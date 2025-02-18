Amid Evolving Threat Landscape, UN Peacekeepers Must Have Adequate Resources to Protect Vulnerable Populations in Conflict Zones, Speakers Tell Special Committee

In an ever-shifting security landscape, ensuring sufficient funding, technology and training, and promoting gender equality in peacekeeping operations while also recognizing the importance of safeguarding vulnerable populations in conflict zones is more critical than ever, speakers told the opening of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, which also marked 60 years since its establishment.

Vice-President of the General Assembly Cherdchai Chaivaivid (Thailand), speaking on behalf of Assembly President Philémon Yang (Cameroon), said that, for nearly 80 years, UN peacekeepers have protected civilians from violence and supported vital political dialogue between parties to conflict.

“The safety and security of United Nations peacekeepers remains of utmost importance,” he stressed, adding that since 1948 over 3,500 blue helmets have lost their lives serving in UN peacekeeping operations. “Going forward, we will need mandates suited for an evolving threat landscape,” he said, also emphasizing the need for improved capacity to assess conflict situations, as well as effective planning and management throughout the peacekeeping cycle.

“It is also vital to improve cooperation of poor countries with other critical partners, increase trust among stakeholders and manage local and international expectations in the Pact for the Future,” he went on to say. Further, Member States must enhance collaboration between the UN and regional and subregional organizations, particularly the African Union.

Adoption of Pact for the Future Created ‘Transformative Moment’ for Peacekeeping

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, speaking on behalf of Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said that this annual engagement by Member States is a key source of the “enduring strength as a preeminent symbol of multilateral resolve”. Peacekeepers can be a “lifeline” for hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in conflict.

The Committee’s sixtieth anniversary comes at a transformative moment for peacekeeping following the adoption of the Pact for the Future, where Member States equivocally reaffirmed peacekeeping as a critical tool to maintain international peace and security, she said. “You have a unique opportunity to build on those efforts by providing a platform for dialogue, presenting innovative ideas and ensuring the effectiveness and accountability of UN peacekeeping operations,” she added.

More Peacekeeper Resources Key amid Complex Terrain Marked by Geopolitical Challenges and Volatility

As delegates took the floor, many stressed the need for more resources so that peacekeepers can carry out their work in an ever-shifting security landscape, with Morocco’s delegate, speaking for Non-Aligned Movement, noting that UN peacekeeping operations are currently navigating a complex terrain marked by geopolitical challenges. “Funding and limited resources remain a significant issue,” she stressed. “As a result, peacekeeping operations find themselves in a delicate position, needing to adapt to the realities on the ground while responding to international expectations.”

Troop- and Police-Contributing Countries Stress Consultation with Them Key for Drafting Clear, Achievable Mandates

Speakers from troop- and police-contributing countries stressed the Security Council must further consult with them to draft clear and achievable mandates that preserve the primacy of political solutions and help peacekeeping operations better address the evolving nature of global conflicts.

“Our peacekeepers continue to serve in nations where security situations are volatile, but despite such challenges, our peacekeepers are striving to fulfil their mandates, and therefore we must ensure their safety and security,” said Indonesia’s delegate, speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Noting that its member States contribute over 5,000 peacekeepers across various UN missions, he called for better quality training and equipment for the troops.

Canada’s representative, also speaking for Australia and New Zealand, and echoing other speakers, emphasized the importance of including women in all areas of peacekeeping missions, and commitment to the women, peace and security agenda as a cornerstone of the UN's efforts to promote gender equality and lasting peace, reduce training obstacles in order to guarantee women’s full, equal participation. “We urge missions to step up efforts to support the role of women in conflict prevention, resolution and peacebuilding,” he said. He further underscored the importance of planning and the deliberate implementation of transitions and drawdowns in peacekeeping operations, stressing: “Several agencies need to be involved from the very beginning of these processes to identify the capacity of the host Government, the UN and civil society actors to support those transitions.”

Countries Hosting Peacekeeping Missions Urge Focus on Linguistic Capacity-Building, Improved Cooperation

Speakers from countries hosting peacekeeping missions laid out their priorities and concerns, as well, with the representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, speaking for the French-Speaking Ambassadors Group, emphasizing that French-speaking areas host several operations that face growing and complex challenges. “The fragility of ceasefire agreements, the high cost of conflict for the civilian population and the complexity of peace processes are making the work of the blue helmets more essential than ever,” he stressed. Recalibrating peacekeeping capacities is vital to improve cooperation with host States and “strengthen the links of trust” with the local population.

“This is a priority that must also be looked at from the point of view of linguistic and intellectual capacity-building,” he said, calling for a focus on language abilities from the strategic planning to the operational phases. Many countries in the Francophone space want to contribute more to peacekeeping operations, but they are being held back by language barriers at every stage of their engagement.

Donor Countries Pledge Continued Support

Donor countries, meanwhile, pledged to continue to support UN peacekeeping missions, and echoed many other Member States in calling attention to the unique opportunity created by the adoption of the Pact for the Future. The European Union’s speaker, noting that the bloc provided almost one quarter of the UN's peacekeeping budget last year, said it will continue to contribute constructively to the upcoming negotiations with the intent to improve UN peacekeeping in accordance with the Pact. “We currently deploy almost 4,000 military police and civilian personnel to UN peace operations,” he said, adding: “We cannot continue to demand more from our peacekeeping missions by expanding their mandates without providing the necessary resources for their implementation.”

UN peacekeeping operations are confronted with increasingly complex challenges, he observed, citing regional threats, the effects of climate change, mis- and disinformation, increased presence of non-State actors, such as private military companies, transnational criminal activities and the weaponization of new and emerging technology, as demonstrated by the first attack ever last September on UN peacekeepers with an improvised armed unmanned aerial system.

Election of Officers

At the opening of the meeting, the Committee by acclamation elected Francisco Tropepi (Argentina), Michael Gort (Canada), Takayuki Iriya (Japan) and Michal Miarka (Poland) as Vice-Chairs; and Mohamed Soliman (Egypt) as Rapporteur. Michael Gort (Canada) was elected to serve as Chair of the Working Group of the Whole.