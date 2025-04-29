Accountability for Victims of Serious Crimes in Syria within Reach, Key to Preventing Recurring Violence, Head of Independent Mechanism Tells General Assembly

Four and half months after the fall of the Assad regime, the recently appointed head of the entity investigating violent crimes committed in Syria since the start of its civil war highlighted new hope that justice will be served.

“Justice in Syria is no longer an abstract aspiration and a distant political goal — it is a concrete opportunity. Let us not lose this momentum but seize it fully,” said Robert Petit, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism assisting the investigation and prosecution of the most serious crimes committed in Syria since March 2011.

“Victims must believe that there is hope for justice, otherwise violence may appear to be the only remedy,” he stressed, adding that such violence may well threaten the fragile state of the country ravaged by 14 years of war, directly affecting those in Syria and those considering returning.

On 21 December 2024, exactly eight years after the Mechanism’s creation, he and a Mechanism team carried out their first visit to Syria. “This initial diplomatic engagement started a constructive dialogue and exchange with the Syrian authorities,” he said, noting the entity requires permission from the authorities to operate inside their country.

Evidence of Use of Torture Uncovered on ‘Industrial Scale’

During the visits, Mechanism officials observed volumes of documentation urgently needing preservation, including the original Caesar files. “They constitute evidence of the industrial scale of the use of torture — of individual bodies photographed, leaving detention facilities one by one,” he said.

Closely coordinating with the Commission of Inquiry and the Independent Institution on Missing Persons, and despite resource constraints, the Mechanism has made substantial progress across multiple fronts, he said. In 2024 alone, it carried out 154 collection activities, directly supporting successful prosecutions in multiple jurisdictions and leading to arrest warrants for perpetrators. To date, the Mechanism has received a total of 466 requests for assistance from jurisdictions, related to 321 distinct investigations into crimes committed by a wide range of perpetrators.

Funding Gap Persists Despite Growing Workload

Despite a growing workload and the changed realities in Syria, the Mechanism’s regular budget has not increased since 2020 and is facing a funding gap of $7.5 million for 2025, which may increase with greater understanding of the situation. The Mechanism had to cut 18 positions in 2024. “Investigations slowed down, assistance was delayed, and some justice opportunities could not be prioritized,” he said. He called on States to ensure its work by granting a sustainable budget and encouraging voluntary contributions, ideally multi-year commitments.

“The transition process must be an inclusive one, led and owned by Syrians. They must define what justice means to them, whether at the national, regional and international level, whether through the International Court of Justice or the International Criminal Court,” he said, adding that such efforts “could and should be supported by the international community”.

Calls for Stable, Peaceful and Inclusive Future

General Assembly President Philemon Yang (Cameroon) said Syrians must now establish a stable, peaceful and inclusive future. “All Syrians must work together to restore peace, rebuild institutions and promote inclusive development,” he said. The transition will not be easy, and “while the moment holds promise, it also demands caution.” Accountability for the most serious crimes under international law is key, as is the international community’s community support of both Syria and the Mechanism. Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be protected and respected by all, he stressed.

Syria at Critical Crossroads, Foreign Minister Says, Stressing Accountability for Past Crimes Key for Future Stability, Peace

Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, said the Mechanism has reminded people around the world of the Assad regime’s crimes, welcoming its report issued in February (document A/79/799). The country suffered for more than 45 years and the deep sense of injustices exploded in 2011. “Syria is at a critical crossroads… We are clear evidence of the urgent need for collective action to prevent violence from recurring today, tomorrow and forevermore, he said, stressing “without accountability we are unable to prevent future conflicts.”

Stressing his Government’s commitment to transitional justice and building a system that prevents conflict in the future, he said obsolete sanctions weaken the country’s ability to achieve lasting peace, pay wages, and carry out trade and the work of civil society organizations, calling for their immediate removal. The new Syria will not be a source of instability. He also asked the international community to tackle the threat of continued Israeli incursions, which are violations of international law and may fuel new acts of injustice and produce new conflicts. “Syria must be stable, and it serves everyone interests for a new chapter of peace and stability,” he added.

Several Delegates Support Mechanism, Expansion of Its Work

Many delegates threw their support behind the Mechanism’s work as Syria enters a crucial junction. “This is the moment to step up our collective efforts,” said the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer. “Comprehensive transitional justice for victims and survivors is essential to reconciliation and to building a peaceful Syria.” The United States’ delegate welcomed the country’s new stability, which provides a chance to hold perpetrators of crimes accountable. Noting the remarkable strides the Mechanism has made without access to the country, he said the recent access provided by the interim government gives the entity a window of opportunity to expand its work.

