering more than 50 minerals across 35 countries. In the context of the global energy transition and increasing demand for minerals, respecting Indigenous consent is essential — not just morally or legally, but for reducing conflict, protecting the environment, strengthening relationships, and ensuring supply chain security. He urged the private sector to align with Indigenous demands for responsible and ethical sourcing.

Mining Sector’s Negative Track Record of Land Grabbing, Human Rights Violations Must End

Sara Olsvig, Inuit in Greenland, spoke in her capacity as International Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, noting that the history of the mining sector has a “very negative track record” for Indigenous Peoples in terms of land grabbing, resource grabbing and “violations of our rights”. There is a big push to move the world away from the use of fossil fuel. “Even though we have an overarching and shared goal of moving away from fossil fuels, this cannot happen by repeating the mistakes of the past,” she added. Human rights must be at the core of all mineral value chains. “This is a strong principle that we indigenous people must hold on to in the full implementation of our human rights,” she said.

Indigenous peoples must have a seat at the table, including in various global processes on mining and mineral extraction, she stressed, calling on all Member States to ramp up their “science production, knowledge production” that focuses on critical energy transition minerals. “We cannot back down from the rights that are already affirmed,” she said. On the issue of minerals, she said Indigenous Peoples have a right to pursue or not pursue that development. “We have a right to say yes or no,” she added.

In the discussion that followed, Haajarah Ahmed of the International Council on Mining and Metals acknowledged the traditional territories of the Lenape people, stressing that the industry organization sets voluntary standards for responsible mining. Tara Shea, of the Mining Association of Canada, said that over 520 formal agreements between mining companies and Indigenous communities in her country cover employment, procurement, environmental stewardship, and cultural heritage protection. Dan Benoit, representing the Copper Mark, stressed the importance of trust in relations, stating: “Mother Earth will continue to bless us and provide for our needs, including food, water, medicines, shelter and a modest livelihood. In return, she trusts that we will also do the right thing and protect her.”

Calls for Transparency, Accountability in Project Financing

The representative of Finland, also speaking for Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, called for joint efforts to establish a mechanism that shows more commitment to the rights of Indigenous Peoples when discussing and financing projects that concern them. The Nordic countries have a long history of applying a human rights-based approach in development and underlining the need for corporate transparency and accountability. A representative from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that “Indigenous Peoples often bear the brunt of mining costs while profits flow to shareholders, amplified through tax evasion and illicit financial flows”. He urged States to align national policies with international obligations to ensure fairness and promote human rights-centered economies.

Panel Discussion: Challenges in Securing Financial Resources for Indigenous People to Participate Effectively in International, Regional Decision-making

An afternoon panel discussion focused on the significant challenges Indigenous Peoples face in securing the financial resources necessary to participate effectively in decision-making at international and regional levels. The Permanent Forum had before it a related study (document E/C.19/2025/3), titled “International financial architecture and the rights of Indigenous Peoples”, introduced by Forum member Darío José Mejía Montalvo (Colombia).

Indigenous People No Longer Viewed as Risks but as Essential Partners

Benoit Bosquet, representing the World Bank Group, delivered three-part keynote remarks focusing on the recent report, the Bank’s past efforts on Indigenous economic inclusion, and future initiatives. First, he praised the report for its strength and insight, highlighting key paragraphs that mark a significant shift in the development paradigm. Noting that Indigenous Peoples were once viewed by financial institutions as “risks” to development, he welcomed the evolution towards recognizing them as essential partners.

He said that paragraph 64 refers to Indigenous Peoples needing to be considered as key allies. “This is such a departure from where we as a financial institution… Fifteen years ago multilateral development banks tended to consider Indigenous Peoples as a risk factor in development projects.” Hence, “we are in a situation where we need each other badly”, he stressed, adding: “I see [the] need for urgently implementing everywhere tripartite alliance between Government, Indigenous authorities and financial institutions.” Paragraph 75, he said, also stresses the importance of strategic partnerships and direct financial flows to Indigenous Peoples, while paragraph 47 acknowledges progress made through the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility — once met with protest, now a symbol of cooperation.

Second, the speaker reviewed ongoing efforts by the Bank to improve Indigenous inclusion. “We’re not perfect, for sure,” he said, adding: “We have made many mistakes, and unfortunately, more mistakes will be made in the future that Indigenous Peoples call out. But we have made progress.” Since adopting its Environmental and Social Framework in 2018, including Standard 7 on Indigenous Peoples, the Bank now applies the principle of free, prior and informed consent in relevant projects. He mentioned several initiatives, including the Forest Carbon Partnership’s capacity-building programme, the Dedicated Grant Mechanism enabling Indigenous-managed climate finance, and the “eNABLE” programme that promotes fair benefit-sharing and gender equality in emission reduction agreements.

Third, he shared forward-looking developments. In Peru, the Bank is supporting the new “Grupo Perú” alliance involving Government and Indigenous actors in REDD [Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation] plus projects. The Bank is also advising on the Tropical Forest Forever Facility promoted by Brazil and other countries, potentially unlocking significant finance for Indigenous communities. Lastly, he announced a promising partnership in Colombia to establish an Indigenous Peoples bank — an innovative mechanism for culturally aligned, reimbursable investments that support Indigenous development and environmental goals, underscoring the transformative potential of these collaborations.

Indigenous Peoples Participation in Multilateral System Key to Achieving Lasting Results

In the ensuing discussion, the representative of Spain said the presence of Indigenous Peoples in the multilateral system is “extremely important to achieve lasting results”. Madrid, in the past 30 years, has implemented various projects designed together with Indigenous movements and associations, including within the international financial architecture. Ukraine’s delegate said that the creation of an equitable international financial architecture is essential but impossible if “you have Member States disregard the rights of Indigenous Peoples”. In 2014, the Russian Federation invaded and occupied Crimea which has historically belonged to the Crimean Tatars people, he said. In 2021, Ukraine adopted a law on Indigenous people, recognizing that they are an integral part of Ukraine, but is unable to implement this legislation at the moment.

Indigenous Women Need Greater Voice

A representative speaking on behalf the First Peoples of the Australia Caucus said that as it stands now, the system does not support Indigenous women. “My grandmothers had no voice; I’m determined that my daughters will,” she added. To finance Indigenous Peoples’ work is to finance Indigenous women’s care. Australia’s delegate also spoke, acknowledging the importance of enhancing financing and removing barriers to the participation of Indigenous Peoples. A representative of the Union of Indigenous People of the Tomsk region said she “represents one of the smallest Indigenous Peoples of Russia, and our nation continues to confront serious socioeconomic and cultural challenges.” Financing is distributed on a biased approach. “Holidays and festivals are financed but the economic activities of Indigenous Peoples do not receive support,” she added.

Independent, Unbiased Media Key to Presenting Indigenous Peoples Story Fully and Accurately

The representative of the Native American Journalists Association touched on the need for tribal press freedom and the importance of funding it. “Many tribal media outlets do not have full freedom to publish stories they believe in and must get approval from tribal governments,” she pointed out. This controlling of narratives is a protective reaction to how Indigenous Peoples’ stories are told by mainstream media. “Specific concerning examples I have seen are cases of missing and murdered Indigenous Peoples not reported on, environmental issues kept under [the] radar, intimidation from Government entities and confusion among citizens about funding on massive projects,” she said. Indigenous Peoples have the right to their own independent media free from bias and censorship.