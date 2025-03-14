Special Peacekeeping Committee Concludes Session, Fails to Adopt Substantive Report

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations met this afternoon to complete the work of its 2025 Session, failing to adopt a substantive report.

Michael Gort (Canada), Chair of the Committee’s Working Group of the Whole, expressed regret that the Group was unable to produce draft recommendations for this session despite the efforts of facilitators and coordinators. It was therefore proposed that intersessional discussions be held later in 2025 to examine the Committee’s working methods, a suggestion welcomed by many delegations.

The Special Committee, also known as the Committee of 34, opened its 2025 Session on 18 February. (See Press Release GA/PK/250.)

__________

* The 282nd Meeting was not covered.