Russian Federation’s Speaker Says Structure Has No Legal Basis for Existence

Yet the Russian Federation’s speaker said his delegation’s stance remains unchanged. “This structure has no legal basis for existence and cannot be considered a legitimate part of the United Nations system,” he said. He noted the escalation in the Mechanism’s “budgetary appetites” and a request for an additional allocation of $7.5 million to set up a permanent presence in Syria. Meanwhile, the UN system faces an acute funding deficit and truly important peacekeeping and humanitarian initiatives are underfunded.

Address by President of Paraguay

In a meeting that followed, Santiago Peña Palacios, President of Paraguay, stressed that international trade — which often favours more developed economies — must be based on justice, fairness and equality. “Only a stable, free and fair international trading system is capable of overcoming not only poverty, but also the sinister threat of armed conflict and war,” he said.

He urged significant progress in agricultural reform to create less distorted markets and improve food security; environmental measure that promote — rather than hinder — international trade; and the elimination of subsidies, “mortal enemies of free trade” which undermine any sense of justice and distort production and trade. The President also called for establishing a fully functional conflict resolution system accessible to all its members, stressing that the current impasse in the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) represents a fundamental challenge to the system’s credibility.

Tribute to Pope Francis

In another meeting this afternoon, Assembly delegates paid tribute to the memory of Pope Francis and his dedication to peace, unity and the poor. Assembly President Yang (Cameroon) said Pope Francis was more than a leader of the Catholic Church. “He was a moral voice and a global conscience… With humility and courage, he championed the dignity of the marginalized, the poor and the voiceless.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the Pope was a bridge-builder among all faiths. He was a steadfast friend of the UN and during his historic address to the Assembly in 2015, he spoke of the Organization’s ideal of a “united human family living in harmony, working not only for peace, but in peace, working not only for justice, but in a spirit of justice”.

Venezuela’s delegate, speaking for Latin American and Caribbean States, noted Pope Francis’ was the first pontiff from the region and a tireless peacemaker and staunch advocate of multilateralism. The Observer of the Holy See said His Holiness recognized the fundamental importance of multilateralism, with the UN at its centre. While noting the need for reform, the Pope was clear that the UN remained necessary, he said, adding that the best way to commemorate Pope Francis today is to rediscover the spirit which created the UN 80 years ago.

International Day in Memory of the Victims of Earthquakes

In a series of adoptions, the Assembly adopted by consensus the draft resolution “International Day in Memory of the Victims of Earthquakes” (document A/79/L.76) proclaiming 29 April as the annual observance.

Global Health and Foreign Policy

The Assembly also adopted the draft resolution “Global health and foreign policy: rethinking health promotion as a transformative path towards improved and more sustainable well-being for all” (document A/79/L.74) by a vote of 139 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 3 abstentions (Argentina, Belarus and Israel). The United States’ speaker called for the vote, saying the text is too broad and covers issues such as intellectual property and climate change.

Introducing the text, the representative of Thailand said it aims to create a paradigm shift on how to address global health challenges and inequities. By the details of the 10-page resolution, the Assembly urged Member States, as appropriate to, among other things, increase investment and consider establishing or building on innovative and sustainable financing mechanisms for comprehensive health promotion and disease prevention with a firm institutional base for its management and take actions towards ensuring a primary healthcare approach as a resilient foundation to achieve universal health coverage and good public health.

A debate on the resolution will be held at a later date.

High-level Meeting on Appraisal of UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons

Before adopting by consensus the draft resolution “Modalities, format and organization of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the appraisal of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons” (document A/79/L.79), the representative of the Russian Federation introduced an eponymous draft amendment (document A/79/L.80), which would replace operative paragraph 9 with the following text: “Requests the President of the General Assembly to draw up a list of representatives of other relevant non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector who may participate in the high-level meeting, including its panel discussions, taking into account the principles of transparency and equitable geographical representation, with due regard for gender parity, to submit the proposed list to Member States for their consideration on a non-objection basis and to bring the list to the attention of the Assembly before the high-level meeting, in a timely manner.”

The Assembly rejected the “L.80” amendment by a recorded vote of 16 in favour to 79 against, with 37 abstentions. A separate recorded vote on retaining operative paragraph 9 of “L.79” was adopted by a vote 89 in favour to 9 against (Belarus, China, Democratic Republic of Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Sudan, Türkiye and United States), with 29 abstentions.

Accreditation for Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development

Also today, the Assembly adopted by consensus the draft decision “Accreditation and participation of intergovernmental organizations in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development” (document A/79/L.78), accrediting the African Export-Import Bank, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research and International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

…